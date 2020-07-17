 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   2020, When will the madness end? Madness   (foxnews.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary, Fast food, Taco Bell, social media users, social media, McDonald's, rumors of the Quesarito, popular item, Cuisine of the Southwestern United States  
•       •       •

1216 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 17 Jul 2020 at 8:05 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Trying....hard....to....care..........
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Imma go to the little taco place today and get better food for the same price
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Taco Bell eruptions.   Ignore them at your own peril.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The quesarito is a gross idea. It's like those sandwich places that seem very proud of being able to make a sandwich with grilled cheese sandwiches for bread. Gross. Stop doing that.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A good rule of thumb regarding fast food

DON'T FARKING EAT THAT CRAP!
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Another fact-filled Faux Noise link.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
DO IT

REMOVE EVERYTHING BUT THE TACO

DO IT

HELL, REMOVE EVERYTHING AND BECOME A MCDONALDS

DOOOOO ITTTTT!

\ Yes, I do just want to watch the world burn, why do you ask?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Imma go to the little taco place today and get better food for the same price


Does this "little taco place" have crunchwraps?  I thought not.
 
sniderman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wait. So with all the other newsworthy shiat going on Fox is running articles about unsubstantiated rumors about a menu change at Taco Bell? Really?

HARD HITTING RELEVANT NEWS! WE REPORT YOU DECIDE!

Lordy. This is right up there with Sentient Bow Tie talking about Panda Rape. I wonder what they are deflecting from this time?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm mad they got rid of the chipotle griller.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They're just making room for the return of the Taco Light. I hope.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I cant be bothered to keep track of taco bells constantly evolving menu. When i go to taco bell i get tacos.. thats it, you can keep your triple layer flapparito chaprachanga. i dont know what it is, and i dont care. I dont want to try it because i might like it and i know its going to be off your menu in a few weeks anyway.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: I'm mad they got rid of the chipotle griller.


Pfft I'm still pissed they got rid of the chilito
 
Marcos P
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ive had this stuck in my head since I woke up this morning

Das Racist - Combination Pizza Hut And Taco Bell
Youtube EQ8ViYIeH04
that piscsto smell
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Madness
Youtube KU7_G2grxJE
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Everything at Taco Bell is made from a combination of 7 total ingredients.  They're still going to have tortillas, rice, "meat", and cheese on hand.  I'm sure they could whip one up.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wonder when we'll get to the point where most people realize that quoting three tweets is not proof that "the internet went crazy."
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.