(Some Guy)   One month ago, AFFOTD reviewed every state's COVID-19 response and asked the question "Are They farking Up? Here's what's happened since. Spoiler: we're farked   (affotd.com) divider line
Circusdog320
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know when you attend a wedding and you lean over to your partner and you say "I give it a year" implying that the marriage you're witnessing will be in the crapper..

It's like that. USA you poor, stupid f*ck.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's this authors fark handle?

TommyDeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I'm in one of the "good" states (the rocks one). So far, so good, but school is coming and Sununu is pretty much telling districts "you do you".  Some places are you g with various hybrid plans, but some are you g full on "fark it, everyone in the building, lets see who dies."  I'm not optimistic about spread, at least not in the south part of the state.  Bedford might do a good job with school, but people from Salem will still come up to the Mall of New Hampshire o  the weekend and share with their more cautious neighbors. Stubborn people will still manage to drag us down. Live free and die.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who farked up?

/at least in America
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Essentially, we got bored with the whole virus thing and just decided to ignore it. It doesn't get much more authentically American than that.
 
FrancoFile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: So I'm in one of the "good" states (the rocks one). So far, so good, but school is coming and Sununu is pretty much telling districts "you do you".  Some places are you g with various hybrid plans, but some are you g full on "fark it, everyone in the building, lets see who dies."  I'm not optimistic about spread, at least not in the south part of the state.  Bedford might do a good job with school, but people from Salem will still come up to the Mall of New Hampshire o  the weekend and share with their more cautious neighbors. Stubborn people will still manage to drag us down. Live free and die.



WTF are you trying to say?
 
Walker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida seems to be doing fine...besides their emergency center being shut down for having an emergency.
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ctrl - F "Virginia".
Virginia hasn't farked up, but we're keeping an eye on it.
Yay!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Florida seems to be doing fine...besides their emergency center being shut down for having an emergency.
Isn't it ironic?
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can sum up exactly what our current situation is in one succinct sentence:
As long as Donald Trump is President, we will not be able to keep this under control, and it will only get worse.

I'm sorry.  But that is the bottom line.  Without leadership that is taking this seriously, there will always be WAY too many people that will not take it seriously.  And all of the rest of us will just have to deal with it.

We will not be able to open schools, movies, sports, concerts, bars, nuthin.  We will be wearing masks and social distancing.  It is not going to end.

This has to start at the top.  And currently, at the top, we have someone who is completely in denial about the severity of the situation.  And he is actively making it worse because SO MANY people believe him.
 
stevenboof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, I'm glad "that woman" is my governor.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Florida seems to be doing fine...besides their emergency center being shut down for having an emergency.
11 likes? COVID-19 has like 10 Alt accounts, I guess.
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking up suggests that the outcome was unintended.
 
LessO2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Florida seems to be doing fine...besides their emergency center being shut down for having an emergency.
Reminds me of Giuliani putting the OEM in the WTC after the 1993 bombings.
 
LessO2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: I can sum up exactly what our current situation is in one succinct sentence:
As long as Donald Trump is President, we will not be able to keep this under control, and it will only get worse.

I'm sorry.  But that is the bottom line.  Without leadership that is taking this seriously, there will always be WAY too many people that will not take it seriously.  And all of the rest of us will just have to deal with it.

We will not be able to open schools, movies, sports, concerts, bars, nuthin.  We will be wearing masks and social distancing.  It is not going to end.

This has to start at the top.  And currently, at the top, we have someone who is completely in denial about the severity of the situation.  And he is actively making it worse because SO MANY people believe him.


Way to go out on a limb there.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only the states would follow the guidelines laid out by the feds.  Those hoopy froods really know where their towels are.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Walker: Florida seems to be doing fine...besides their emergency center being shut down for having an emergency.
Isn't it ironic?


Like rain on your wedding day.

Wait...no its not.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone in America should be ashamed of what's happening now. Decent people are ashamed.

The appalling pieces of shiat like our president aren't.

I repeat: Stupid can fark us just as surely as evil. In a way, stupid IS evil. When it's chosen over obvious solutions, stupid is the same as/worse than evil.

Even evil people have a sense of self-preservation, usually. Stupid people seem not to give a fark or they have some fantasy that THEY won't suffer as a result of their stupidity. Usually, it's religion that makes these brain donors believe that. Other causes are wishful thinking, hero worship (that's obviously a factor here) and just straightup mental illness (another obvious motivation for too many American idiots).
 
akya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the tone of this article, and would like to subscribe to their newsletter.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Florida seems to be doing fine...besides their emergency center being shut down for having an emergency.
I think that deserves an actual Ironic tag, not just an Alanis Morissette variety of such.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you're farking up in comparison to West Virginia, you've done farked up.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Summoner101: Walker: Florida seems to be doing fine...besides their emergency center being shut down for having an emergency.
Isn't it ironic?

