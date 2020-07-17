 Skip to content
(CNN)   24-year old TX woman who spent 80 days in the hospital because of Coronavirus says she regrets not wearing a mask. "Maybe if I would have listened and worn a mask I would have avoided all this" Wait until she gets the bill   (cnn.com) divider line
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No pity for these assholes. I wonder how many people she infected. Fark her.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not a problem until it affects you. Stop voting Republican.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but look at all the freedom she had.  Not for the last 80 days, of course, but before that.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A funeral would be cheaper than 80 days in the hospital.
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet she's seriously on the fence about voting trump now.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark you, sugar tits.  I eagerly await your conversion to socialized medicine once you get the bill.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her parents better be rich or she's going to be in debt for the next 10 years... at least.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, 80 days in the hospital. I hope she had health insurance.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL she admitted she had the option to wear a mask.  Expect any insurance company to deny her claim(s).
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im sure some celebrity will reach out and cover all the medical costs for her stupidity.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: A funeral would be cheaper than 80 days in the hospital.


An old school Louisiana party funeral, with musicians and an open bar, using modern day costs, would be cheaper than 80 days at a hospital.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, you guys get bills when you leave the hospital?!
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the bill portion of this almost makes me as sad as all the needless death in the usa, people shouldn't be effectively farked for life because they ended up getting sick.
 
AEton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the idea that if she were wearing a mask (to avoid infecting others), she would also likely have taken other exposure precautions which would have kept others from infecting her?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Maybe if I would have listened and worn a mask I would have avoided all this"

Probably not. If you didn't hang out with a bunch of other people who also weren't wearing masks you might have avoided it.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: It's not a problem until it affects you. Stop voting Republican.


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: Wait, you guys get bills when you leave the hospital?!


Yeah its weird isn't it? Up here its an all you can eat buffet of surgeries and procedures.
 
flyingbiscuit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait a bill after you leave hospital??. I don't get that, there again I live in the rest of the world.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: the bill portion of this almost makes me as sad as all the needless death in the usa, people shouldn't be effectively farked for life because they ended up getting sick.


People shouldnt.

But the bint in TFA should.  Consider it Karma for all the people she infected  because stigginit.
 
Alan Clifford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She didn't get infected because she didn't wear a mask.  She got infected because other people didn't wear masks.
 
luckyeddie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Karen
You are such a fool.
 
trekkiecougar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: A funeral would be cheaper than 80 days in the hospital.


Um, true dat. When my husband and 15 year old son died the total cost for the funeral
was $8000. I went through cremation, and bought their Pakistani made urns at 10K Villages (they sell trade fair items).
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: Wait, you guys get bills when you leave the hospital?!


Yep, and 80 days in the hospital will be in the millions.  Suicide is cheaper.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until she gets the bill.
She'll look pretty silly wearing a mask over a bill.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AEton: Is the idea that if she were wearing a mask (to avoid infecting others), she would also likely have taken other exposure precautions which would have kept others from infecting her?


Some people have respirators that protect themselves and then they can put a standard medical mask on over it, which protects everyone else.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing if she didn't wear mask she wasn't doing anything else as a precaution.  Distancing, hand sanitizer, washing hands regularly.  Those are just as important.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alan Clifford: She didn't get infected because she didn't wear a mask.  She got infected because other people didn't wear masks.


Well, AND she wasnt wearing one EITHER, which might have helped.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Afro Wonderwagon: Herbert's Hippopotamus: Wait, you guys get bills when you leave the hospital?!

Yeah its weird isn't it? Up here its an all you can eat buffet of surgeries and procedures.


CSB: I ended up in the hospital in Nepal with deadly pooping sickness and the Province of Ontario covered 60% of the cost. I had to pay up front and they wouldn't give me my passport or take out my IV until my credit card cleared.
 
ssa5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If one wears a mask and still gets Covid, then the hospitable bill should go directly to the @ssholes who don't wear a mask. And those that do not wear a mask and Covid? Well there we solve the food supply chain problems for our local zoo.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Alan Clifford: She didn't get infected because she didn't wear a mask.  She got infected because other people didn't wear masks.

Well, AND she wasnt wearing one EITHER, which might have helped.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: Wait, you guys get bills when you leave the hospital?!


I don't but that would be because I have health insurance.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: Wait, you guys get bills when you leave the hospital?!


We get the bill for your health care every April 15th.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB - my 82-year old dad had a 5x bypass at this same hospital a month ago.  I still think this woman's bill will be higher.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sardonicobserver: Herbert's Hippopotamus: Wait, you guys get bills when you leave the hospital?!

We get the bill for your health care every April 15th.


Except this year.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: Herbert's Hippopotamus: Wait, you guys get bills when you leave the hospital?!

I don't but that would be because I have health insurance.


Wait, you guys need health insurance?!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds to me like she contracted a case of the libby libs while she was in there.  Way to cave on the most important American value there is.

/Selfishness
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love this
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many others did she infect?
 
cardex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ongbok: Damn, 80 days in the hospital. I hope she had health insurance.


Wont help much I spent 3 days in the hospital last month and the copay was over 1000 per day.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't care, because I didn't think it would happen to me.

Sounds like a Trump Republican.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

sardonicobserver: Herbert's Hippopotamus: Wait, you guys get bills when you leave the hospital?!

We get the bill for your health care every April 15th.


Yeah, imagine if we all could get our own insurance, and they didn't put so many hurdles in our way.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Afro Wonderwagon: Yellow Beard: Herbert's Hippopotamus: Wait, you guys get bills when you leave the hospital?!

I don't but that would be because I have health insurance.

Wait, you guys need health insurance?!


Only if you don't want to get bills from the hospital.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: No pity for these assholes. I wonder how many people she infected. Fark her.


I mean, I'm glad she didn't die, and seems her brush with death might have taught her a couple things, but otherwise? Yeah, pretty much this.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cardex: ongbok: Damn, 80 days in the hospital. I hope she had health insurance.

Wont help much I spent 3 days in the hospital last month and the copay was over 1000 per day.


😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲
 
Alan Clifford
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Alan Clifford: She didn't get infected because she didn't wear a mask.  She got infected because other people didn't wear masks.

Well, AND she wasnt wearing one EITHER, which might have helped.


Probably wouldn't have helped her outcome.  But would have stopped her infecting other people.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: No pity for these assholes. I wonder how many people she infected. Fark her.


Not only that, but the resources that go into caring for her: doctors, nurses, anesthesiologists, PTs...
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

trekkiecougar: OkieDookie: A funeral would be cheaper than 80 days in the hospital.

Um, true dat. When my husband and 15 year old son died the total cost for the funeral
was $8000. I went through cremation, and bought their Pakistani made urns at 10K Villages (they sell trade fair items).


I can't remember what we paid for my dude's funeral.  We threw a helluva party.  But I got a local potter to make me this beauty of an urn.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: She'll look pretty silly wearing a mask over a bill.


No F'ing Teeth
Youtube CA3pxVj4F7M
 
justinguarini4ever
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Damn her voice sounds like she is 90 years old.
 
Deucednuisance [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: trekkiecougar: OkieDookie: A funeral would be cheaper than 80 days in the hospital.

Um, true dat. When my husband and 15 year old son died the total cost for the funeral
was $8000. I went through cremation, and bought their Pakistani made urns at 10K Villages (they sell trade fair items).

I can't remember what we paid for my dude's funeral.  We threw a helluva party.  But I got a local potter to make me this beauty of an urn.

[Fark user image 425x566]


That is so sadly beautiful.
 
