 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 4 KC)   And now the most Kansas of car chases   (fox4kc.com) divider line
33
    More: Dumbass, English-language films, Jackson County, Kansas, 21-year-old Santana Kay Noriega, Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, JEFFERSON COUNTY, northeast Kansas, American films, Police  
•       •       •

998 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jul 2020 at 2:05 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL Wot? Skye Joe Covers Up? That's a description of a bedspread, not a name
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, Noriega, you could have pulled ten times as better than running into the Skye cow.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: LOL Wot? Skye Joe Covers Up? That's a description of a bedspread, not a name


Or a law firm of questionable repute

Santana Kay Noriega; your uncle Manny would be ashamed of you. Sasa que?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They lost the police in a winding, mountain chase?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have no idea which name belongs to which suspect

Anyway would do that chick
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Saw him driving off for the next five days?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A Skye Joes Covers Up? Let me check.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No if it was Kansas the fleeing party wouldn't have any pants.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Mitchel on the corner!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Morse said the cow that they hit with their car suffered two broken legs and was expected to be euthanizedtasty.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"I got Cow!!?!!"
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I have no idea which name belongs to which suspect

Anyway would do that chick


Skye Joe Covers Up, is the dude
Santana Kay Noriega is the chick

/at least I think
//did he make up that name?
///Jesus Dorothy, you were right.  We aint in Kansas anymore
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So, funeral at noon and cookout at 5?
 
omg bbq
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I kinda like how the names make it impossible for me to determine the genders.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Morse said the cow that they hit with their car suffered two broken legs and was expected to be euthanized. tasty.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Finally a feel good Friday to post this *-*/
 
atomic-age
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

omg bbq: I kinda like how the names make it impossible for me to determine the genders.


The dude is a Native American.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: waxbeans: I have no idea which name belongs to which suspect

Anyway would do that chick

Skye Joe Covers Up, is the dude
Santana Kay Noriega is the chick

/at least I think
//did he make up that name?
///Jesus Dorothy, you were right.  We aint in Kansas anymore


Santana  like the guitarist?
Skye like Skyler from Breaking Bad?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

omg bbq: I kinda like how the names make it impossible for me to determine the genders.


Exactly.
And the site article didn't try to make it clear.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

atomic-age: omg bbq: I kinda like how the names make it impossible for me to determine the genders.

The dude is a Native American.


Re-read the article that use absolutely no pronouns
 
Dodo David
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Morse said the cow that they hit with their car suffered two broken legs and was expected to be euthanizedtasty.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Skye Joe Covers Up, is hereby granted a full pardon and a new job in my administration. There's so many things to cover up, I assume she's good at it, believe me" - Donald J Trump, probably soon
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Morse said the cow that they hit with their car suffered two broken legs and was expected to be euthanized. tasty.

[Fark user image image 311x320]


Sorry chicken is disgusting
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Mmm, pre-tenderized steak
 
omg bbq
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: atomic-age: omg bbq: I kinda like how the names make it impossible for me to determine the genders.

The dude is a Native American.

Re-read the article that use absolutely no pronouns


I guess what I mean is I don't really mind.  Both names stand on their own awesomeness without being tangled in genders and all that nonsense.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

omg bbq: waxbeans: atomic-age: omg bbq: I kinda like how the names make it impossible for me to determine the genders.

The dude is a Native American.

Re-read the article that use absolutely no pronouns

I guess what I mean is I don't really mind.  Both names stand on their own awesomeness without being tangled in genders and all that nonsense.


Any other situation I would probably agree.


But I  need a name in order to enjoy the girls picture.

I'm not like those other people that can fat too just the pictures of just the organs

I need a name and a face
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No tornado involved, so no.  Not the most Kansas.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I have no idea which name belongs to which suspect

Anyway would do that chick


She knows, hence the hauling ass
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: waxbeans: I have no idea which name belongs to which suspect

Anyway would do that chick

Skye Joe Covers Up, is the dude
Santana Kay Noriega is the chick

/at least I think
//did he make up that name?
///Jesus Dorothy, you were right.  We aint in Kansas anymore


Might be Native American, but it sounds... off.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jim32rr: waxbeans: I have no idea which name belongs to which suspect

Anyway would do that chick

She knows, hence the hauling ass


Fair enough.
I am kind of clingy
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sorry subby
That most Kansas chase ever was in The Hunter
 
tobcc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: EyeHaveRisen: waxbeans: I have no idea which name belongs to which suspect

Anyway would do that chick

Skye Joe Covers Up, is the dude
Santana Kay Noriega is the chick

/at least I think
//did he make up that name?
///Jesus Dorothy, you were right.  We aint in Kansas anymore

Might be Native American, but it sounds... off.


There is a reservation about 15 minutes north of Topeka, I bet he was trying to outrun the cops long enough to get there.  Ive been there as it has a casino, and tax free booze.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mjjt: LOL Wot? Skye Joe Covers Up? That's a description of a bedspread, not a name


sentiodotme.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Did what it said on the tin
 
Robinfro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She's Skye, he's Santana. She's Native, Kickapoo to be exact, he's Hispanic.

/grew up in Horton
//lived in Topeka until Dec.
///sayonara, Kansas. Au revoir.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.