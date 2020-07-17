 Skip to content
(Prevail)   There's a good chance Ghislaine Maxwell's husband is a former US Coast Guard officer who runs a company that applies big data to shipping lines. Modernization in this field could help efforts to stop smuggling and human trafficking   (gregolear.substack.com) divider line
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So? What does that have to do with Ghislaine Waxwell pimping and grooming girls for Epstein?
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
From a year ago: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news​/artic​le-7361505/Ghislane-Maxwell-57-stole-S​cott-Borgerson-37-away-wife-two-young-​kids.html
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh what ridiculous fear-mongering tripe it's just a overblown thing trying to be made into a conspiracy
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
She has pics and vids of rich powerful men molesting very young girls.

when will that come out, the public as a right to see that

really the don't need to suicide her, they just need to stop that from coming out

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So it's all part of a get rich quick scheme?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: She has pics and vids of rich powerful men molesting very young girls.

when will that come out, the public as a right to see that

really the don't need to suicide her, they just need to stop that from coming out

[Fark user image image 850x381]


And 20 different groups helped planned the JFK killing
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: litheandnubile: She has pics and vids of rich powerful men molesting very young girls.

when will that come out, the public as a right to see that

really the don't need to suicide her, they just need to stop that from coming out

[Fark user image image 850x381]

And 20 different groups helped planned the JFK killing


not sure what you mean but this guy had a pedo island and was flying around presidents who have been accused of molesting women before and one of the girls who was pictured with Prince Andrew said he farked her when she was underage

this is not so much a conspiracy theory as "a bunch of guys farking kids that actually happened"
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Oh what ridiculous fear-mongering tripe it's just a overblown thing trying to be made into a conspiracy


This is a story about a woman who supplied underage prostitutes to the rich & powerful, her constant partner found hanged with paper-thin sheets in a jail cell while under suicide watch with broken cameras.

If you don't suspect some kind of conspiracy, especially from you, then you're not paying attention.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mollari: So? What does that have to do with Ghislaine Waxwell pimping and grooming girls for Epstein?


Nobody said it did.

It does however have a lot to do with who the hell is she married to and the implications of where her bail might come from and where she might be likely to escape to.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mollari: So? What does that have to do with Ghislaine Waxwell pimping and grooming girls for Epstein?


It's ironic, because Maxwell was involved in human trafficking, while her possible-but-yet-to-be-confirmed-husba​nd runs a company that could have the technology tools needed to help fight human trafficking.
=Smidge=
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Smidge204: Mollari: So? What does that have to do with Ghislaine Waxwell pimping and grooming girls for Epstein?

It's ironic, because Maxwell was involved in human trafficking, while her possible-but-yet-to-be-confirmed-husba​nd runs a company that could have the technology tools needed to help fight human trafficking.
=Smidge=


Or more to the point: be very useful to anyone who has an interest in human trafficking.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
...not to mention automating global supply chains... To limit transmission of viruses... And unwanted eyes.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Does he like the young meat too?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've heard that name.

Didn't I just suggest him, in a previous thread, as an alternative suspect to Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump?

Remember. You heard it first from Brantgoose.

A lot of stuff starts as Fark and becomes News, rather than vice versa.

Small World, isn't it?

But I was taken aback when Princess Beatrice marriag was announced. Sure, her Father is in disgrace, so a Royal Marriage is a timely option, and it was a Secret Wedding, just members of the family because a showy public wedding would be a No-No for the Royals at the present time, but I am still amazed.

Mozzi, the bridegroom's name, is Italian, isn't it? How the Hell does that work? Is he a Protestant Italian? Did the Queen just allow one of her grand-daughters to marry an Italian. The article said that all Government Standards were applied to the Wedding and that clearly means the bride groom is not Roman Catholic, so maybe he is a convert or otherwise exempt from the meaning of the Act forbidding Royals to marry RC.

It's a funny, strange old world lately. But even Royals are learning to be smarter, why aren't you?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Oh what ridiculous fear-mongering tripe it's just a overblown thing trying to be made into a conspiracy


Fark user imageView Full Size

Covid's the real deal though !1!!
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ignoramist: Mollari: So? What does that have to do with Ghislaine Waxwell pimping and grooming girls for Epstein?

Nobody said it did.

It does however have a lot to do with who the hell is she married to and the implications of where her bail might come from and where she might be likely to escape to.


