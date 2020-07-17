 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   "It's so bad, in fact, that Florida's new record of 15,000 new cases in a single day would place it as the fourth-worst country in the world, outpaced only by Brazil, India and the rest of the United States"   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    Murica, United States, population of the United States, populations of those countries, fourth-worst country, new cases of covid-19, South Korea, Florida's new record, worst-hit country  
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
DeSantis is now saying it's the media's fault for downplaying the situation in Florida.

The student has surpassed his orange master - at least in terms of his ability to project.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's the over/under on total deaths in the US by Election Day?  250,000?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course there are more deaths, we have more freedom. And freedom ain't free.

Suck it libs.
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mollari: What's the over/under on total deaths in the US by Election Day?  250,000?


We're certainly on pace to go over 250k, but given the Trump admin's moves to take over data reporting we might be in store for a very bad "summer pneumonia" season instead....
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
July 13th? You snuck one in there subby.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida, let's get those kids back to school so they can kill all the teachers.
Don't worry Yertle the Turtle has got your back and you can't be sued.

Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm okay with Florida being its own country. We should do that. Definitely
 
goatharper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mollari: What's the over/under on total deaths in the US by Election Day?  250,000?


I'll take the over on that. 108 days, 140,000 deaths now, you need barely 1,000 deaths a day to get there, and we're doing 1k/day now.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Florida, let's get those kids back to school so they can kill all the teachers.
Don't worry Yertle the Turtle has got your back and you can't be sued.

Never going to pass the House.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet I see idiots everywhere who won't wear a mask.  You want freedom?  You have the freedom to stay home if you don't want to wear a mask.  I don't think you should impinge on my freedom by infecting me because you are ignorant.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mollari: What's the over/under on total deaths in the US by Election Day?  250,000?


At least 250 000. Officially right now we're at 141 000. Considering the BS the states have been pulling, studies shows we're undercounting by 28%, so we're really at 181 000.

With 77 000 new cases just today, about 2-3% dying, thats at least 1500 dead per day starting in 2-3 weeks...  and there's 111 days between now and election day... so probably 300 000 dead.

By the time Trump will be gone it'll be 400 000 if not more.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Old news!  It was only 11,466 today. Big whoop.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Mollari: What's the over/under on total deaths in the US by Election Day?  250,000?

At least 250 000. Officially right now we're at 141 000. Considering the BS the states have been pulling, studies shows we're undercounting by 28%, so we're really at 181 000.

With 77 000 new cases just today, about 2-3% dying, thats at least 1500 dead per day starting in 2-3 weeks...  and there's 111 days between now and election day... so probably 300 000 dead.

By the time Trump will be gone it'll be 400 000 if not more.


MBooda
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So you're saying the rest of the US is worse than Florida?
 
rcain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: I'm okay with Florida being its own country. We should do that. Definitely


I've been advocating for undoing the reconciliation and sending the entire former CSA packing for years now.
Their drain on Federal Tax Subsidies vs their GDP Contribution is a farking sick joke since these are the assholes that are constantly screeching about "commie socialism" and produce nothing of value whatsoever aside from unskilled manual labor

Imagine finally being able to have single payer health insurance and social welfare programs like the rest of the developed world. Imagine the net IQ boost over night. Imagine finally being able to be rid of the system of mass incarceration aka "legal slavery".

Imagine the relief of the other States as the ignorant, racist eff-wads leave en mass to migrate to their "promised land"

And imagine the reality TV we will get to watch when these a-holes inevitably start killing each other over who's the whitest, who's the rightest and who worships Jesus best
 
MBooda
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

rcain: Call the Guy: I'm okay with Florida being its own country. We should do that. Definitely

I've been advocating for undoing the reconciliation and sending the entire former CSA packing for years now.



That's still everything west of the Hudson, including Staten Island, right?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
1.6% fatality rate in florida
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Perhaps that schithead  Governor can "wax poetically"  about the situation there now.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MBooda: So you're saying the rest of the US is worse than Florida?

Spread out over 49 other states.

The slightly-less-insane-49, collectively, is like toilet water.  Nasty, and there's a lot of it, but if you have a dog, it's probably drank it and been no worse for wear.
Florida is a turd in a glass of water.  Less tainted water in total, but what's there is Florida.  Not even your dumb dog will touch it.

They're totally the same, though, if you're willing to say "both sides".
 
lincoln65
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Diogenes: DeSantis is now saying it's the media's fault for downplaying the situation in Florida.

The student has surpassed his orange master - at least in terms of his ability to project.


DeSantis would be on my shortlist for the 2021 Nuremberg trials.
 
rcain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MBooda: rcain: Call the Guy: I'm okay with Florida being its own country. We should do that. Definitely

I've been advocating for undoing the reconciliation and sending the entire former CSA packing for years now.


That's still everything west of the Hudson, including Staten Island, right?


Geographically and 1860s politically speaking no .... but accounted for

"Imagine the relief of the other States as the ignorant, racist eff-wads leave en mass to migrate to their "promised land""
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh hey, but it's fine now, they only reported 11,466 new cases yesterday. It'll be gone by the end of April July.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Florida tag needs a black band.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So you're saying that Florida is turning blue.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They must test more than anywhere in the world. No? Well that's odd.
 
pacified
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
rcain:

Lincoln was wrong. We should have let the South go.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: 1.6% fatality rate in florida


If 62 people went into a bar and and the proprietor warned you that one of you would not come out alive today, would you go in.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Stay out!

Sell your homes and leave!
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: 1.6% fatality rate in florida

If 62 people went into a bar and and the proprietor warned you that one of you would not come out alive today, would you go in.


Yes

/We're Number One for a reason, dammit
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Conservatives are openly enemies of the post-Enlightenment world.  If you a conservative then you know a coont in need of a curb stomping.
 
