(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1938, Douglas "Wrong Way" Corrigan crossed the Atlantic, earning a place in aviation history and nods of respect from men around the world for not stopping to ask directions   (history.com) divider line
14
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moral of the story:  Stick to the story and your punishment will be minimal.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A bit more detail

'Wrong Way' Corrigan
Youtube yjEvTc6qyb8
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sure, he goes 'wrong way' and ends up a hero while I'm still trying to live down that one 'wrong hole' incident from 15 years ago. Where's the justice in that?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How the hell can you not know you're flying over the ocean?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Has Drunk History covered this yet? They should.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image 226x308]


Ha! The only "wrong way" nickname I know.

/old
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: A bit more detail

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/yjEvTc6q​yb8]

I love The History Guy.
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image 226x308]


Done in two.  Bravo for tapping into our boomer childhood.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

whidbey: How the hell can you not know you're flying over the ocean?


On the off chance you're serious, and resistant to reading the article or clicking any of the sources here in the thread, his intent was always to fly across the ocean - but for some reason, he needed official sanction for the flight, and couldn't get it.

So they went with the fiction that he "intended" to fly west, but got turned around and "accidentally" crossed the ocean.  One of the first truly great cases of "That's my story, and I'm sticking to it!"
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Sure, he goes 'wrong way' and ends up a hero while I'm still trying to live down that one 'wrong hole' incident from 15 years ago. Where's the justice in that?


She should have just relaxed and gone with it.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

whidbey: How the hell can you not know you're flying over the ocean?


Clouds can get in the way
 
