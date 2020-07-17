 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1945, President Truman recorded his impressions of Stalin, who refused to admit he talked like that   (history.com) divider line
26
    More: Vintage, President Harry S. Truman, World War II, first impressions of Stalin, Cold War, initial meeting, diplomatic style, World War, intimidating Soviet leader  
•       •       •

839 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jul 2020 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stalin was honest in that he would make sure you knew what he wanted.  That much was always clear.
 
Forty-Three [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Stalin was honest in that he would make sure you knew what he wanted.  That much was always clear.


Counterpoint: The Hotel Moscow

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Four_Se​a​sons_Hotel_Moscow
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also something went boom in the desert.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dictators from emerging countries are selected by a process comparable to survival in an unsupervised yard full of dogs.  A puppy farm dog will often be plenty smart, but if you want a well-behaved dog that is friendly and obedient from the start, get one from a breeder.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Promptly a few minutes before twelve" the president wrote, "I looked up from the desk and there stood Stalin in the doorway. I got to my feet and advanced to meet him. He put out his tiny little hand and smiled. exclaiming in a shrill little voice through a giant, mustachioed grin "Hehwoh Pwesident Twooman, I am pweeeeesed to meet you!""

What the world needs now is a Stalin biopic starring Gilbert Gottfried
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20 million Stalin killed. A monster.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Truman: "My God, if that guy were 30 years younger, I'd be all over that."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: "Promptly a few minutes before twelve" the president wrote, "I looked up from the desk and there stood Stalin in the doorway. I got to my feet and advanced to meet him. He put out his tiny little hand and smiled. exclaiming in a shrill little voice through a giant, mustachioed grin "Hehwoh Pwesident Twooman, I am pweeeeesed to meet you!""

What the world needs now is a Stalin biopic starring Gilbert Gottfried


Did he have a friend in Rome named Biggus Dickus?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Truman: "My God, if that guy were 30 years younger, I'd be all over that."

[Fark user image image 290x386]


I dont get hair envy very often, but that man had some seriously gorgeous hair.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Professor David Reynold has two docs on Stalin, both worth watch and both on Amazon.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: BigNumber12: Truman: "My God, if that guy were 30 years younger, I'd be all over that."

[Fark user image image 290x386]

I dont get hair envy very often, but that man had some seriously gorgeous hair.


Caucasians (and specifically Circassian women) were considered the epitome of white beauty - hence the Anglo word Caucasian to describe white people.

Caucasians of of both genders are good looking people and very seductive.

In fact, the "hide yo women folk" specifically applied to Georgian men in the Soviet Union because of their charm and bravado.
 
basicstock
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Now imagine Merkel's impressions after meeting Trump...."Hat er einen Vogel im Kopf?"
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Allow me to add some examples of Georgian beauties:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/and one for those who prefer the guys

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTFA: Truman had refrained from informing the Soviet leader about the Manhattan Project, which had just successfully tested the world's first atom bomb, but knew that the new weapon strengthened his hand. Truman referred to this secret in his diary as "some dynamite which I am not exploding now."

Of course, Stalin already knew about the atomic bomb via spies penetrating the Manhattan Project and it was no surprise when Truman finally informed the Soviet leader of the test.  The Atomic Heritage Foundation says that Stalin knew about the atomic bomb project before Harry Truman (then vice-president) knew.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
OH LOOK AT ME I AM JOSEPH STALLIN I AM A PUDGY biatch AND I BUILD STATUES OF MYSELF IF I DONT LIKE YOU I WILL HAVE YOU KILLED WITH A SHOVEL EVERYBODY PAY ATTENTION TO ME

/that's my impression of stallin
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: OH LOOK AT ME I AM JOSEPH STALLIN I AM A PUDGY biatch AND I BUILD STATUES OF MYSELF IF I DONT LIKE YOU I WILL HAVE YOU KILLED


Yeah, well, now he's a metronome. History is frequently unforgiving.
 
seventypercent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pet Shop Boys - Hell
Youtube _1TP4ZEvSGU
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Truman closed his entry for that day on a note of confidence. "I can deal with Stalin," he wrote. "He is honest, but smart as hell."

Yeah, the problem with Stalin was not that he was stupid or unclear what he wanted.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Allow me to add some examples of Georgian beauties:

[Fark user image 275x183]

[Fark user image 425x318]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



I win
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LewDux: ColonelCathcart: Allow me to add some examples of Georgian beauties:

[Fark user image 275x183]

[Fark user image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 770x1005]

[Fark user image image 770x963]


I win


No, I refuse to surrender:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: LewDux: ColonelCathcart: Allow me to add some examples of Georgian beauties:

[Fark user image 275x183]

[Fark user image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 770x1005]

[Fark user image image 770x963]


I win

No, I refuse to surrender:

[Fark user image image 425x531]


[LetThemFight.jpg]
 
dryknife
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We'll have our own "Uncle Joe" soon enough.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: Truman closed his entry for that day on a note of confidence. "I can deal with Stalin," he wrote. "He is honest, but smart as hell."

Yeah, the problem with Stalin was not that he was stupid or unclear what he wanted.

"That guy is honest but smart

" is such a politician's assessment of a person.
 
scobee1210
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wow! I never knew that Roosevelt did impressions.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.