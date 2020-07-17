 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Time)   Teachers close to retirement and getting too old for this shiat are deciding not to risk falling to the classic cop movie trope   (time.com) divider line
16
    More: Obvious, High school, Catoctin Elementary School, School, Education, shut schools, Teacher, 8-year-old students, school plan  
•       •       •

474 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jul 2020 at 5:35 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How are you going to social distance classes when there aren't enough teachers to cover classes in a normal setting? Where are you going to find subs to cover classes when teachers start dropping like flies?

There is no way in person school works this year. If it starts, it will end with a record-scratch noise abruptness (and a whole lot of sick kids and adults) soon after.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
screw you guys, i'm staying home...
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It sounds like teacher in the US are treated like 3rd class citizens and paid slightly more than minimum wage. I wonder how fast that will change when there are 60 students in a classroom spreading 'Rona around and starting the...*calculate* ...third wave?
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: screw you guys, i'm staying home...


Username
Checking out
 
Lifeless
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is moving the education system toward what Republicans have always wanted: public education only for the indigent (and only for as long as primary school remains compulsory) and private, for-profit education for everyone else.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Mendosaaaaaaaaaa!!!
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So Betsy DeVos is using the threat of a deadly pandemic to terrorize people in ways that disrupts their lives.

Betsy DeVos is clearly a bioterrorist.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was so excited about this school year.  I was finally going to have all 3 of mine going full day.

I'm fairly certain that this school will not be happening this calendar year at least.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Read an interesting article today.

When Denmark re-opened, they went to remote learning for high schools, and in person for their equivalent of K-8.  But they spread the K-8 students out to use the high school facilities too, giving them a lot more separation.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I recommend they all call in sick.
 
Explodo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: How are you going to social distance classes when there aren't enough teachers to cover classes in a normal setting? Where are you going to find subs to cover classes when teachers start dropping like flies?

There is no way in person school works this year. If it starts, it will end with a record-scratch noise abruptness (and a whole lot of sick kids and adults) soon after.


Denver public schools has stated that there will be NO subs.  All staffing shortfalls must be covered internal to the school...which means consolidated classes and even more kids packed into a room, or the school secretary covering math class or something like that.
 
smunns
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And some teachers are retiring to become elderly strippers for fetish porn and your point is what.   That that's the only reason......ummm no.   If they can retire with the amount of funds they need to live happy then they would have done it eventually anyways.
 
Miami-Hoosier [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I think I had a teacher who was at least 80
 
Miami-Hoosier [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Miami-Hoosier: I think I had a teacher who was at least 80


His corporal punishment left bruises for 7-10 days.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Explodo: namegoeshere: How are you going to social distance classes when there aren't enough teachers to cover classes in a normal setting? Where are you going to find subs to cover classes when teachers start dropping like flies?

There is no way in person school works this year. If it starts, it will end with a record-scratch noise abruptness (and a whole lot of sick kids and adults) soon after.

Denver public schools has stated that there will be NO subs.  All staffing shortfalls must be covered internal to the school...which means consolidated classes and even more kids packed into a room, or the school secretary covering math class or something like that.


What could possibly go wrong?
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

namegoeshere: Explodo: namegoeshere: How are you going to social distance classes when there aren't enough teachers to cover classes in a normal setting? Where are you going to find subs to cover classes when teachers start dropping like flies?

There is no way in person school works this year. If it starts, it will end with a record-scratch noise abruptness (and a whole lot of sick kids and adults) soon after.

Denver public schools has stated that there will be NO subs.  All staffing shortfalls must be covered internal to the school...which means consolidated classes and even more kids packed into a room, or the school secretary covering math class or something like that.

What could possibly go wrong?


Nothing.  Nothing could go wrong.  This virus will mostly burn up in the atmosphere and what is left will likely be no larger than a chihuahua's head.  Everyone is going to feel pretty silly in retrospect.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.