(The New York Times)   You may not have heard his name, but we're all lucky to have followed in his footsteps. RIP C.T. Vivian   (nytimes.com) divider line
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rip.  You walked an amazing walk.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard his name, but I grew up in Atlanta during the Civil Rights era.

The 220-pound sheriff struck Mr. Vivian in the mouth with his right fist, sending him reeling down the courthouse steps. Sheriff Clark then ordered deputies to arrest Mr. Vivian for "criminal provocation." The clergyman was dragged away, blood streaming down his face.
Sheriff Clark later told reporters he had no recollection of the incident. "Of course the camera might make me out a liar," he said. "I do have a sore finger."

Blind rage. Over people trying to exercise their rights. Times haven't changed.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Yeah, "blind"... they still seem to have incredibly short term memories. Must be something in the drinking water.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
