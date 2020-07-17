 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Help, I've got a Ferrari in me bush   (news.com.au) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Could be worse.  Could be a Maserati....

You got to pretend your face is a Maserati
It's a Maserati
It's a Maserati
It's a gettin' hotty
It's a Maserati, Maserati, Maserati
It's a fast one too man, that thing's turbocharged
You feel like a little fuel injection honey?
I'll tell ya about it, I'll tell you about it
I'll check out the hood scoop
I gotta get that hood scoop off, shine and shine and buff
I gotta buff it up, buff it up, buff it up, buff it up, buff it up,
Yeah, shiny now baby, heh heh heh
You've been drivin' all night long
It's time to put the old Maserati away
So you look for a garage, you think you see a garage
Wait a minute, Hey!, there's one up ahead
And the damn thing's open
Hello! Get in there!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I never liked the F40. meh
 
buntz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yes, but at least Cameron will finally face his father and take a stand!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Same.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Was the driver that farking idiot Richard Rawlings, who took a previously crashed F40, restored it, and then Gas Monkey'd it all up thereby ensuring that whatever pitiful amount he could get from a crashed and restored F40 was reduced even more? And then complained about not getting his money back out of it when he sent it to auction with a $5 million reserve and the 2 highest bids were an old cup of coffee and a used puck bag.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

buntz: Yes, but at least Cameron will finally face his father and take a stand!


Always felt bad for Cameron's Dad.  The only thing he did wrong was let Cameron continue to hang around with Ferris, who was clearly a bully, a cheat, and an all around bad influence.  Ferris was just using him for his car, and he probably wouldn't have called if he had his own.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I see it's Australia day.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gross.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
BolloxReader [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Anyone in a position to either test drive one or have one to be test driven knows that they handle far differently than regular vehicles. Test drives should be done as ride alongs with a professional driver at the wheel for the sake of both parties. You already know what the car can do, the test drive is just demonstrating that this vehicle is as advertised.

Otherwise you just end up like this.

I'm not a car enthusiast, to me it is all just getting from A to B in a reasonable fashion so I just look at this as two people now giving money to their lawyers over something preventable. Car is totaled? Yeah I see that on the interstate all the time. They all smash up when you aren't paying attention or respecting the driving conditions.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: buntz: Yes, but at least Cameron will finally face his father and take a stand!

Always felt bad for Cameron's Dad.  The only thing he did wrong was let Cameron continue to hang around with Ferris, who was clearly a bully, a cheat, and an all around bad influence.  Ferris was just using him for his car, and he probably wouldn't have called if he had his own.


Also, Daniel LaRusso was the real bully in Karate Kid.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
F40s are ugly anyway.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ferrari bush?  Hmm, I might have to ask the Mrs to try and shave a Ferrari design in her bush...
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Was the driver that farking idiot Richard Rawlings, who took a previously crashed F40, restored it, and then Gas Monkey'd it all up thereby ensuring that whatever pitiful amount he could get from a crashed and restored F40 was reduced even more? And then complained about not getting his money back out of it when he sent it to auction with a $5 million reserve and the 2 highest bids were an old cup of coffee and a used puck bag.


It went for 600k at one of the Barrett Jackson auctions

Take the hot rod parts off, at sale price  would probably double
 
buntz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: buntz: Yes, but at least Cameron will finally face his father and take a stand!

Always felt bad for Cameron's Dad.  The only thing he did wrong was let Cameron continue to hang around with Ferris, who was clearly a bully, a cheat, and an all around bad influence.  Ferris was just using him for his car, and he probably wouldn't have called if he had his own.


Yeah, that's one of those things as you get older your perceptions change. As an adult I realize that Ferris is an asshole and Squidward makes a LOT of sense.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I never liked the F40. meh


It was cool when it was released, and it was the last old school Ferrari.  No modern assists, no ABS.

Which is why no amateur should ever be behind the wheel in one.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: F40s are ugly anyway.


Oh, I don't know.  I've seen a lot of F's in their 40's who were quite attractive.  Don't be so ageist.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Stupid moran.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A Ferrari of that era has seen plenty of bushes
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

buntz: EvilEgg: buntz: Yes, but at least Cameron will finally face his father and take a stand!

Always felt bad for Cameron's Dad.  The only thing he did wrong was let Cameron continue to hang around with Ferris, who was clearly a bully, a cheat, and an all around bad influence.  Ferris was just using him for his car, and he probably wouldn't have called if he had his own.

Yeah, that's one of those things as you get older your perceptions change. As an adult I realize that Ferris is an asshole and Squidward makes a LOT of sense.


Can you imagine working with a super perky person at a fast food place?  I was going to say for minimum wage, but both Squidward and SpongeBob could afford their own homes.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Gold Coast? You're supposed to stay ON the road course, not make your own...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

the_rhino: Ferrari bush?  Hmm, I might have to ask the Mrs to try and shave a Ferrari design in her bush...


No worries, it's already taken care of.
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gar1013: EvilEgg: buntz: Yes, but at least Cameron will finally face his father and take a stand!

Always felt bad for Cameron's Dad.  The only thing he did wrong was let Cameron continue to hang around with Ferris, who was clearly a bully, a cheat, and an all around bad influence.  Ferris was just using him for his car, and he probably wouldn't have called if he had his own.

Also, Daniel LaRusso was the real bully in Karate Kid.


And in Godzilla, humans are the real monster.
 
