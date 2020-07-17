 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   Spain goes into lockdown mode again, sending 1.6 million Barcelonians to their homes (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is the first I've heard of Spain being part of the deep state effort to make Bonespurs look bad.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Boo hitttttth!

- Barthelonian Displeasure
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Reading this it makes me wonder...what's to keep this virus from having a 3rd wave, and then a 4th, and so on? Every time we relax the restrictions, it comes surging back. Outside of drinking bleach, how do we actually eradicate the virus?
 
greggerm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
max_pooper
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Face coverings and physically distancing. It's not rocket surgery. Morans think because businesses opened that meant the virus had gone away. As long as there are stupid people doing stupid things this virus will be a problem until there is a vaccine.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Part of me says "They're farking with Catalonia again." (Go read some recent history of Spain if this doesn't make sense.)

Part of me says "the chart of cases is clearly ticking up and they want to make sure that deaths don't start doing so as well." I'm not finding any good breakdowns of cases over time, and Madrid has about as many cases as Catalonia (not surprising, given that the Cities of Madrid and Barcelona are the two largest in Spain.)

Maybe there is a breakout in Catalonia that's not affecting Madrid. Generally, I'd give the benefit of the doubt, but the current Spanish government LOVES farking with Catalonia.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's weird seeing numbers like 580 cases = lockdown when the US sees tens of thousands and it's apparently no big deal. This is why our nightmare continues endlessly.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Headline: "Barcelona plunged into lockdown"
Article: "Residents of Barcelona...were urged to stay home and not gather in groups of more than 10 on Friday. But authorities stopped short of imposing a mandatory lockdown."
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Probably a little of column A and a little of column B, being as they are the Florida of Europe (particularly for Great Britain) they are fearing the spread will grow out of control and lead to upticks in other European nations.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

It did get very ugly in Spain, esp. in Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia. I can understand why they'd be quick on the trigger. They're currently fifth highest on Worldometer's deaths per million, but if you discount the tiny nations of San Marino and Andorra, they're third highest, behind the UK and Belgium.

They don't want to go back on that cart, which is why I'm not automatically assuming that this is just fark with Catalonia policies again. (I'm still wondering, though...)
 
ifky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Did they get desert?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Masks, distancing, and banning the highest-risk activities. Here (Massachusetts) we have a 4 phase re-opening. The short version? Bars, nightclubs, amusement parks, etc will simply never reopen unless we get a vaccine or effective therapeutic.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Wear masks. Avoid crowds. Until about 70% of people have gotten the disease or the vaccine.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

an effective vaccine, or people getting infected in such a large amount that we develop herd immunity naturally, however it's not certain that natural herd immunity is even possible with this virus.

So basically when we have a vaccine and we know enough about how how long immunity lasts etc.

Soooooooooooo like if we're super lucky there's a viable vaccine at the end of the year, and then you need to get a good billion doses produced and distributed, so maybe 2022 we'd be able to not worry about this so much  but we'd probably need to get booster vaccines for quite a while until the disease is actually eradicated.
 
Tman144
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Yeah, GA had 3,000+ cases yesterday and the governor is trying to outlaw local mask ordinances.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No one ethpeths the spanith inquithithion
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I don't know Spanish policies but a Spanish paper said the order came from the government of Catalan, not the national government.
 
argylez
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

A vaccine
 
sniderman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FTFY
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Their death rate is considerably higher than ours
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Good to know, thanks. This isn't screwing with Catalonia, this is Catalonia being worried.

\ Wish we could be as worried.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

That'th thenophobic!

/Who'th the thick bathtard who put an eth in the word "lithp"?
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They know nothing.
I know nothing ... I am from Barcelona
Youtube nX7CeTXoxyU
 
