(WBTW Myrtle Beach)   We've secretly replaced the dead body on the side of the tracks with a sex doll. Let's see if the cops notice   (wbtw.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's derivative.
pictures.abebooks.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gland By Me?
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Was it a realDOLL?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
MAXIMUM EFFORT
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They got up close enough to put a sheet over it but couldn't tell it wasn't a real person? That's some damn police work there, Lou.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not only did someone choose to buy a sex doll, but then it goes and takes its own life. Smh, life comes at ya fast sometimes.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I would bet one of those cops is going to take it home and hose that thing out and use it.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's never *your* sex doll. It's always *a* sex doll.
 
comrade
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When we were kids... this is terrible...  three times we took a Halloween stuffed body and placed it on railroad tracks by our house and tied fishing line to its arms and hid in the weeds holding the other end of the line.

The train went slow through this part anyway. As the train approached the dummy we started pulling on the line and the dummy looked as if it was trying to get off the tracks. The train was blowing its horn incessantly and engaging the brakes causing a howling shrieking as the train tried to stop in time.

Oof course it couldn't stop in time and it ran over the dummy. We all ran away because we heard stories that the guys in the caboose had shotguns with salt shot.

We then did it again. And again. Maybe more. I don't remember.

This wasn't the 1800s but rather the 1980s
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Cops immediately arrested and charged suspect below without any evidence.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: They got up close enough to put a sheet over it but couldn't tell it wasn't a real person? That's some damn police work there, Lou.


A realdoll lying face-down would look very close to the real thing, especially if it had clothes on.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
By policy, law enforcement officers do not touch a deceased person until the coroner arrives, so they placed a sheet over the suspected body and waited

How do they determine the person is dead? What if 15 seconds of CPR would have saved the person?
 
