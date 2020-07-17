 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   So it turns out Georgia's gubberner was fudging the numbers, backdating new cases to the time of first symptoms or test, which shaves the last 2 weeks off the totals. "The massaged trend chart appeared to dictate policy." HARRRRUMPH   (msn.com) divider line
A Cave Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All they need now is a sharpie.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's taking two weeks to get results. You're already farked
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At what point do they storm his residence and put him on trial for all his crimes?
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: At what point do they storm his residence and put him on trial for all his crimes?


This. He was allowed to oversee the election he was running in, and that no one stormed the governor's mansion is a shame.

My home state continues to be an embarrassment.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: At what point do they storm his residence and put him on trial for all his crimes?


He's a Republican in a red state.  They will storm his residence if he has not done everything possible (legal or otherwise) to keep helping the GOP win.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is the GOP's standard operating procedure.

If reality contradicts what you want, pretend you can change reality and do what you want anyway.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It didn't happen: Covid-19 case numbers bumped along, neither rising nor falling significantly. Pandemic skeptics crowed.

Irrelevant.  The economy didn't "recover", and it certainly won't now that it's become clear that you actually can contract this disease.  Took some people a while to get it.

Although the new story is "false positives".  I'm sure that will work out for them.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Farking idiots. More blood for the Orange choad.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

eKonk: This is the GOP's standard operating procedure.

If reality contradicts what you want, pretend you can change reality and do what you want anyway.

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size

"You know the very powerful and the very stupid have one thing in common. They don't alter their views to fit the facts. They alter the facts to fit the views. Which can be uncomfortable if you happen to be one of the facts that needs altering."
 
No1farker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He cheated in the election and then cheated once governor?   That is a real surprise not indicated by past experience.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sounds about right for him.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Really? Brian Kemp acted dishonestly?

Boy, that's a first, I'm sure. Up until now he's been such a paragon of honesty and integrity.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
eKonk

This is the GOP's standard operating procedure.

If reality contradicts what you want, pretend you can change reality and do what you want anyway.

If you think the GOP is the only party guilty of changing things to look better for their position then I have news for you.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dishonesty that resulted in martyrs in service to Trump? Brian Kemp will be re-elected in a landslide.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How is this not illegal?
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

skozlaw: Really? Brian Kemp acted dishonestly?

Boy, that's a first, I'm sure. Up until now he's been such a paragon of honesty and integrity.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I didn't get a harrumph out of that guy.

*points at next post*
 
BoatKrazi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: eKonk

This is the GOP's standard operating procedure.

If reality contradicts what you want, pretend you can change reality and do what you want anyway.

If you think the GOP is the only party guilty of changing things to look better for their position then I have news for you.


Two wrongs.... something something
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: eKonk

This is the GOP's standard operating procedure.

If reality contradicts what you want, pretend you can change reality and do what you want anyway.

If you think the GOP is the only party guilty of changing things to look better for their position then I have news for you.


They're the only US party that has killed tens of thousands by doing so.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Mayor Bottoms should use this in her defense of his idiotic lawsuit.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gleeman: I didn't get a harrumph out of that guy.

*points at next post*


Harumph!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The US short cuts medical care for its citizens saying  it's not the government's problem.  If the government had a stake in medical bills, this "re-opening without consequences" would not be the issue.   Public health is only an abstract to keep restaurants from poisoning customers, or keeping people of color from swimming pools.

Since the state has no stake in medical care and costs, opening a bar or restaurant (staffed by poor vaguely documented workers), there are no consequences.

Same thing with endangering school age children by forcing a week long corona party every week.

Georgia's governor is the real victim here.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Dishonesty that resulted in martyrs in service to Trump? Brian Kemp will be re-elected in a landslide.

His election was as legit as Putin's.  The middle Atlantic states are all trending blue, and in response to this, the GOP incinerated democracy wherever and however it could.  So much for freedum.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: eKonk

This is the GOP's standard operating procedure.

If reality contradicts what you want, pretend you can change reality and do what you want anyway.

If you think the GOP is the only party guilty of changing things to look better for their position then I have news for you.


Fair point. Conceding that both sides are bad (are they both equally bad?)), who should I vote for?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
WHAT? A Republican LIED!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size


NotThatGuyAgain: Gleeman: I didn't get a harrumph out of that guy.

*points at next post*

Harumph!


Harumph!
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTA: On July 1, Savannah became the first Georgia city to rebel, mandating masks for citizens.

Savannah mayor at town meeting:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/reverend
 
mtrac
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Random Anonymous Blackmail:
If you think the GOP is the only party guilty of changing things to look better for their position then I have news for you.

"Whataboutism, also known as whataboutery, is a variant of the tu quoque logical fallacy that attempts to discredit an opponent's position by charging them with hypocrisy without directly refuting or disproving their argument. Whataboutism is particularly associated with Soviet and Russian propaganda."
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ZMugg: WHAT? A Republican LIED!!!
[Fark user image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]

NotThatGuyAgain: Gleeman: I didn't get a harrumph out of that guy.

