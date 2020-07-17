 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Much like that time you cleared out that elevator, federal officers use gas to clear out protesters   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    Scary, Police, United States, Federal agents, Protest, Department of Homeland Security officers, Civil liberties, Law enforcement agency, Federal government of the United States  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nothing scarier than protestors with signs.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fascists are in charge.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Portland's gonna burn to the ground.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do something then.

Use your state police and expel them.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Webgrunt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1funguy: Fascists are in charge.


The sad fact is that the most substantial difference between Hitler's fascism and Trump's fascism is that Hitler made the corporations obey his every whim, but with Trump it's the other way around.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally a report from a credible source, not a Twitter post or some other garbage.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Officers."

Strange name for unidentified thugs.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

1funguy: Fascists are in charge.


Exactly! Wait a sec. I was told that States asserting their sovereignty was systemically evil and exploitive. Oh, I see, I was lied to again.
 
rcain
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Yeast No 7: Do something then.

Use your state police and expel them.


Well as soon as the States start rising up and fighting against the Federal Government, we have Civil War on our hands now don't we

And that's what it will likely come to
 
Mock26
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I need to go get drunk. If I am gonna be sick to my stomach I might as well be drunk.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Yeast No 7: Do something then.

Use your state police and expel them.


Actually, it would be the county sheriffs.  They have the authority to expel ANYONE.
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

rcain: Yeast No 7: Do something then.

Use your state police and expel them.

Well as soon as the States start rising up and fighting against the Federal Government, we have Civil War on our hands now don't we

And that's what it will likely come to


In this case the risk of Civil War might be worth it. If this really is happening and if these agents are not stopped it will only get worse and spread to other cities.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mock26: rcain: Yeast No 7: Do something then.

Use your state police and expel them.

Well as soon as the States start rising up and fighting against the Federal Government, we have Civil War on our hands now don't we

And that's what it will likely come to

In this case the risk of Civil War might be worth it. If this really is happening and if these agents are not stopped it will only get worse and spread to other cities.


Good.jpg
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Yeast No 7: Do something then.

Use your state police and expel them.


Use state resources to offer guns and bulletproof vests to the "Oregon Volunteers", a militia to be made up from the ranks of the protestors and other interested people. From the governor's perspective, a hostile army just invaded the state, so that's reasonable.
I'd also suggest suspending all federal taxes and other outflows.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that its agents had information indicating the person in the video was suspected of assaulting federal agents or destroying federal property.

I'm sure this is totally bogus.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: 1funguy: Fascists are in charge.

Exactly! Wait a sec. I was told that States asserting their sovereignty was systemically evil and exploitive. Oh, I see, I was lied to again.


Even in the Trump Era, this degree of stupidity strains the suspension of disbelief. Could you rephrase your genuinely held differing opinion in a more plausible way?
 
rcain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mock26: rcain: Yeast No 7: Do something then.

Use your state police and expel them.

Well as soon as the States start rising up and fighting against the Federal Government, we have Civil War on our hands now don't we

And that's what it will likely come to

In this case the risk of Civil War might be worth it. If this really is happening and if these agents are not stopped it will only get worse and spread to other cities.


I understand your sentiment. But google up on Syrian Civil War and check out some of the images that come up if you think it's "worth it". I'm not saying we should not rise up, not to fight for our survival and way of life. I'm saying it should only happen because it is absolutely necessary, instinctual on the most fundamental levels and there is no other option. Because no matter how you might try to justify it, it's never simply just "worth it", because the price our nation and our people will pay will be incalculable

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

runwiz: The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that its agents had information indicating the person in the video was suspected of assaulting federal agents or destroying federal property.

I'm sure this is totally bogus.


He also isn't "handcuffed." He simply puts his hands behind his back and walks away with the guys in camo. No resistance. No complaints. Not patted down. No check for weapons. He simply gets in the car with them unrestrained.

Something ain't right. I saw some speculation that they were retrieving an undercover informer.
 
Webgrunt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Yeast No 7: Do something then.

Use your state police and expel them.


Trump has the power to put a huge hurt on a state and the people living in it.  It would be reckless for a governor to get into a serious pissing contest with that psychopathic egomaniac.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Webgrunt: Yeast No 7: Do something then.

Use your state police and expel them.

Trump has the power to put a huge hurt on a state and the people living in it.  It would be reckless courageousfor a governor to get into a serious pissing contest with that psychopathic egomaniac.


But, of course, we don't expect courage from our elected officials.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

rcain: I'm saying it should only happen because it is absolutely necessary, instinctual on the most fundamental levels and there is no other option.


I'm open to the many other options we've got.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Yeast No 7: Do something then.

Use your state police and expel them.


He's the mayor of Portland, so he should have the city police investigate the assaults committed by the feddies on the protesters.  And send in the SWAT cops to arrest the feddies.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Where are all the militias and branch dildonians to help fight against this egregious use of federal force on state land? Huh? They don't care because they themselves are fascists? Yeah, makes sense.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Yeast No 7: Do something then.

Use your state police and expel them.

Actually, it would be the county sheriffs.  They have the authority to expel ANYONE.


Theaetetus: Webgrunt: Yeast No 7: Do something then.

Use your state police and expel them.

Trump has the power to put a huge hurt on a state and the people living in it.  It would be reckless courageousfor a governor to get into a serious pissing contest with that psychopathic egomaniac.

But, of course, we don't expect courage from our elected officials.


Ok, kick the feds out.

They serve no purpose.

And, Trump has no "power". Much like "firing" people, he's a wuss. Call the bluff and move on.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Kidnapping is a serious crime no matter who you are.  Oregon police need to start arresting the federal officers who are kidnapping people.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Webgrunt: 1funguy: Fascists are in charge.

The sad fact is that the most substantial difference between Hitler's fascism and Trump's fascism is that Hitler made the corporations obey his every whim, but with Trump it's the other way around.


And he also failed at being a casino owner
So pretty much on brand
 
