(Al Jazeera)   South Korea revokes propaganda balloon licenses. Huh, I didn't even know it was propaganda balloon season
24
    North Korea, South Korea, propaganda leaflets, Korean leader Kim Jong Un  
343 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jul 2020 at 5:56 PM



Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No more balloons, eh? Very well.

Prepare the Propaganda Trebuchet!
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Propaganda Zeppelin season
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anything it's just getting northerners murdered.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: If anything it's just getting northerners murdered.


It's more complicated than that.

But I think you are right to point this out. You get caught with this shiat in NK, and they send the bill for the bullet to your family.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moon kissing Kim's ass again. What a farking pussy
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Charles of York
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are my everyday propaganda balloons
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Propaganda Zeppelin season


Propaganda Duck season!
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only the best balloons!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Somebody looked thirsty.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: Fano: Propaganda Zeppelin season

Propaganda Duck season!


Propaganda Rabbit Season!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the recommended caliber for propaganda balloons?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: What's the recommended caliber for propaganda balloons?


Anything less than .50 means you're a catcher.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

These guys know how to shoot down balloons but I don't think they cared about licenses.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A North wind and it all comes back in your face.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
니콜 (Nicole) - MAMA MV
Youtube JLw2pnZEKeY
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I hate unlicensed balloons.
 
genner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Kpop Idols Trying To Pop The Balloons Kpop [NL]
Youtube OQUQNu6rTzg
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Granger Smith - Heaven Bound Balloons (Official Music Video)
Youtube xZIMTOcwxuQ
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
he he
 
bluewave69
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
guess the sending photoshop of Kim's wife over the border to piss of the north leadership was found to be a bad idea ?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fine - I'll do it myself.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
