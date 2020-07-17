 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Japanese officials are concerned about the Yakuza handing out candy to children on Halloween and want to stop the practice, citing fears of a turf war. In other news, Halloween is a thing in Japan   (theguardian.com) divider line
24
    More: Strange, Gang, Yakuza, Local Education Authority, Yamaguchi-gumi, Halloween, Halloween costume, Yamaguchi-gumi gang members, Police  
•       •       •

338 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jul 2020 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If IsIllegal = TRUE
then
Arrest them
else
Fark off
endif
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you think that's near, wait until you hear about Colonel Sanders Christmas.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything is a thing in Japan.
They really have fun.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lurkey: Everything is a thing in Japan.
They really have fun.


Well, except for those times when they don't.

cdn.cheapoguides.comView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weren't they biatching about people raising hell and trying to flip trucks in shibuya last year?
 
Doctor Funkenstein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet the costumes are amazing.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Halloween is getting increasingly popular outside the US.   I was in Morocco during last year's Halloween, and even they celebrated it.  Not to the extent we do, they dont give out candy to kids, but they do decorate and party at night.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: I bet the costumes are amazing.


They probably cosplay as regular mall shoppers from Peoria, just to mix it up.
 
vestona22
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: If you think that's near, wait until you hear about Colonel Sanders Christmas.


Done in two.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Halloween is getting increasingly popular outside the US.   I was in Morocco during last year's Halloween, and even they celebrated it.  Not to the extent we do, they dont give out candy to kids, but they do decorate and party at night.


Satan is everywhere you want to be.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When America sneezes, the world catches a cold.
We sneezed out Halloween, now the whole world is into it.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is a smaller, more efficient Halloween.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: raerae1980: Halloween is getting increasingly popular outside the US.   I was in Morocco during last year's Halloween, and even they celebrated it.  Not to the extent we do, they dont give out candy to kids, but they do decorate and party at night.

Satan is everywhere you want to be.


That's Mr. Satan.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: When America sneezes, the world catches a cold.
We sneezed out Halloween, now the whole world is into it.


I think its pretty cool how other countries are incorporating it into their lives.  Morocco shocked me, they even dressed up!
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lurkey: Everything is a thing in Japan.
They really have fun.


I was in Japan for Christmas and that was a treat.

It's a romantic holiday for young lovers and people who enjoy Santa Claus costumes.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lurkey: Everything is a thing in Japan.
They really have fun.


My ex wife was Japanese (well she still is, I suppose). Her family was Buddhist, but they still celebrated Christmas, just for the fun of it.
 
Barnstormer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yakuza Candy sounds like the next J-Pop sensation.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How many Yakuza candy does it take to evolve the next form? Is it a multistage, or are they like Magikarp?
 
yomrfark
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: I bet the costumes are amazing.


Lots of Anime Characters?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yakuza?  Public image control?

static.tvmaze.comView Full Size
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Japan needs the thinnest of excuses to play dress up.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In other news, Halloween is a thing in Japan

🎶 This is not a love song/
I don't speak my mother's tongue/
No, this is not a love song 🎶
 
OldJames
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They have the best candy available in Japan
 