Like rain on your wedding day.

Wait...no its not.


It's like a fire engine on fire which is actually ironic.

/I think
 
cakeman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: So I'm in one of the "good" states (the rocks one). So far, so good, but school is coming and Sununu is pretty much telling districts "you do you".  Some places are you g with various hybrid plans, but some are you g full on "fark it, everyone in the building, lets see who dies."  I'm not optimistic about spread, at least not in the south part of the state.  Bedford might do a good job with school, but people from Salem will still come up to the Mall of New Hampshire o  the weekend and share with their more cautious neighbors. Stubborn people will still manage to drag us down. Live free and die.


Death by Sununu?
 
Nadie_AZ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, we were hoping this article would be a bit more optimistic, considering that a month ago 20 states were seeing a rise in cases. Now that number has doubled to 40. Whoops. We should probably make a joke here to lighten the mood.

The good news is the number of states showing cases rising can't double anymore.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You might be farked, but my county has 3 active cases. We're doing it right.
 
M-G
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone in Chicago doesn't like Imo's.  Sorry it's not a casserole, dude.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Mrtraveler01: Summoner101: Walker: Florida seems to be doing fine...besides their emergency center being shut down for having an emergency.
Isn't it ironic?

Like rain on your wedding day.

Wait...no its not.

It's like a fire engine on fire which is actually ironic.

/I think


Maybe fire engine causing a fire?
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: You might be farked, but my county has 3 active cases. We're doing it right.


Is your county entirely self sufficient? If not, you're going to be farked anyway.
 
Mouren
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: Ctrl - F "Virginia".
Virginia hasn't farked up, but we're keeping an eye on it.
Yay!


Seems like NOVA is trying its hardest to fark up, though. Always have a not inconsiderable fraction of people not wearing masks indoors when I've had to go out for prescriptions.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in TexASS and they have been farking up, but mostly because the GOP in austin didn't give the big cities and counties (which are solidly Democratic) a choice. They over-rode the local mask mandates and planned openings.  Things were actually tenable with phase2 reopening and mask coverings, then the shiat hit the fan and the herd-derp stormclouds starting rolling out of the statehouse in Austin.

There MAY be some light, we are currently under a mask order and several school districts are doing remote until at least labor day. (Just got the call from ours about 1 hr ago). I'm not holding my breath, because this state will put the foot on the gas as soon as things look remotely "ok".

(To back up my points on the reopening, look at https://texas2036.shinyapps.io/cov​id_t​racker/, you can see a the rise 2 weeks after phase 3 was implemented)
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LessO2: durbnpoisn: I can sum up exactly what our current situation is in one succinct sentence:
As long as Donald Trump is President, we will not be able to keep this under control, and it will only get worse.

I'm sorry.  But that is the bottom line.  Without leadership that is taking this seriously, there will always be WAY too many people that will not take it seriously.  And all of the rest of us will just have to deal with it.

We will not be able to open schools, movies, sports, concerts, bars, nuthin.  We will be wearing masks and social distancing.  It is not going to end.

This has to start at the top.  And currently, at the top, we have someone who is completely in denial about the severity of the situation.  And he is actively making it worse because SO MANY people believe him.

Way to go out on a limb there.


I'm not sure what you mean by this.  You make it sound like what I just said is SO obvious.  Well, if it's SO obvious, then why the fark are we still in this mess?  Why are we still letting Trumpleforeskin drive the country further into the ground?

I grow tired of watching the news say every day that there doesn't seem to be anything we can do.  And that is just NOT true.  He needs to be taken out of power RIGHT now!!  Well, months ago.  But now would be good.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: So I'm in one of the "good" states (the rocks one). So far, so good, but school is coming and Sununu is pretty much telling districts "you do you".  Some places are you g with various hybrid plans, but some are you g full on "fark it, everyone in the building, lets see who dies."  I'm not optimistic about spread, at least not in the south part of the state.  Bedford might do a good job with school, but people from Salem will still come up to the Mall of New Hampshire o  the weekend and share with their more cautious neighbors. Stubborn people will still manage to drag us down. Live free and die.


The school children aren't a high a risk of dying....  which is what they keep saying.  Which is all well and dandy, but this isn't lord of the flies where the kids live by themselves and take care of themselves.

But you can't say the same for the faculty, administration, support staff, parents, and parent's coworkers, and other family members.

Kids don't die so we're good!  They fail to mention kids can still GET IT AND TRANSMIT IT, and then the people who get it directly from the kids can transmit it, so on so forth.