Uh, also transporting illicit goods?
 
Stibium
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ignoramist: Smidge204: Mollari: So? What does that have to do with Ghislaine Waxwell pimping and grooming girls for Epstein?

It's ironic, because Maxwell was involved in human trafficking, while her possible-but-yet-to-be-confirmed-husba​nd runs a company that could have the technology tools needed to help fight human trafficking.
=Smidge=

Or more to the point: be very useful to anyone who has an interest in human trafficking.


Precisely
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A quick IS found a likely sounding suspect:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-7361595/Ghislaine-Maxwells-boyfrien​d-Scott-Borgerson-attacked-ex-wife-mar​riage.html

Here it is, my "I told you so".

Technically correct. The best kind of korrekt on Fark.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: waxbeans: litheandnubile: She has pics and vids of rich powerful men molesting very young girls.

when will that come out, the public as a right to see that

really the don't need to suicide her, they just need to stop that from coming out

[Fark user image image 850x381]

And 20 different groups helped planned the JFK killing

not sure what you mean but this guy had a pedo island and was flying around presidents who have been accused of molesting women before and one of the girls who was pictured with Prince Andrew said he farked her when she was underage

this is not so much a conspiracy theory as "a bunch of guys farking kids that actually happened"


Sure. And moon was faked. And, deepState and pizza is code and Wayfair a kid for 60K is just a place holder or not or is?

My point is how is everything a stupid conspiracy some idiot believes except this is real?

I say this because there's this documentary called conspiracy of silence

If story is true then conspiracy of silence must be true

Or not?

I give up.

This is nuts to believe. And it's nuts to dismiss conspiracy theorist has nuts.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Ignoramist: Mollari: So? What does that have to do with Ghislaine Waxwell pimping and grooming girls for Epstein?

Nobody said it did.

It does however have a lot to do with who the hell is she married to and the implications of where her bail might come from and where she might be likely to escape to.

Uh, also transporting illicit goods?


In other words he has the tech to modernize it and a stake in taking advantage of it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: waxbeans: Oh what ridiculous fear-mongering tripe it's just a overblown thing trying to be made into a conspiracy

This is a story about a woman who supplied underage prostitutes to the rich & powerful, her constant partner found hanged with paper-thin sheets in a jail cell while under suicide watch with broken cameras.

If you don't suspect some kind of conspiracy, especially from you, then you're not paying attention.


Actually I do.
I don't think her husband's job is a coincidence.
But also that means a few other conspiracies are correct too.
That's all I'm saying
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Among the Good? and the Great?, husbands are just a fashion accessory, so Ghislaine's Man may have absolutely nothing to do with the business of her Partner or Lover, Jeffrey Epstein. Sounds like a military husband. Which is to say a man who is always in the right place at the wrong time, or is it in the wrong place at the right time?
 
rcain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

A quick IS found a likely sounding suspect:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic​le-7361595/Ghislaine-Maxwells-boyfrien​d-Scott-Borgerson-attacked-ex-wife-mar​riage.html

Here it is, my "I told you so".

Technically correct. The best kind of korrekt on Fark.


That farker has a vizsla. He doesn't deserve to be the guardian of a member of such an awesome breed
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: litheandnubile: waxbeans: litheandnubile: She has pics and vids of rich powerful men molesting very young girls.

when will that come out, the public as a right to see that

really the don't need to suicide her, they just need to stop that from coming out

[Fark user image image 850x381]

And 20 different groups helped planned the JFK killing

not sure what you mean but this guy had a pedo island and was flying around presidents who have been accused of molesting women before and one of the girls who was pictured with Prince Andrew said he farked her when she was underage

this is not so much a conspiracy theory as "a bunch of guys farking kids that actually happened"

Sure. And moon was faked. And, deepState and pizza is code and Wayfair a kid for 60K is just a place holder or not or is?

My point is how is everything a stupid conspiracy some idiot believes except this is real?

I say this because there's this documentary called conspiracy of silence

If story is true then conspiracy of silence must be true

Or not?

I give up.

