(Telegraph)   Princess Beatrice gets married in secret wedding with the Queen and Prince Philip as guests. No word on status of that hat   (telegraph.co.uk) divider line
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, there goes my last chance to marry into the royal family.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish her happiness.  Her father's BS can't have made her life easy lately.
 
innocuous77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Welp, there goes my last chance to marry into the royal family.


Harry may be available in a few months...
 
Insain2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wag the dog........it's the next story to get you to pay attention to the dogs head........
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If things don't work out just remember you'll always be my Boo, Bea.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Welp, there goes my last chance to marry into the royal family.


I mean....isn't there already a royal granddaughter?
 
stuffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So we counting months till the baby is born?
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I feel bad for Andrew, he was just friends with Epstein and they traded stock tips but now the libs are saying he's a pedo with no evidence.


People should just take him at his word unless there is proof someday
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

innocuous77: FrancoFile: Welp, there goes my last chance to marry into the royal family.

Harry may be available in a few months...


THAT is assuming that Megan doesn't do the preying mantis face-eating trick....
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She looks slightly home-schooled.
 
innocuous77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: innocuous77: FrancoFile: Welp, there goes my last chance to marry into the royal family.

Harry may be available in a few months...

THAT is assuming that Megan doesn't do the preying mantis face-eating trick....


Who's notice?
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: I feel bad for Andrew, he was just friends with Epstein and they traded stock tips but now the libs are saying he's a pedo with no evidence.


People should just take him at his word unless there is proof someday


I know your goofing around, but do you really think that Prince Andrew has money to invest in stocks? He has no income. Instead he has a draw / allowance for he and his staff. He doesn't have money in an investment account.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

innocuous77: iheartscotch: innocuous77: FrancoFile: Welp, there goes my last chance to marry into the royal family.

Harry may be available in a few months...

THAT is assuming that Megan doesn't do the preying mantis face-eating trick....

Who's notice?


Definitely not the she-mantis involved...
 
innocuous77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

innocuous77: iheartscotch: innocuous77: FrancoFile: Welp, there goes my last chance to marry into the royal family.

Harry may be available in a few months...

THAT is assuming that Megan doesn't do the preying mantis face-eating trick....

Who's notice?


Who'D

(leave it to autocorrect to ruin a perfectly good joke - and misspell autocorrect...)
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Say what you want about the infamous hat, she used it as an opportunity to raise lots of money for charity, so it proved its usefulness. :P
 
innocuous77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: Say what you want about the infamous hat, she used it as an opportunity to raise lots of money for charity, so it proved its usefulness. :P


I may be missing something, but what's wrong with the hat?
 
1funguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

madgonad: litheandnubile: I feel bad for Andrew, he was just friends with Epstein and they traded stock tips but now the libs are saying he's a pedo with no evidence.


People should just take him at his word unless there is proof someday

I know your goofing around, but do you really think that Prince Andrew has money to invest in stocks? He has no income. Instead he has a draw / allowance for he and his staff. He doesn't have money in an investment account.


You think he's scrounging eh?
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
All snark aside, cancelling a huge wedding because of a pandemic but getting married a few months later with only a few family and friends shows a maturity where the marriage is more important than the wedding.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

madgonad: I know your goofing around, but do you really think that Prince Andrew has money to invest in stocks?


I have money to invest in stocks and I make average US office person wages.

He's like 3 people slipping on banana peels away from being King of England, I bet he could buy a few shares...
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: I feel bad for Andrew, he was just friends with Epstein and they traded stock tips but now the libs are saying he's a pedo with no evidence.


People should just take him at his word unless there is proof someday


I can no longer tell, was this sarcasm?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: madgonad: I know your goofing around, but do you really think that Prince Andrew has money to invest in stocks?

I have money to invest in stocks and I make average US office person wages.

He's like 3 people slipping on banana peels away from being King of England, I bet he could buy a few shares...


Back in the old days, you literally couldn't sell stocks unless you got a Royal charter, right?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

innocuous77: Kriggerel: Say what you want about the infamous hat, she used it as an opportunity to raise lots of money for charity, so it proved its usefulness. :P

I may be missing something, but what's wrong with the hat?



The Flying-Spaghetti-Monster/toilet lid hat?

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: madgonad: I know your goofing around, but do you really think that Prince Andrew has money to invest in stocks?

I have money to invest in stocks and I make average US office person wages.

He's like 3 people slipping on banana peels away from being King of England, I bet he could buy a few shares...


My point is that he doesn't have his own money. He doesn't have income. Nothing belongs to him. He and his staff utilize resources provided by the Crown. It is similar to people that live off of a Trust and have the trustees manage all of their finances. Seriously, it is more common than you think. It is kind of like being a little kid in a wealthy family. You get whatever you need and are taken where you want, but the accounting and finances are all done elsewhere and you aren't involved.
 
innocuous77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

catmandu: All snark aside, cancelling a huge wedding because of a pandemic but getting married a few months later with only a few family and friends shows a maturity where the marriage is more important than the wedding.


Agreed. If only because I wish anyone from a farked up family my best wishes, for what its worth.

Ivanka can go fark herself.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

El Dudereno: She looks slightly home-schooled.


Damnit.  I would post the girl with all the teeth but that's no longer allowed.
 
innocuous77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: innocuous77: Kriggerel: Say what you want about the infamous hat, she used it as an opportunity to raise lots of money for charity, so it proved its usefulness. :P

I may be missing something, but what's wrong with the hat?


The Flying-Spaghetti-Monster/toilet lid hat?

[hips.hearstapps.com image 480x720]


That, my friend, is an awesome hat.
 
innocuous77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: madgonad: I know your goofing around, but do you really think that Prince Andrew has money to invest in stocks?

I have money to invest in stocks and I make average US office person wages.

He's like 3 people slipping on banana peels away from being King of England, I bet he could buy a few shares...


Technically, 9.
 
LessO2
‘’ less than a minute ago  

madgonad: It is similar to people that live off of a Trust and have the trustees manage all of their finances.


Sounds like a few people on Pennsylvania Avenue.
 