Israel was almost down to 0 cases...  then they opened schools.  Nearly 40% of their new cases can be tied directly to school openings, but they don't have comprehensive contact tracing so outside of the kids and direct family members, they haven't traced if any of the other cases was someone who came in direct contact with one of the kids, or a tertiary infection from one of the family members directly related to the kids that got it from the kid.

So sure... kids aren't dying.  But they're sure as hell the vectors that end up with people dying.

But you know, I guess dying for your econo-I mean country, is the most patriotic thing you can do.
 
phedex
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

trialpha: OldJames: You might be farked, but my county has 3 active cases. We're doing it right.

Is your county entirely self sufficient? If not, you're going to be farked anyway.


my family still lives in a tiny county in southern indiana. they're functionally fine right now because they've only had a handful of cases out of a population of 10-15k.

however, they also have no real hospital any more, and anything remotely invasive that needs done requires a 30 minute drive to a larger city.  or worse, an hour and a half away.

So, stay vigilant.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: What's this authors fark handle?

The Author also referenced the Madagascar meme.

OUT YOURSELF! COME OUT WITH YOUR USERNAME UP!!!
 
MegaLib
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: I'm in TexASS and they have been farking up, but mostly because the GOP in austin didn't give the big cities and counties (which are solidly Democratic) a choice. They over-rode the local mask mandates and planned openings.  Things were actually tenable with phase2 reopening and mask coverings, then the shiat hit the fan and the herd-derp stormclouds starting rolling out of the statehouse in Austin.

There MAY be some light, we are currently under a mask order and several school districts are doing remote until at least labor day. (Just got the call from ours about 1 hr ago). I'm not holding my breath, because this state will put the foot on the gas as soon as things look remotely "ok".

(To back up my points on the reopening, look at https://texas2036.shinyapps.io/covi​d_tracker/, you can see a the rise 2 weeks after phase 3 was implemented)


I thought the news said they protest marched against the masks
 
Nadie_AZ
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Tr0mBoNe: What's this authors fark handle?

The Author also referenced the Madagascar meme.

OUT YOURSELF! COME OUT WITH YOUR USERNAME UP!!!



FTA:
"Florida is the state that gave us Florida Man, and it looks like a wang. We apologize to all readers for failing to address these important points in our previous article, instead focusing on frivolous stuff like how they were mishandling the pandemic in a truly terrifying way."

I tried to smart it.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Anyway, similarly, our follow up to that article is a very stupid and pointless enterprise. You should know going into this, we're not doctors, we're not trying to be political but somehow us talking about masks will be viewed as such, and we swear a bunch and write while drunk. If you care enough about our opinion to get upset, you really need to re-evaluate how you consume your news, Tucker.

Heh.
 
Hanky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: farking up suggests that the outcome was unintended.


WINNER WINNER.

My catchphrase since March was: Deemed by some as too expensive to mitigate
 
thesharkman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Ctrl - F "Virginia".
Virginia hasn't farked up, but we're keeping an eye on it.
Yay!


Should still be in phase 2 but you know beaches have to be open $$$$
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Walker: Florida seems to be doing fine...besides their emergency center being shut down for having an emergency.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: "Florida is the state that gave us Florida Man, and it looks like a wang. We apologize to all readers for failing to address these important points in our previous article, instead focusing on frivolous stuff like how they were mishandling the pandemic in a truly terrifying way."


If the Author isn't a Farker Drew should extend a personal invitation.

RyansPrivates
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MegaLib: RyansPrivates: I'm in TexASS and they have been farking up, but mostly because the GOP in austin didn't give the big cities and counties (which are solidly Democratic) a choice. They over-rode the local mask mandates and planned openings.  Things were actually tenable with phase2 reopening and mask coverings, then the shiat hit the fan and the herd-derp stormclouds starting rolling out of the statehouse in Austin.

There MAY be some light, we are currently under a mask order and several school districts are doing remote until at least labor day. (Just got the call from ours about 1 hr ago). I'm not holding my breath, because this state will put the foot on the gas as soon as things look remotely "ok".

(To back up my points on the reopening, look at https://texas2036.shinyapps.io/covi​d_tracker/, you can see a the rise 2 weeks after phase 3 was implemented)

I thought the news said they protest marched against the masks


Wouldn't surprise me, but the data seems to indicate a flattening though it is really too early to tell. The thing that is scary is that there has been a pretty steady decline in available beds that hasn't reversed (yet?). Really need another 2 weeks under mask order with the current restrictions to see.

Abbott is rolling a fine line here: he is smart enough to recognize the data, but under pressure from the rest of the state GOP leadership to go all out on opening. He says he doesn't want to do another lockdown (which I believe) but will do so if needed (which I kinda almost believe, since he did do a mask mandate).
 
MOPAR BLUE
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTFA .....Duke sucks. Must be a farker involved.
 
