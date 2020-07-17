 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Putin orders huge military drills in Russia's southwest, no doubt disappointing makers of huge civilian drills
    Russia, Vladimir Putin, President Vladimir Putin, military drills, Russian army's readiness, Ukraine, World War II, Chief of the Russian Armed Forces  
inglixthemad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Odds he tries to "annex" the rest of the Ukraine before the election? Anyone? Bueller?
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good thing they cancelled the Hatch Chile Festival.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Odds he tries to "annex" the rest of the Ukraine before the election? Anyone? Bueller?


I wonder if Putin would invade Ukraine and Trump would act though in a deal with Putin but it would all be for show... Trump could play the war president bullshiat and the scared dumbass american public would buy it?

/I hope not
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cue the Chantays' "Pipeline"...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Finally, all that money he invested in buying Republicans and Brexiteers is about to pay off!

Smart! Strong! Tiny Ballerina!
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lolmao500: inglixthemad: Odds he tries to "annex" the rest of the Ukraine before the election? Anyone? Bueller?

I wonder if Putin would invade Ukraine and Trump would act though in a deal with Putin but it would all be for show... Trump could play the war president bullshiat and the scared dumbass american public would buy it?

/I hope not


Have to do it before Biden gets in.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lolmao500: inglixthemad: Odds he tries to "annex" the rest of the Ukraine before the election? Anyone? Bueller?

I wonder if Putin would invade Ukraine and Trump would act though in a deal with Putin but it would all be for show... Trump could play the war president bullshiat and the scared dumbass american public would buy it?

/I hope not


Nope.  If Russia invades Ukraine more than it has already, Trump will be the first one to give Putin a hand job.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This has nothing to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran.

Those explosions and burning ships are Israeli sabotage and strikes. Iranian SAM sites are on 'high alert' (don't blame me for that verbiage). That's one boiling pot that someone just threw some awfully starchy pasta in.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: lolmao500: inglixthemad: Odds he tries to "annex" the rest of the Ukraine before the election? Anyone? Bueller?

I wonder if Putin would invade Ukraine and Trump would act though in a deal with Putin but it would all be for show... Trump could play the war president bullshiat and the scared dumbass american public would buy it?

/I hope not

Nope.  If Russia invades Ukraine more than it has already, Trump will be the first one to give Putin a hand job.


Yeah but I dont think doing that would help him.

He'll give Putin a reach around while in public he'll be against the invasion but make sure the US blocks everything NATO tries to do.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lolmao500: inglixthemad: Odds he tries to "annex" the rest of the Ukraine before the election? Anyone? Bueller?

I wonder if Putin would invade Ukraine and Trump would act though in a deal with Putin but it would all be for show... Trump could play the war president bullshiat and the scared dumbass american public would buy it?

/I hope not


I love TDS...   shows everybody who the person actually is....  they are unable to hide it.    MAGA FTW.
 
