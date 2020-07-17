 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Imgur)   During these turbulent times, we need to stop and remember what matters- That it's the 15th anniversary of the Gray Wave. Post your HA HA Guy memes here   (imgur.com) divider line
65
    More: Repeat, Internet, Hide Thumbnails, Website, New post, old embed code, History of the Internet, new design, magic of the Internet  
•       •       •

1130 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jul 2020 at 8:55 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



65 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/OK, perhaps that's enough until this thread gets greenlit or redlit
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Forty-Three [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when these were a thing. Good nostalgia
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: [Fark user image image 600x431]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember the first time I went to something awful and thought "ha wow who would pay money to post on an internet page"


*cough*
 
It's Bensane Garrison! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always thought The Gray Wave referred to the average age of Farkers and their pubes.
 
It's Bensane Garrison! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
It's Bensane Garrison! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
humanconditioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

I managed to track down some of the originals I made back in the day. Can't believe I still have them.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many times are we gonna do this?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
humanconditioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Crewmannumber6: How many times are we gonna do this?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Uranus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
humanconditioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

schubie: I always thought The Gray Wave referred to the average age of Farkers and their pubes.


<looks down>

Not yet.

I got my first gray hair in high school and was mostly gray by 40 but I don't have any gray hairs down yonder.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's Bensane Garrison!: [Fark user image 425x320]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boe [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I love HaHa Guy threads so much.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewbob [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewbob [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewbob [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Props to the people who originally made all these.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Forbidden Doughnut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

schubie: I always thought The Gray Wave referred to the average age of Farkers and their pubes.


52 here.  This comment applies to me. *sigh*
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
humanconditioner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I really didn't expect this thread to go from memes to pubes so quickly and yet, here we are.

/ Yes, here on Fark I pretty much expect pubes mentioned in the thread at some point.
// Well, okay it's more like I'm not surprised by it.
/// Le Sigh.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: I really didn't expect this thread to go from memes to pubes so quickly and yet, here we are.

/ Yes, here on Fark I pretty much expect pubes mentioned in the thread at some point.
// Well, okay it's more like I'm not surprised by it.
/// Le Sigh.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fireproof: xxBirdMadGirlxx: I really didn't expect this thread to go from memes to pubes so quickly and yet, here we are.

/ Yes, here on Fark I pretty much expect pubes mentioned in the thread at some point.
// Well, okay it's more like I'm not surprised by it.
/// Le Sigh.

[Fark user image 600x431]


Damn- you quick. You get a Funny for that, Mr. McGraw.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Fireproof: xxBirdMadGirlxx: I really didn't expect this thread to go from memes to pubes so quickly and yet, here we are.

/ Yes, here on Fark I pretty much expect pubes mentioned in the thread at some point.
// Well, okay it's more like I'm not surprised by it.
/// Le Sigh.

[Fark user image 600x431]

Damn- you quick. You get a Funny for that, Mr. McGraw.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 65 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.