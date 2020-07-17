 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   News anchor unphased as tooth falls out during live TV broadcast, doesn't miss a smile   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WOW! I guess the nuclear fallout is getting out of hand in Ukraine.
Something Trump* wants to match in USA with new air bursts.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At least her husband won't have to tell her again :(
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Unfazed.

/copyeditor eye twitch
 
johnny queso
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
why is an adult's tooth falling out?

fallout
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mztlplx: Unfazed.

/copyeditor eye twitch


Were they shot by Captain Kirk with a phaser?  No?  So, they are unphased.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Has she presented a story critical of Putin recently?
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meth. Not even once.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
well, i didn't hear a lisp, so i guess everything is ok.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mztlplx: Unfazed.
/copyeditor eye twitch


Really. Spell the farking headlines right.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A former co-worker of mine lost a tooth in the same place in a bicycle accident. It took a few months for her to heal, then put in the post for the tooth implant, etc. Until that happened, she looked like a little kid when she grinned.

/I cracked one of my own teeth beyond saving last year and had it pulled just after New Years. Still waiting for that followup appointment to get the implant post put in. Maybe next year. Happily, it's just a molar.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

johnny queso: why is an adult's tooth falling out?

fallout


Looks like she has experience that before.   Probably needs better glue
 
holdmybones
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I knocked out both of my front teeth over the years and have one capped and one veneer. Every five or so years one inevitably falls out and I get to look super rednecky for a few days.

The best was when it would happen in college/my 20s and I would forget and start chatting up some horrified girl.

The worst when was when it happened the night before my wife and I were set to leave for our honeymoon and I had to find a dentist available on a Sunday evening for emergency work in a small mountain community. I ended up finding one and he did the work for the karmic points (no charge). I love the mountains.
 
yellowmattercustard [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did she really think that no one would notice her grabbing the tooth like that?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Foolkiller: Meth. Not even once.


Ukraine. Probably a cheaper version of Krokodil...
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
pathetic
 
X-Geek
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It said her daughter knocked the tooth out years ago when playing with an alarm clock.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She probably moonlights for the national hockey team.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
1 day before I had to teach a 2-week course to a theatre full of military people, I was driving to work on my motorcycle. A bee (or other pernicious insect) flew right up the inside of my helmet, by my ear. I couldn't get it out of there with my motorcycle gloves on and I was in a bitof a panic at 70 Mph.

I put my hand near my mouth, intending to grab a glove finger with my teeth to pull the glove off. At that same moment as my teeth were coming together, I hit a massive pothole. <crack> - Snapped my left top front tooth off at the gum.

I went straight to the dentist - It took them 4 months to complete the replacement implant - But the entire course, I had to teach looking and sounding like an inbred Kentuckian with a gaping hole in my maw.
 