*points at next post*

Harumph!

Harumph!


You better watch your ass.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BoatKrazi: Random Anonymous Blackmail: eKonk

This is the GOP's standard operating procedure.

If reality contradicts what you want, pretend you can change reality and do what you want anyway.

If you think the GOP is the only party guilty of changing things to look better for their position then I have news for you.

Two wrongs.... something something


Oh I agree.
I want to see numbers.. solid numbers without it being politicized.  There is so much sh*t information and inconsistent reporting from state to state no wonder the half the people are fully panicking and the others have their head up their ass.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Republicans lie, people die.
So nothing new.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZeroPly
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What?? I'm totally lost here. Isn't that how you're supposed to measure new infections - from the date of the symptoms or the date of the positive test?

When we're collecting temperature data from the field, we use the time the temperature was measured by the probe, not the time that the technician downloaded it into his laptop.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: How is this not illegal?


You're talking about a guy who is only governor because he oversaw the election he was running in and used his position to intentionally disenfranchise tens of thousands of his opponent's supporters, then attacked the democratic party as "hackers" when they pointed out the state election website he was responsible for had a huge security problem.

I don't think what's legal, moral, right, or just has a whole lot of pull in Georgia state politics or with an awful lot of Georgia's voters.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ZeroPly: What?? I'm totally lost here. Isn't that how you're supposed to measure new infections - from the date of the symptoms or the date of the positive test?

When we're collecting temperature data from the field, we use the time the temperature was measured by the probe, not the time that the technician downloaded it into his laptop.


Like everything else anymore, your measure to get the numbers you want.

/ That's how I got an eleven inch pianist
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ZeroPly: What?? I'm totally lost here. Isn't that how you're supposed to measure new infections - from the date of the symptoms or the date of the positive test?

When we're collecting temperature data from the field, we use the time the temperature was measured by the probe, not the time that the technician downloaded it into his laptop.


One or the other.  Pick one and stick with it. They changed which end of the reporting dates to report in mid-stream to backdate things that would have been previously measured as 'current'. So they 'unloaded' infections from the daily reports and sent them backwards in time to soften the curve.

They lied with statistics.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: There is so much sh*t information and inconsistent reporting from state to state no wonder the half the people are fully panicking and the others are cautious but skeptical have their head up their ass.


fixed for accuracy
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The virus doesn't care if you massage the numbers. People are going to die because of Kemp.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: At what point do they storm his residence and put him on trial for all his crimes?


when he changes his party affiliation to D
 
It's pronounced pacKAGE
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: eKonk

This is the GOP's standard operating procedure.

If reality contradicts what you want, pretend you can change reality and do what you want anyway.

If you think the GOP is the only party guilty of changing things to look better for their position then I have news for you.


Thank you for reminding me. Both sides are bad. Well then, keep up the good work Governor Kemp!
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: How is this not illegal?


(-R)easons
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's an article that should show a lot more results when I ctrl-f "jail"
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: ZeroPly: What?? I'm totally lost here. Isn't that how you're supposed to measure new infections - from the date of the symptoms or the date of the positive test?

When we're collecting temperature data from the field, we use the time the temperature was measured by the probe, not the time that the technician downloaded it into his laptop.

One or the other.  Pick one and stick with it. They changed which end of the reporting dates to report in mid-stream to backdate things that would have been previously measured as 'current'. So they 'unloaded' infections from the daily reports and sent them backwards in time to soften the curve.

They lied with statistics.


Bingo. When you change the definition of your metric mid-stream, but don't then invalidate the metric's data prior to the change, you imply that the current measurements use the metric's prior definition. Because the data is used for trending, not merely current, cases, he manipulated the trend.

He "flattened his curve" artificially, to buy himself enough time to make claims that could then be used to manipulate the state's response.

The article also clearly states that, as well:

The backdating has value for epidemiologists, said Nancy Nydam, a state Public Health Department spokeswoman. "The traditional way to look at data during an outbreak is by symptom onset date, which tells you more about when people are infected," she said in an email.
But Tsai said that the massaged trend chart appeared to dictate policy, and that Georgia shouldn't have shifted counting methods midstream. He called the timing "fishy."
The methodology "may be accurate from the epidemiologists' point of view, but it's another thing entirely to do this halfway through a pandemic," Tsai said. "It is always going to look like it's declining. You are constantly moving the goal posts."
Even now, according to a daily comparison by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the difference is striking. A chart based on new reported cases had numbers soaring through July 16. The state's symptom-onset version showed them plummeting after July 2.
The newspaper's chart counted 3,441 new cases Thursday. The "preliminary" number on the state chart: 20.

Given the point at which the metric was redefined, it's not just "fishy," it's intentionally deceptive.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sounds like a minimum of negligent manslaughter to me.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's probably time to implement the fine 'ol solution and wall that state in:

The fine ol' solution.
Youtube Pjb1cV5q12c
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.