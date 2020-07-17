 Skip to content
(News 12 Westchester)   Aaaaannnnd...here comes the West Nile Virus   (longisland.news12.com) divider line
28
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice of 2020 to bring out the classics.
 
educated [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think we all just need to get used to the idea that the earth is done with us.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The crow populations here still haven't completely recovered from  the 2004 die-off.
Save the crows!
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta luv it!!!
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Living on in the Front Range of CO, we already has this is spades.

Still gonna drink outside
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, this is been in Atlanta since May.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pro Tip: Don't live on Long Island
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we can just get 70% of mosquitoes to wear masks for a just a month...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lurkey: The crow populations here still haven't completely recovered from  the 2004 die-off.
Save the crows!


That would be murder
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dang it. I had Ebola so D2S could play the giant 10 foot by 10 foot Blame Obama card.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: Pro Tip: Don't live on Long Island


How you going to find a Lolita, then. 19 year old one I mean
 
DocTravesty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lurkey: The crow populations here still haven't completely recovered from  the 2004 die-off.
Save the crows!


You fool! Don't your realize that-

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.cdc.gov/westnile/statsmap​s​/preliminarymapsdata2020/activitybysta​te2020.html
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's endemic in the U.S. at this point. It's good that they're monitoring - that's how it's supposed to work. This is an example of government agencies doing correct public health to protect people. Embrace it; don't fear it. If there are any human cases in the NE, the total numbers should peak in August or September - as, expected.

And for the love of Pete, stop with the "no spray" signs in your yard.
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nothing new for California. Been getting West Nile updates from the local gov't for years. I'm more worried about the Aedes aegypti mosquitos they're finding in NorCal right now. Those are the ones that carry Dengue, Zika, chikungunya and yellow fever.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

OldJames: Pro Tip: Don't live on Long Island


I live in the DC metro area, and when West Nile first showed up in the US I was one of the ones who got it.

It was very not fun. Do not recommend. 0 stars out of 5.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is there something that Louisiana isn't saying? Does West Nile not speak Cajun?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Is there something that Louisiana isn't saying? Does West Nile not speak Cajun?

[Fark user image image 792x504]


Red state. I'd guess they're just not collecting the data, or something similar to that.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: Living on in the Front Range of CO, we already has this is spades.

Still gonna drink outside


Might want to be a little less cavalier about it. Also a Front Range resident. Both myself and my daughter have caught West Nile. I was lucky, only took me out for 5 days, but she ended up missing 8 months of school. It can be a nasty bug.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Jelly Bean Raider: Living on in the Front Range of CO, we already has this is spades.

Still gonna drink outside

Might want to be a little less cavalier about it. Also a Front Range resident. Both myself and my daughter have caught West Nile. I was lucky, only took me out for 5 days, but she ended up missing 8 months of school. It can be a nasty bug.


Most everyone on the Front Range has had it. We had the highest concentrations in the Country.
My family has already had it. But, good on ya for lookin' out! Sorry about the kid, that has to be rough, glad she is better.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What year is it?  Did I wake from a nightmare, in Australia?!
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: OldJames: Pro Tip: Don't live on Long Island

I live in the DC metro area, and when West Nile first showed up in the US I was one of the ones who got it.

It was very not fun. Do not recommend. 0 stars out of 5.


I am too darn lazy to look up the point of entry for this specific flavor of mosquitoes, but didn't they arrive from the eastern and/or northeastern via a Port???
 
holdmybones
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: Living on in the Front Range of CO, we already has this is spades.

Still gonna drink outside


This.
My neighborhood has a dam/water retention pit nearby and the relief hole sits about three feet above the bottom. It's been rainy in the afternoons the last few weeks and now it's a gross green mosquito pit. We had a neighbor contract West Nike two years ago and they've done nothing to remedy the obvious problem.

I told the city guys I would bring out my drill and take care of it. They took a mental picture of my face in case that happened.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Jelly Bean Raider: Living on in the Front Range of CO, we already has this is spades.

Still gonna drink outside

Might want to be a little less cavalier about it. Also a Front Range resident. Both myself and my daughter have caught West Nile. I was lucky, only took me out for 5 days, but she ended up missing 8 months of school. It can be a nasty bug.


I thought it just messed up your babies in utero.
🤔😲
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And why not.
 
Trik
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Zika should be making the news again sometime soon.
 
Gramma
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Jelly Bean Raider: Living on in the Front Range of CO, we already has this is spades.

Still gonna drink outside

This.
My neighborhood has a dam/water retention pit nearby and the relief hole sits about three feet above the bottom. It's been rainy in the afternoons the last few weeks and now it's a gross green mosquito pit. We had a neighbor contract West Nike two years ago and they've done nothing to remedy the obvious problem.

I told the city guys I would bring out my drill and take care of it. They took a mental picture of my face in case that happened.


Maybe you need to start chucking these babies into the pit.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So... what happens if you are exposed to both? Can you get more than one infection at a time? Like if you already have COVID, can you get WNV?
What would that do? Do you get like, double sick? Would you have a mix of symptoms from both? Or something else?
 
