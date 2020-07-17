 Skip to content
(TMJ4 Milwaukee)   The key to wine is the terroir. For example, in this white, you can really taste the cheese curds and beer   (tmj4.com) divider line
19
•       •       •

chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The grapes pf  something or other.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wine terrier?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear and Ignorance
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kind of like cheese curds and beer.
 
Mooammar Al-Cowddafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"For example, in this white, you can really taste the cheese curds and beer"

Oh that's terroirfying.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did someone say Terroir?

Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Dolin dry vermouth, orange bitters and a sage leaf to add flavor and garnish
 
TheFoz [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I'll drink whatever
//Wisconsinite
///*hiccup*
 
70Ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Music and good wine
Asturias (Isaac Albéniz) - Alexandra Whittingham
Youtube V2F6RswMYpw
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fear and Ignorance: I kind of like cheese curds and beer.


You'd probably like poutine and beer, then. A classic Canadian breakfast for people who cooked all the pea meal "Canadian bacon" and vindaloo in the wee hours of the night before. You can warm up the french fries that caused the five alarm fire if they aren't too Montreal smoked meaty.

I've had Montreal Smoke Meat on poutine. NOW that is a real dog's dish to eat with some ber as a hair of the dog on Sunday.
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My local Safeway has cheese curds.
Who knew?
I didn't.
I still didn't buy any because I figure they will always be there and I don't really know what to do with them other than the Canadish poontang thing.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having been through Fredonia not sure I would drink anything from up there.  The Mississippi valley could be interesting although Wollersheim has been around forever in the SW part of the state.
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Fear and Ignorance: I kind of like cheese curds and beer.

You'd probably like poutine and beer, then. A classic Canadian breakfast for people who cooked all the pea meal "Canadian bacon" and vindaloo in the wee hours of the night before. You can warm up the french fries that caused the five alarm fire if they aren't too Montreal smoked meaty.

I've had Montreal Smoke Meat on poutine. NOW that is a real dog's dish to eat with some ber as a hair of the dog on Sunday.


Speaking of vindaloo

Ramones - I Just Want To Have Something To Do (Clipe Oficial)
Youtube HBZChk32xdA
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They say the NY Finger Lakes region also makes good wine.

They say a lot of things.
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not surprising- there have been vineyards in the northern part of Michigan's lower peninsula for decades.  There must be a band of good earth right around the 45th parallel.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TheFoz: [Fark user image image 425x735]

/I'll drink whatever
//Wisconsinite
///*hiccup*


So... the Beast is not off the table then?
/$3 something for 4 12oz. at kwik trip
//not ashamed. Goes well with sittin' and fishin'
 
roguejuliet [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

rcain: Did someone say Terroir?

[Fark user image image 361x750]
/ Dolin dry vermouth, orange bitters and a sage leaf to add flavor and garnish


St George makes my favorite absinthe.  I highly recommend it, if you're into that sort of thing.  Given the sweetness and blend of herbs involved, it's a bit of an unusual flavor profile for an absinthe and it makes a fairly awkward death in the afternoon.  That said,  St George shines when served in the French or Czech method and is tasty on its own over a large ice chunk.

Haven't tried the gin yet but will have to look for it
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Weird. I was just explaining the concept of terroir this afternoon to my 19-year-old daughter who's about to start her second year of college. (She was talking about taking an intro to wine class that could have somehow counted toward her eco-science major, or maybe the sustainable business minor. Apparently it would include some tastings for those who are legally allowed. I said that sounds like a senior-year class, for multiple reasons. She agreed.)
 
0z79
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is this the thread where toddlers cry about pulpy orange juice?
 
wiredroach
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wired's terroir flash fiction:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Weird. I was just explaining the concept of terroir this afternoon to my 19-year-old daughter who's about to start her second year of college. (She was talking about taking an intro to wine class that could have somehow counted toward her eco-science major, or maybe the sustainable business minor. Apparently it would include some tastings for those who are legally allowed. I said that sounds like a senior-year class, for multiple reasons. She agreed.)


Send her my way, I'll get her started on the um, areas of wine that have a lower degree of ahh...goodness.
Or on the brilliance of malt liquor, if she's so inclined.
 
