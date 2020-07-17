 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Apparently, Amazon doesn't ship 'certain' products in a plain brown wrapper. Hilarity ensues. (may not be sfw)   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She got a clit stimulator, labeled as such, and went from just the postman and her knowing she needs something to release the stress. To the whole farkin world knowing because she went to the newspapers.

I bet she lands a dude from this stunt.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's weird.  They don't me the words "Anal Intruder" wouldn't show up anywhere on the packaging.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's not shaped like a dong, heck if I didn't look it up I couldn't tell you what these were for
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image 600x153]
It's not shaped like a dong, heck if I didn't look it up I couldn't tell you what these were for


$10 for a disposable version of a turkey baster bulb? You should feel shake for buying that.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: They don't me the words "Anal Intruder" wouldn't show up anywhere on the packaging.


Apparently you are currently distracted.  Did the package arrive?
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So embarrassed that she went to a national newspaper to tell the world about it. Yeah, Right.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
telegraph.co.ukView Full Size
 
Dreamless [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iamos:
$10 for a disposable version of a turkey baster bulb? You should feel shake for buying that.

Freudian slip?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

crustysandman: She got a clit stimulator, labeled as such, and went from just the postman and her knowing she needs something to release the stress. To the whole farkin world knowing because she went to the newspapers.

I bet she lands a dude from this stunt.


Why would she need one?
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They blurred out the important bit, is it a cot sucker? cut sucker, like to get out snake poison? what oh what could it possibly be.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
snickering like a 12 year old is how I want every farking delivery from some jackhole to go down

I'm going to order one and just punch whoever delivers it to bring justice to the universe for this woman.

Ding-dong

POW!"Now we're even!"
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Penthouse:

I never thought this would happen to me...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking Youtube doesn't have Steve Martin's Penis Creme???
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image 600x153]
It's not shaped like a dong, heck if I didn't look it up I couldn't tell you what these were for


You don't brush your teeth?
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you don't buy stuff like that from Amazon, FFS.  You never know what kind of doofus you're dealing with on the other end.  Stick to websites that specialize in this kind of thing.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How offensive is a 'Satisfyer Cat Sucker" anyways?!
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's also a downside to packages being discreet, though. I think I've told this story before, but when we were teenagers, my now-wife ordered some Star Trek dvds, and when she opened one of the boxes she found a large, vibrating butt plug. She laughed and showed her mother, who turned white with embarrassment. Turns out my wife forgot to read who it was addressed to and had opened her parents' box by accident.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: So embarrassed that she went to a national newspaper to tell the world about it. Yeah, Right.


AND a "[Facebook] story".
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: That's weird.  They don't me the words "Anal Intruder" wouldn't show up anywhere on the packaging.


Just on your bank statement when you deposit the refund cheque.
 
justinguarini4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel bad for Chloe Lythgoe from Warrington. She obviously wanted to make a discrete purchase and now the postman will know that she likes her coont sucked.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kryptoknightmare: There's also a downside to packages being discreet, though. I think I've told this story before, but when we were teenagers, my now-wife ordered some Star Trek dvds, and when she opened one of the boxes she found a large, vibrating butt plug. She laughed and showed her mother, who turned white with embarrassment. Turns out my wife forgot to read who it was addressed to and had opened her parents' box by accident.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Soup4Bonnie: snickering like a 12 year old is how I want every farking delivery from some jackhole to go down

I'm going to order one and just punch whoever delivers it to bring justice to the universe for this woman.

Ding-dong

POW!"Now we're even!"


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
justinguarini4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kryptoknightmare: There's also a downside to packages being discreet, though. I think I've told this story before, but when we were teenagers, my now-wife ordered some Star Trek dvds, and when she opened one of the boxes she found a large, vibrating butt plug. She laughed and showed her mother, who turned white with embarrassment. Turns out my wife forgot to read who it was addressed to and had opened her parents' box by accident.


I stumbled across my grandma's vibrator before, but a butt plug is a whole new level.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why be embarrassed? 90% of people masturbate and the other 10% lie about it.
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For years, Amazon printed your phone number on the shipping label. I tried to get them to change it, but no luck.
 
jmswentzel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we stop with fake articles that aren't satire?