This is nuts to believe. And it's nuts to dismiss conspiracy theorist has nuts.


if when we looked into the pizza gate thing we found children who said the pizza place owner pimped them out to be raped by the rich and powerful people he was always documented flying around with on a private jet and the pizza guy had been previously imprissoned for farking underage girls and his friend Donald Trump was on the record years ago saying "That guy loves women on the younger side"

then i would be more inclined to believe it

Any time 2 people get together to commit a crime it's a conspiracy. 9/11 was a conspiracy put together by a bunch of muslims who killed themselves on passenger planes....
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ignoramist: Smidge204: Mollari: So? What does that have to do with Ghislaine Waxwell pimping and grooming girls for Epstein?

It's ironic, because Maxwell was involved in human trafficking, while her possible-but-yet-to-be-confirmed-husba​nd runs a company that could have the technology tools needed to help fight human trafficking.
=Smidge=

Or more to the point: be very useful to anyone who has an interest in human trafficking.


that was my thought.  If he knows how things can be tracked, he has a better idea of how things cannot be tracked as well.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: litheandnubile: waxbeans: litheandnubile: She has pics and vids of rich powerful men molesting very young girls.

when will that come out, the public as a right to see that

really the don't need to suicide her, they just need to stop that from coming out

[Fark user image image 850x381]

And 20 different groups helped planned the JFK killing

not sure what you mean but this guy had a pedo island and was flying around presidents who have been accused of molesting women before and one of the girls who was pictured with Prince Andrew said he farked her when she was underage

this is not so much a conspiracy theory as "a bunch of guys farking kids that actually happened"

Sure. And moon was faked. And, deepState and pizza is code and Wayfair a kid for 60K is just a place holder or not or is?

My point is how is everything a stupid conspiracy some idiot believes except this is real?

I say this because there's this documentary called conspiracy of silence

If story is true then conspiracy of silence must be true

Or not?

I give up.

This is nuts to believe. And it's nuts to dismiss conspiracy theorist has nuts.


You might be having a breakthrough.

Could it be that conspiracy theorys aren't crazy or wrong by default? Could it be that there have been and continue to be conspiracys?

Could it be that the crazy ends of the conspiracy spectrums are there to discredit the more direct explanations?

*farts* or is it gas...
 
Smidge204
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ignoramist: Or more to the point: be very useful to anyone who has an interest in human trafficking.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


(I'd rather not implicate anyone, especially when they've not been proven to have any association)
=Smidge=
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: .

if when we looked into the pizza gate thing we found children who said the pizza place owner pimped them out to be raped by the rich and powerful people he was always documented flying around with on a private jet and the pizza guy had been previously imprissoned for farking underage girls and his friend Donald Trump was on the record years ago saying "That guy loves women on the younger side"

then i would be more inclined to believe it

Any time 2 people get together to commit a crime it's a conspiracy. 9/11 was a conspiracy put together by a bunch of muslims who killed themselves on passenger planes....


Clearly and sure.

As far as 9/11
I buy the official story.

But, I also believe in the real conspiracy that's not really a conspiracy but everyone's tendency to CYA.
So, I assume the buildings weren't built to spec and somebody pocketed money.

/
Pizza is easy to dismiss.
//
Others not so much
///
I feel truth should be able to stand up to questioning.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: waxbeans: litheandnubile: waxbeans: litheandnubile: She has pics and vids of rich powerful men molesting very young girls.

when will that come out, the public as a right to see that

really the don't need to suicide her, they just need to stop that from coming out

[Fark user image image 850x381]

And 20 different groups helped planned the JFK killing

not sure what you mean but this guy had a pedo island and was flying around presidents who have been accused of molesting women before and one of the girls who was pictured with Prince Andrew said he farked her when she was underage

this is not so much a conspiracy theory as "a bunch of guys farking kids that actually happened"

Sure. And moon was faked. And, deepState and pizza is code and Wayfair a kid for 60K is just a place holder or not or is?

My point is how is everything a stupid conspiracy some idiot believes except this is real?

I say this because there's this documentary called conspiracy of silence

If story is true then conspiracy of silence must be true

Or not?

I give up.

This is nuts to believe. And it's nuts to dismiss conspiracy theorist has nuts.

You might be having a breakthrough.

Could it be that conspiracy theorys aren't crazy or wrong by default? Could it be that there have been and continue to be conspiracys?

Could it be that the crazy ends of the conspiracy spectrums are there to discredit the more direct explanations?

*farts* or is it gas...


