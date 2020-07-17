 Skip to content
(Reuters) Congratulations, Thursday. 77,217 new cases in a day is now the record. For the moment
    United States, new cases, daily record, biggest one-day spikes, Dr. Anthony Fauci, government's top infectious diseases expert, hardest-hit areas, New Jersey  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just glad nobody is asking the president to resign before he can set the 100k record. Bill Clinton and the Blowie, that was some intolerable stuff right there.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Government by obstruction really shoud be privatized.  Any organized crime outfit could have fought the virus better that this government. Drug cartels in Mexico have made great strides in eradicating the no mask rebellion.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until tomorrow.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's your Thursday edition fark Corona bro circle jerk thread.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
ChiliBoots
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FarkaDark
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you listen to a man so incompetent that he bankrupted a casino, rather than listen to the doctors
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
B.. Bu.. But *SWEDEN*!!!
 
WilderKWight
TuckFrump: This is what happens when you listen to a man so incompetent that he bankrupted a casino, rather than listen to the doctors


Not just him, but all the red state Governors who couldn't pass a pegs-in-holes test if their lives depended on it, too.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
USA!  USA! USA!

/but think of how great the economy is
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wear the masks people!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We *probably* won't break the record today. Tue-Thurs are the highest days, then Mon-Fri, then the weekend. Nothing to do with COVID-19, everything to do with reporting.

Next Tuesday? Oof.

Next Tuesday? Oof.
 
luckyeddie [TotalFark]
uttertosh: B.. Bu.. But *SWEDEN*!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A week from now, you'll start hearing the sirens again and again.  In 3 weeks, you won't because it will be too jarring for the citizenry to bear.  That's the lesson from Italy and New York.  Remember that?  They told you about this.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: [Fark user image image 425x355]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: A week from now, you'll start hearing the sirens again and again.  In 3 weeks, you won't because it will be too jarring for the citizenry to bear.  That's the lesson from Italy and New York.  Remember that?  They told you about this.


As a union official at a public university in one of these states, I made this point to our administration. Our local hospital is already close to full.

They dismissed it.

It's not just politicians who are dumbasses living in a fantasy world.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So were any of the increases in areas that mass protests were organized/encouraged?

Asking for a friend.

/covid doesn't care what you believe in.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've been doing a lot of work lately on Public Tableau.  One of the newer dashboards I just built shows new cases of the Last 7 Days.

The coolest part of that is that I'm using Google Sheets to scrape the data from the live Wikipedia timeline data.  So that, and all my other data sheets, are being updated automatically now.

Also, here is the super-quick overview of how things are today.
Super simple summary
 
Egalitarian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Somebody needs to do a Faces of COVID series, like Faces of Meth. Get all those Before & After of young attractive people looking terrible when they come out the other side. It's the only way Americans will take this seriously.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

eiger: Rapmaster2000: A week from now, you'll start hearing the sirens again and again.  In 3 weeks, you won't because it will be too jarring for the citizenry to bear.  That's the lesson from Italy and New York.  Remember that?  They told you about this.

As a union official at a public university in one of these states, I made this point to our administration. Our local hospital is already close to full.

They dismissed it.

It's not just politicians who are dumbasses living in a fantasy world.


I read that about Bergamo way back in mid-March and they had a warning for NYC which turned out to be exactly true.  Nobody in Bergamo clapped from their balconies because it was just to depressing to even cheer.  The death rate in Bergamo for March was 568% higher than it was for the average of the previous four years.  They got to 56% antibodies though.  Yaaaay herd immunity and only 6 times as many dead.
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: So were any of the increases in areas that mass protests were organized/encouraged?

Asking for a friend.

/covid doesn't care what you believe in.


There's a growing consensus that outdoor protests doesn't spread the disease much. There's lots of reporting on this. Google is your friend.
 
Conthan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

eiger: Rapmaster2000: A week from now, you'll start hearing the sirens again and again.  In 3 weeks, you won't because it will be too jarring for the citizenry to bear.  That's the lesson from Italy and New York.  Remember that?  They told you about this.

As a union official at a public university in one of these states, I made this point to our administration. Our local hospital is already close to full.

They dismissed it.

It's not just politicians who are dumbasses living in a fantasy world.