Fark these websites.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call me, Chloe xoxox
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justinguarini4ever: kryptoknightmare: There's also a downside to packages being discreet, though. I think I've told this story before, but when we were teenagers, my now-wife ordered some Star Trek dvds, and when she opened one of the boxes she found a large, vibrating butt plug. She laughed and showed her mother, who turned white with embarrassment. Turns out my wife forgot to read who it was addressed to and had opened her parents' box by accident.

I stumbled across my grandma's vibrator before, but a butt plug is a whole new level.


You stumbled across it? How big was it???
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, was she satisfied with the product?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image 600x153]
It's not shaped like a dong, heck if I didn't look it up I couldn't tell you what these were for


Fark user imageView Full Size


Its no secret that you never look in a woman's sock drawer. Its like opening Pandora's box.
 
VTMarik1 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, they didn't lie. It's on the label, not the packaging itself.
 
blunto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, she's embarrassed that the mailman saw it so her response is to put it on a tabloid internet site, complete with head shot?   Right.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to see her "mum-bun", IYKWIMAITYD.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clit stimulators are powerful, powerful things. Friend I know picked one up, used it and came so hard, so fast she cracked a tooth. Couldn't walk for half an hour.
 
Miami-Hoosier [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EASY FIX - always include a gift card, Hahahaa - Pranked You!!! so embarrassing Hahaaahhaaa
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: Dear Penthouse:

I never thought this would happen to me...


I'm old enough to understand this reference. : (
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
21yo full time mum of 3.
--- I'd be more embarrassed by that !!!
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image 600x153]
It's not shaped like a dong, heck if I didn't look it up I couldn't tell you what these were for


In ear thermometer?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image 600x153]
It's not shaped like a dong, heck if I didn't look it up I couldn't tell you what these were for

[Fark user image 400x256]

Its no secret that you never look in a woman's sock drawer. Its like opening Pandora's box.


Sock drawer? Seriously? Who wants to cross the room when in need of that? Bedside table or what's the point?
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dreamless: Iamos:
$10 for a disposable version of a turkey baster bulb? You should feel shake for buying that.

Freudian slip?


Autocorrect wants what autocorrect wants, ain't nothing you can do about that.
 
Miami-Hoosier [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image 600x153]
It's not shaped like a dong, heck if I didn't look it up I couldn't tell you what these were for


the clitoris is a nerve bundle for females to experience sexual pleasure.
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: Clit stimulators are powerful, powerful things. Friend I know picked one up, used it and came so hard, so fast she cracked a tooth. Couldn't walk for half an hour.


dated a girl who had one. Thing was magic.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JimmyFartpants: This is why you don't buy stuff like that from Amazon, FFS.  You never know what kind of doofus you're dealing with on the other end.  Stick to websites that specialize in this kind of thing.


Adam and Eve employee detected
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkyorefeelings: How offensive is a 'Satisfyer Cat Sucker" anyways?!


This is why ******** ******** ******* ****** ****** ******* ****** *******.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kryptoknightmare: There's also a downside to packages being discreet, though. I think I've told this story before, but when we were teenagers, my now-wife ordered some Star Trek dvds, and when she opened one of the boxes she found a large, vibrating butt plug. She laughed and showed her mother, who turned white with embarrassment. Turns out my wife forgot to read who it was addressed to and had opened her parents' box by accident.


🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: Clit stimulators are powerful, powerful things. Friend I know picked one up, used it and came so hard, so fast she cracked a tooth. Couldn't walk for half an hour.


I think she was using it in the wrong spot.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she's 21 and already has 3 kids, who the "postie" could see standing behind her?

lady, he already knows you're not a virgin. which doesn't matter anyway....

and besides that, sex itself isn't shameful, and in these covid times masturbation is the safest sex around, she should be PROUD she ordered a great new toy. those things can be very fun.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkyorefeelings: How offensive is a 'Satisfyer Cat Sucker" anyways?!


I'm pretty sure a cat sticker is how firemen get cats down from trees without having to use ladders.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Austin Powers' Penis Pump!
Youtube Za7bHIKsxc4
 
Miami-Hoosier [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoboZombie: kb7rky: Dear Penthouse:

I never thought this would happen to me...

I'm old enough to understand this reference. : (


I also was a man of "Letters"...
 