All I'm saying is, I find dismissing questions, unsettling.
Honest people should be able to answer questions.
 
powhound
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Man, you'all been quarantined too long. Dick Cheney is behind the whole thing. Fight me.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: waxbeans: litheandnubile: waxbeans: litheandnubile: She has pics and vids of rich powerful men molesting very young girls.

when will that come out, the public as a right to see that

really the don't need to suicide her, they just need to stop that from coming out

[Fark user image image 850x381]

And 20 different groups helped planned the JFK killing

not sure what you mean but this guy had a pedo island and was flying around presidents who have been accused of molesting women before and one of the girls who was pictured with Prince Andrew said he farked her when she was underage

this is not so much a conspiracy theory as "a bunch of guys farking kids that actually happened"

Sure. And moon was faked. And, deepState and pizza is code and Wayfair a kid for 60K is just a place holder or not or is?

My point is how is everything a stupid conspiracy some idiot believes except this is real?

I say this because there's this documentary called conspiracy of silence

If story is true then conspiracy of silence must be true

Or not?

I give up.

This is nuts to believe. And it's nuts to dismiss conspiracy theorist has nuts.

if when we looked into the pizza gate thing we found children who said the pizza place owner pimped them out to be raped by the rich and powerful people he was always documented flying around with on a private jet and the pizza guy had been previously imprissoned for farking underage girls and his friend Donald Trump was on the record years ago saying "That guy loves women on the younger side"

then i would be more inclined to believe it

Any time 2 people get together to commit a crime it's a conspiracy. 9/11 was a conspiracy put together by a bunch of muslims who killed themselves on passenger planes....


Not technically correct.  A "substantial step" must be taken in furtherance of the Conspiracy/Crime beyond just meeting up to discuss things.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, there is some serious brainpower in this thar thread.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I've heard that name.

Didn't I just suggest him, in a previous thread, as an alternative suspect to Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump?

Remember. You heard it first from Brantgoose.

A lot of stuff starts as Fark and becomes News, rather than vice versa.

Small World, isn't it?

But I was taken aback when Princess Beatrice marriag was announced. Sure, her Father is in disgrace, so a Royal Marriage is a timely option, and it was a Secret Wedding, just members of the family because a showy public wedding would be a No-No for the Royals at the present time, but I am still amazed.

Mozzi, the bridegroom's name, is Italian, isn't it? How the Hell does that work? Is he a Protestant Italian? Did the Queen just allow one of her grand-daughters to marry an Italian. The article said that all Government Standards were applied to the Wedding and that clearly means the bride groom is not Roman Catholic, so maybe he is a convert or otherwise exempt from the meaning of the Act forbidding Royals to marry RC.

It's a funny, strange old world lately. But even Royals are learning to be smarter, why aren't you?


I think  those restrictions only apply Nowadays to those in line to the throne.  Andrew, as second born, and his children can marry whom they wish.  Harry was able to marry Meghan, non British and divorced, after William had a child and heir to the throne.  I may be mistaken though.
 
rcain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: Holy shiat, there is some serious brainpower in this thar thread.


"Thar" means "there". But don't fret, if you stick around a bit some of that brainpower is bound to rub off on you
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: fark'emfeed'emfish: waxbeans: litheandnubile: waxbeans: litheandnubile: She has pics and vids of rich powerful men molesting very young girls.

when will that come out, the public as a right to see that

really the don't need to suicide her, they just need to stop that from coming out

[Fark user image image 850x381]

And 20 different groups helped planned the JFK killing

not sure what you mean but this guy had a pedo island and was flying around presidents who have been accused of molesting women before and one of the girls who was pictured with Prince Andrew said he farked her when she was underage

this is not so much a conspiracy theory as "a bunch of guys farking kids that actually happened"

Sure. And moon was faked. And, deepState and pizza is code and Wayfair a kid for 60K is just a place holder or not or is?

My point is how is everything a stupid conspiracy some idiot believes except this is real?

I say this because there's this documentary called conspiracy of silence

If story is true then conspiracy of silence must be true

Or not?

I give up.

This is nuts to believe. And it's nuts to dismiss conspiracy theorist has nuts.

You might be having a breakthrough.

Could it be that conspiracy theorys aren't crazy or wrong by default? Could it be that there have been and continue to be conspiracys?

Could it be that the crazy ends of the conspiracy spectrums are there to discredit the more direct explanations?

*farts* or is it gas...

All I'm saying is, I find dismissing questions, unsettling.
Honest people should be able to answer questions.


Ok, that was unexpected. Agree.
 
