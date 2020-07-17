 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   WH Coronavirus task force identifies a Covid-19 "red zone" where 18 states should consider halting their re-opening: AL, AK, AZ, CA, FL, GA, IA, ID, KS, LA, MS, NC, NV, OK, SC, TN, TX and UT" Gee, what do almost all of those states have in common?   (cnn.com) divider line
90
    More: Fail, President of the United States, White House, report outlines measures counties, task force report, Vice President of the United States, Vice President Mike Pence, Dr. Deborah Birx, Devin O'Malley  
•       •       •

968 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jul 2020 at 11:05 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



90 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every state should shut down again, for 6 weeks. Feds cut everyone in the workforce a check for 6 grand. Essential (truly essential) workers can keep working, but they get to keep the money. Those of us still able to work from home repay it next April. It's like $1.2T. Basically a bargain.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More freedoms?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coronavirus, ya nitwit
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CA is a massive exception, and it accounts for a significant percentage of the population of listed states. Empty space doesn't catch COVID.

In order to make it fair and level the playing field a bit, we should infect the the Senators of all listed states.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
One of those States ain't like the others, Subby.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Trump worshippers.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Two letter abbreviations?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Two letter abbreviation?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

raerae1980: One of those States ain't like the others, Subby.


Which is why subby said "almost all of those states"
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Two letter abbreviations?


Six seconds.  Six damn seconds.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm proud to be an American where at least COVID-19.

Suck it, Libs.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

raerae1980: One of those States ain't like the others, Subby.


Yeah, but it is next to some bad ones and full of antivaxxers.
 
Ex Parrot
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
AK is not the abbreviation for Arkansas.

/js
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
*reads article*

... Hunh.  They actually called it a "red zone."  It'd be funnier if CA wasn't in there, but it's still kind of funny.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Liberal deep state efforts?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
LOL @ White House task force.  Pence, a handful of crayons, and a juice box.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Two letter abbreviations?

Six seconds.  Six damn seconds.


Welcome to Fark!
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

raerae1980: One of those States ain't like the others, Subby.


I guess that's why subby put "almost all"


/not subby
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: raerae1980: One of those States ain't like the others, Subby.

Which is why subby said "almost all of those states"


Meh, I don't think the headline works but it's greened.  LOL  No biggie
 
cptcaveman [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
NC never had bars and gyms open to start with and actually has the gathering bands and face mask mandates in place.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Irresponsible Homeowner: *reads article*

... Hunh.  They actually called it a "red zone."  It'd be funnier if CA wasn't in there, but it's still kind of funny.


There's no loading or unloading in the red zone.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: raerae1980: One of those States ain't like the others, Subby.

Which is why subby said "almost all of those states"

Meh, I don't think the headline works but it's greened.  LOL  No biggie


I would have gone with "One of these things is not like the other..." so I'm with you there.
 
sniderman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Coleman Francis inconsolable.
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: LOL @ White House task force.  Pence, a handful of crayons, and a juice box.


Except they actually did their job and came up with sane recommendations, which explains why the report wasn't published.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
With one exception I'm going to go with... keeping the abbreviation theme... R?
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cptcaveman: NC never had bars and gyms open to start with and actually has the gathering bands and face mask mandates in place.


But we still have wankstains who refuse to wear a mask into Piggly Wiggly
 
Albinoman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Up here in Alaska we barely had any cases till the tourists showed up. You think any of them are doing the two week quarentine?
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bowen: Every state should shut down again, for 6 weeks. Feds cut everyone in the workforce a check for 6 grand. Essential (truly essential) workers can keep working, but they get to keep the money. Those of us still able to work from home repay it next April. It's like $1.2T. Basically a bargain.


I find your One Size Fits All Policy unnecessary, overbearing, and un-constitutional.
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
For the sake of argument, lets drop the states with 2 or more cities in the top 20 in population from the list: CA, TX.  The rest? Can we just clump them together as "Greater Herderpistan"
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
On its surface, this looks like political cover for states that ignored common sense regarding the pandemic to change course and actually implement policies that could keep people alive.

Of course, it's not like they haven't had multiple opportunities to reverse course, and for a lot of the politicians responsible for these decisions any change means appearing weak, so I think it'll have to get even worse before many of them actually react.

(This pandemic has confirmed to me that Americans are collectively utterly psychologically unprepared to address global warming. If they can't even seem to link cause and effect for a disease that starts killing people within a couple weeks, there is no chance they'll be able to reckon with a threat where cause and effect happen on decade timescales.)
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Albinoman: Up here in Alaska we barely had any cases till the tourists showed up. You think any of them are doing the two week quarentine?