MBooda
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dragonchild: MBooda: So you're saying the rest of the US is worse than Florida?
Spread out over 49 other states.

The slightly-less-insane-49, collectively, is like toilet water.  Nasty, and there's a lot of it, but if you have a dog, it's probably drank it and been no worse for wear.
Florida is a turd in a glass of water.  Less tainted water in total, but what's there is Florida.  Not even your dumb dog will touch it.

They're totally the same, though, if you're willing to say "both sides".


Hey, why stop subdividing at states? Los Angeles County reported 7350 new cases in the last 48 hours.

/time for the costa del lex plan
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Stay out!

Sell your homes and leave!


You sound a.ngry.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

rcain: Call the Guy: I'm okay with Florida being its own country. We should do that. Definitely

I've been advocating for undoing the reconciliation and sending the entire former CSA packing for years now.
Their drain on Federal Tax Subsidies vs their GDP Contribution is a farking sick joke since these are the assholes that are constantly screeching about "commie socialism" and produce nothing of value whatsoever aside from unskilled manual labor

Imagine finally being able to have single payer health insurance and social welfare programs like the rest of the developed world. Imagine the net IQ boost over night. Imagine finally being able to be rid of the system of mass incarceration aka "legal slavery".

Imagine the relief of the other States as the ignorant, racist eff-wads leave en mass to migrate to their "promised land"

And imagine the reality TV we will get to watch when these a-holes inevitably start killing each other over who's the whitest, who's the rightest and who worships Jesus best


as long as you all take in political refugees from the south, i'm okay with this.

hell, we can call it an even trade - you can send all you're deplorables down here!
 
lincoln65
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: Kyle Butler: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: 1.6% fatality rate in florida

If 62 people went into a bar and and the proprietor warned you that one of you would not come out alive today, would you go in.

Yes

/We're Number One for a reason, dammit


I mean, depends on the bar and what they have on tap, but to each their own
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MBooda: dragonchild: MBooda: So you're saying the rest of the US is worse than Florida?
Spread out over 49 other states.

The slightly-less-insane-49, collectively, is like toilet water.  Nasty, and there's a lot of it, but if you have a dog, it's probably drank it and been no worse for wear.
Florida is a turd in a glass of water.  Less tainted water in total, but what's there is Florida.  Not even your dumb dog will touch it.

They're totally the same, though, if you're willing to say "both sides".

Hey, why stop subdividing at states? Los Angeles County reported 7350 new cases in the last 48 hours.

/time for the costa del lex plan


Los Angeles county is the largest county in the country.   We could be our own state, and still have more of a population than Wyoming.
That being said, most people that I see are wearing masks, but I only get out once a week so.......
 
Serious Black
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: Florida, let's get those kids back to school so they can kill all the teachers.
Don't worry Yertle the Turtle has got your back and you can't be sued.

[Fark user image 363x337]


You know, I'm pretty sure if businesses would enact best practices and safety measures to prevent employees from getting infected with the coronavirus, that would stop them from getting sued over exposing employees to the coronavirus.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
for the nth time...!!!
THEY ARE GETTING 100% POSITIVE...
SOMETHING IS WRONG.
well it is Florida and i don't expect much.

/i live here ,i am not from here.
//the stupid runs thick.
 
CreepyBasementGuy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thank god the rest of the world beat this bug.
 
jst3p
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WTP 2: for the nth time...!!!
THEY ARE GETTING 100% POSITIVE...
SOMETHING IS WRONG.
well it is Florida and i don't expect much.

/i live here ,i am not from here.
//the stupid runs thick.


For a short time, although it seemed like ages, we lived with her mom in Spring Hill (near Brooksville). I asked her collective family where the nearest book store was (this was back in 2000 when there were still book stores) and the response I got was "whatcha need a bookstore fer?"

There is no stupid like Florida stupid.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Of course there are more deaths, we have more freedom. And freedom ain't free.

Suck it libs.


You've been shilling for Republicans on this site for a long, long time.
What changed?
Somebody you care about get the 'rona or something?
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Quarantine the state. No one leaves for the rest of the year.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WTP 2: for the nth time...!!!
THEY ARE GETTING 100% POSITIVE...
SOMETHING IS WRONG.
well it is Florida and i don't expect much.

/i live here ,i am not from here.
//the stupid runs thick.


So, a lot of labs started only reporting the positive test cases and just tossing the negative ones because they didn't think it was important and the Florida Dept of Health has been reporting the wrong numbers from some labs because it's the Florida Dept. of Health.  :  https://www.fox35orlando.com/news/​fox-​35-investigates-florida-department-of-​health-says-some-labs-have-not-reporte​d-negative-covid-19-results

Never blame malice when you can blame incompetence.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Mollari: What's the over/under on total deaths in the US by Election Day?  250,000?

At least 250 000. Officially right now we're at 141 000. Considering the BS the states have been pulling, studies shows we're undercounting by 28%, so we're really at 181 000.

With 77 000 new cases just today, about 2-3% dying, thats at least 1500 dead per day starting in 2-3 weeks...  and there's 111 days between now and election day... so probably 300 000 dead.

By the time Trump will be gone it'll be 400 000 if not more.


And that's assuming daily infections don't spike even more. I'm expecting over 100k new cases a day in a matter of weeks.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It looks like Florida's total number of cases will overtake California in 4-8 days. Florida has a little over half the population of California. It would really help if DeSantis would mandate wearing masks, but he's held captive by the loving eyes and prehensile tongue of Impeached President Trump. Love is blind.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jst3p
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The problem is they are counting the dead.

You see, just like testing leads to more cases, counting the dead just leads to more dead.

If they would stop testing AND counting the dead they could be leading the nation, neigh the world in recovery statistics!
 
