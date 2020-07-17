 Skip to content
(WTHR Indianapolis)   2020: The year of living stupidly   (wthr.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Want, 2008 singles, Xscape, Indiana, Help!, Tampa Walmart, mesh mask, Mask  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would not be surprised to see a couple of people in my office with these.  At least one is in the "subtle means of social control" camp which, if anyone hasn't mentioned, is amazingly arrogant.  The other is full on "this isn't a big deal" which is amazingly arrogant and stupid to boot.
 
Barry McCockner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gadian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, not for long, ideally.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
OJFC.  I'm one of those cynics that believes we're all going to get it anyway, despite government's best (and worst) intentions.  But if you're going to have to wear a mask, wear a real farking mask.  This is so stupid.
 
angryjd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That'll show...someone.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I want, no NEED, to believe this is fake. Because I honestly feel my grasp of reality has been corrupted by some eldritch being in order to feast off my remaining sanity.
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And dying stupidly.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Make your own Anti Mask!" said the seller of a pattern to create your own anti-mask. The description of the product states: "Stylish, breathable and don't protect you from a darn thing! Masks required? No problem! Breath free while making a statement."

This is the adult equivalent of shiatting your pants because nobody has the right to demand you use the toilet.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Way to stick it to those libs.   You showed them!!
 
stevenboof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trialpha
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "Make your own Anti Mask!" said the seller of a pattern to create your own anti-mask. The description of the product states: "Stylish, breathable and don't protect you from a darn thing! Masks required? No problem! Breath free while making a statement."

This is the adult equivalent of shiatting your pants because nobody has the right to demand you use the toilet.


There appears to be a certain (sadly, large) number of Americans who simply lose their minds whenever any figure of authority tells them what to do.

Authority: "Don't do X, you will suffer for it"
Idiot: "You can't tell me what to do!".
Idiot: Does X
Idiot: Suffers
Idiot: "Damn libs!"
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
NO law requires a specific type or particulate rating of mask," said one protestor,
--------
When you wear a cloth mask, it should:
-Include multiple layers of fabric,

I guess that settles it. Now you'll wear a real mask, right?
 
zez
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This reminds me of the people who wear bicycle helmets but don't buckle the strap.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
These people have always been living stupidly.

Now it's just really, really obvious how it's going to bite them AND US in the ass.
 
likwidflame
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wonder when they're gonna start selling helmets that don't comply with the law
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GodComplex: I want, no NEED, to believe this is fake. Because I honestly feel my grasp of reality has been corrupted by some eldritch being in order to feast off my remaining sanity.


It was about a week ago, but Yashar Ali had an image of a lady saying she finally got a comfortable mask she was willing to wear that has essentially just chantilly lace.

Everyone responded by asking why she is wearing her underwear on her face.
 
Awful Sheep
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I saw this at a Target a while ago. Just a sheer piece of loose knitted fabric, with holes large enough to push a pencil through without deforming the fabric, not even covering their nose. I guess the employees didn't think it was worth the fight to enforce a mask rule, because they were let into the store as well. It's the perfect accessory for when you're really feeling your inner child who is an obstinate toddler.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Even the thinnest lace or yarn mask will provide some level of protection, methinks.  Less than a more solid version, of course, but significantly above zero.  (Since these are apparently a thing now, somebody should run some tests on them to confirm.)
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I hate people so much.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wanted to look it up, since the lady in the article claims "NO law requires a specific type or particulate rating of mask,".

The maryland mask order says:
""Face Covering" means a covering that fully covers a person's nose and mouth, but is not a Medical-Grade Mask. The term "Face Covering" includes, without limitation, scarves and bandanas."
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm almost at the point I wish somebody would start a rumor saying "Hey!  Libs say that if we keep breathing we will be fine!  But what do they know?  I stopped breathing days ago to pwn them and I'm still fine!"

I promise you that in this climate, there will people who actually stop breathing just to 'own the libs'.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: OJFC.  I'm one of those cynics that believes we're all going to get it anyway, despite government's best (and worst) intentions.  But if you're going to have to wear a mask, wear a real farking mask.  This is so stupid.


The intentions are to not overwhelm the hospitals. Even the experts say that most of us will get it, but people getting it all at once would be a catastrophe.
 
Awful Sheep
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Awful Sheep: I saw this at a Target a while ago. Just a sheer piece of loose knitted fabric, with holes large enough to push a pencil through without deforming the fabric, not even covering their nose. I guess the employees didn't think it was worth the fight to enforce a mask rule, because they were let into the store as well. It's the perfect accessory for when you're really feeling your inner child who is an obstinate toddler.


clearly homemade or purchased to be purposefully unhelpful, as well. It takes a special stupid to break out the sewing machine and make something like this, or intentionally buy the useless type of mask when the legit ones are all over etsy and such.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I bet they burn more easily than regular masks. Probably catch fire right on someone's face.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There's being a non-conformist, then there is being a coont.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Awful Sheep: I guess the employees didn't think it was worth the fight to enforce a mask rule


This is basically the whole thing nowadays.  These farking idiots want to start a fight.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

trialpha: Martian_Astronomer: "Make your own Anti Mask!" said the seller of a pattern to create your own anti-mask. The description of the product states: "Stylish, breathable and don't protect you from a darn thing! Masks required? No problem! Breath free while making a statement."

This is the adult equivalent of shiatting your pants because nobody has the right to demand you use the toilet.

There appears to be a certain (sadly, large) number of Americans who simply lose their minds whenever any figure of authority tells them what to do.

Authority: "Don't do X, you will suffer for it"
Idiot: "You can't tell me what to do!".
Idiot: Does X
Idiot: Suffers
Idiot: "Damn libs!"


Well that's part of the problem.
Your use of the word "authority".
The rookie cop who hates black people is an authority. Should we listen to that guy?
I'm gonna listen to scientists and medical professionals.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ less than a minute ago  

likwidflame: I wonder when they're gonna start selling helmets that don't comply with the law


Harley dealers have been selling skull buckets that are like that for years. "Novelty use, not approved by DOT." Granted the DOT standard isn't really a standard (you don't actually have to test the helmet, just promise that it would pass if it was tested).

Idiots are always going to be idiots, and just get more stubborn the more you try to point it out.
 