I went to party at the Seals Club but iit wasn't exactly what I was expecting. Sucks, but true. But don't worry, the cold weather and Jesus or something will make it vanish in a couple of days or so or such as.
 
rcain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Aside from the liberal bent of LA and the SF Bay Area, California is chock full of far right a-holes. From the Hitler Youth of the Orange County Elite, the Angry Redneck Jefferson Secessionists in the North and the Meth Heads, Shiat Kickers and Farmers in the Central Valley, California bleeds red
 
meanmutton
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
According to Trumpers, those are the state where we have BLM protesters engaged in continuous riots.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why single any out? The common thread is that all of them have large populations of raging morons who think this whole thing is a hoax and can barely get through the day without swallowing their own tongue, let alone wear a mask.
 
radiosteele [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
AK is Alaska.
AR is Arkansas.

FO is subby.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

meanmutton: According to Trumpers, those are the state where we have BLM protesters engaged in continuous riots.


Yeah, you dont see those "IT wAs tHe ProTeSterZ" shiat for brains assclowns in here.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

raerae1980: One of those States ain't like the others, Subby.


Yes. It's the most populous.

Seriously, CA tried and shiat can happen with infectious diseases. I hope all states heed the public health experts and take actions, no matter how hard, to protect people and save lives.
 
skyotter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Albinoman: Up here in Alaska we barely had any cases till the tourists showed up. You think any of them are doing the two week quarentine?


What sucks is I know locals who ARE following quarantine after traveling, while everyone ignores tourists skipping it because economy.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ex Parrot: AK is not the abbreviation for Arkansas.

/js


AR.
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I take issue with the blanket approach every news outlet AND our governor has taken with NV. I live in a county in north central NV that has 2 (you read that right 2) active cases. To say where I live is rural is an understatement and when the governor moves the entire state back to phase one because the idiots in Vegas and Reno areas cant get their collective shiat together? We all suffer. If the news and policy makers wanted to push anything they should be pushing shutting down the NV border to keep the exodus of Californians and Oregonians out. Isolate the big metro areas and leave the rest of us alone. Were doing the right thing and yet we get lumped into the group punishment with everyone else.

/End rant
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

rcain: Aside from the liberal bent of LA and the SF Bay Area, California is chock full of far right a-holes. From the Hitler Youth of the Orange County Elite, the Angry Redneck Jefferson Secessionists in the North and the Meth Heads, Shiat Kickers and Farmers in the Central Valley, California bleeds red


You forgot the desert rats and Poland. I'm in the Sac Valley / Delta and we've got a mixed bag. Many folks like me commute to the Blue and spread the viri because of freedoms. Thanks, Obama indeed.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: For the sake of argument, lets drop the states with 2 or more cities in the top 20 in population from the list: CA, TX.  The rest? Can we just clump them together as "Greater Herderpistan"


Texas is America's taint. Don't be trying to ride California's coat tails into sanity bub. Texas is a shiathole and has nothing in common with California except square footage.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ohio's not on the list? It should be.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Bowen
Every state should shut down again, for 6 weeks. Feds cut everyone in the workforce a check for 6 grand. Essential (truly essential) workers can keep working, but they get to keep the money. Those of us still able to work from home repay it next April. It's like $1.2T. Basically a bargain.

After the politicians go a hold of this the bill would be closer to 5 T
 
skyotter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ex Parrot: AK is not the abbreviation for Arkansas.

/js


Too late, Alaskans are already here and posting.
 
Corvus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Newsom in CA was dumb and caved in to Republican counties.

They weren't going to like him because he caved and he just screwed up the reopening for all of California.

And now he has to reclose everything again and this time it's even harder.
 
Mi-5
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

raerae1980: One of those States ain't like the others, Subby.


Actually two of those states aren't like the others
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cptcaveman: NC never had bars and gyms open to start with and actually has the gathering bands and face mask mandates in place.


NC only put the mask mandate in place about three weeks ago, and caved to the challenge that breweries and 'anywhere that serves food' should be allowed to be open.

NC liquor laws state that any bar that wants to serve liquor must serve food. If it doesnt, it has to be a 'private club'

It was an end run around keeping bars closed.

And outside the more blue city areas, ain't nobody enforcing sh*t
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Ex Parrot: AK is not the abbreviation for Arkansas.

/js

AR.


How is babby formed?
Youtube Ll-lia-FEIY
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: RyansPrivates: For the sake of argument, lets drop the states with 2 or more cities in the top 20 in population from the list: CA, TX.  The rest? Can we just clump them together as "Greater Herderpistan"

Texas is America's taint. Don't be trying to ride California's coat tails into sanity bub. Texas is a shiathole and has nothing in common with California except square footage.


While it's too early for math, I did it. The taint is in the middle, which of course makes Florida the penis, which leaves... California and its San Diego to be the Vagina. Ron Burgundy was right.
 
Displayed 50 of 90 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.