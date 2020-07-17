 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Woman raises over $100,000 with "flying penises, excited penises, boobs and vaginas"   (upr.org) divider line
24
    More: Giggity, Comedy, face masks, Humor, Humour, Mindy Vincent, tiny penises, Defence mechanism, whole thing  
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somebody stole my pron movie screenplay title. I'm gonna sue.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wow. They couldn't provide a link to her. Lame.
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
flying penises, excited penises

Peens that climb on rocks
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good to see the extra cash has stiffened her resolve.
 
hammettman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wow. They couldn't provide a link to her. Lame.


I had to look.  Here's the cockblock page of masks.  Might be NSFW is your boss is too close.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You meant Bobs and Vagene, right Failmitter?
 
fark account name
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Somebody stole my pron movie screenplay title. I'm gonna sue.


It's already been produced.

brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Once seen, the idea is so obvious you can only say, "Somebody had to do it".

Like the expensive brand of shirt that has a little Polo Player falling off a horse and that costs several times as much as a Ralph Lauren polo shirt made in the same Indonesian or Philipinno factory by the same 35 cent a day wage slaves.

Face masks with sex organs? It was 1 to 1 that this would appear on Fark by now.
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dic Logo - What Were You Really Thinking?
Youtube NHO84rOp8FQ
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The fabric takes about four weeks to arrive.  You can't listen to Trump claim the epidemic will be over by 3.17 pm today and not worry you might go bankrupt with unsaleable inventory.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I want the Vagene one.

Also would like to cock the inventor with my cock
 
pounddawg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I got myself one of these on order... and one for my son.
trekkiecougar [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh fark, I've been meaning to order some!!!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hammettman: waxbeans: Wow. They couldn't provide a link to her. Lame.

I had to look.  Here's the cockblock page of masks.  Might be NSFW is your boss is too close.


🤗💙 thx
 
darkeyes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Married man to best friend talking about wife wearing mask:  "That's the closest a penis has come to her mouth in years"

Best friend:  "Umm...no, it's not"  *wink*
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hammettman: waxbeans: Wow. They couldn't provide a link to her. Lame.

I had to look.  Here's the cockblock page of masks.  Might be NSFW is your boss is too close.


Oh well I think the bigger story should be exactly what is the Utah harm reduction coalition

They sound epic
💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Primitive Screwhead: flying penises, excited penises

Peens that climb on rocks


Even peens with herpes pox!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"This isn't even the most penises I've had on my face at one time."
 
powhound
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If they force us back to in school teaching that's the mask I'll wear. Mwaaaahahahahaaha
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MythDragon: "This isn't even the most penises I've had on my face at one time."


Are dogs flying to the face gif
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MythDragon: "This isn't even the most penises I've had on my face at one time."


Hot dogs flying into the face gif
 