My union steward, the person I can turn to at my office to address our safety, thinks is all a fake news hoax and refuses to wear a mask. She's more upset that Planned Parenthood can do abortions still than the risk of covid spreading through our office that is cramped with older workers.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

eiger: PapermonkeyExpress: So were any of the increases in areas that mass protests were organized/encouraged?

Asking for a friend.

/covid doesn't care what you believe in.

There's a growing consensus that outdoor protests doesn't spread the disease much. There's lots of reporting on this. Google is your friend.


Really?  Who says?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Really?  Who says?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

eiger: PapermonkeyExpress: So were any of the increases in areas that mass protests were organized/encouraged?

Asking for a friend.

/covid doesn't care what you believe in.

There's a growing consensus that outdoor protests doesn't spread the disease much. There's lots of reporting on this. Google is your friend.


They dont want facts they want to spread disinformation. Because alternative opinions, and my site needs money.
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Egalitarian: Somebody needs to do a Faces of COVID series, like Faces of Meth. Get all those Before & After of young attractive people looking terrible when they come out the other side. It's the only way Americans will take this seriously.


When enough people are directly impacted, i.e. lose someone who they can't even properly mourn, they'll figure it out. Unfortunately, that means lots of death.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: eiger: PapermonkeyExpress: So were any of the increases in areas that mass protests were organized/encouraged?

Asking for a friend.

/covid doesn't care what you believe in.

There's a growing consensus that outdoor protests doesn't spread the disease much. There's lots of reporting on this. Google is your friend.

[Fark user image 425x326][Fark user image 425x266]

Really?  Who says?


What evidence do you have that the protests spread the virus? The areas with the biggest protests aren't the areas that are experiencing outbreaks, so show your work.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: So were any of the increases in areas that mass protests were organized/encouraged?

Asking for a friend.

/covid doesn't care what you believe in.


Sure. Tulsa.
 
innocuous77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: So were any of the increases in areas that mass protests were organized/encouraged?

Asking for a friend.

/covid doesn't care what you believe in.


Actually... Nope. None in Minn, none in DC, but a fark ton in Tulsa.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: eiger: PapermonkeyExpress: So were any of the increases in areas that mass protests were organized/encouraged?

Asking for a friend.

/covid doesn't care what you believe in.

There's a growing consensus that outdoor protests doesn't spread the disease much. There's lots of reporting on this. Google is your friend.

[Fark user image 425x326][Fark user image 425x266]

Really?  Who says?


troll much?
 
HAMMERTOE [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
*Yawn*

Get back to us when you've rectified the problem of labs sending out "blanket positives".
 
aagrajag
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Conthan: eiger: Rapmaster2000: A week from now, you'll start hearing the sirens again and again.  In 3 weeks, you won't because it will be too jarring for the citizenry to bear.  That's the lesson from Italy and New York.  Remember that?  They told you about this.

As a union official at a public university in one of these states, I made this point to our administration. Our local hospital is already close to full.

They dismissed it.

It's not just politicians who are dumbasses living in a fantasy world.

My union steward, the person I can turn to at my office to address our safety, thinks is all a fake news hoax and refuses to wear a mask. She's more upset that Planned Parenthood can do abortions still than the risk of covid spreading through our office that is cramped with older workers.


There's no You-Poor-Bastard button, so I gave you a Smart instead.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
CoViD dOeSn'T cArE wHaT yOu BeLiEvE iN, while technically true, ignores the fact that gatherings where nobody wears masks spread the virus (particularly indoors) and gatherings where people do wear masks (particularly if they're outdoors) don't. Virus don't care what you believe in, but what you believe in can be a significant contributor to you getting the virus.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Those protests spread the virus.  That's why this is all a hoax and I'm not wearing a mask to visit Meemaw in the nursing home.

Check and mate, libs.
 
FeuDePoubelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: eiger: PapermonkeyExpress: So were any of the increases in areas that mass protests were organized/encouraged?

Asking for a friend.

/covid doesn't care what you believe in.

There's a growing consensus that outdoor protests doesn't spread the disease much. There's lots of reporting on this. Google is your friend.

[Fark user image 425x326][Fark user image 425x266]

Really?  Who says?


Maybe numerous public health departments across the country?  The state health department announced that the protests had virtually no impact on case counts in KY.  This includes the epicenter protests in Louisville over Breonna Taylor's death.  Travel, however, is a huge source of new cases here.  Everyone is coming back from Myrtle Beach and Florida with souvenirs.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Flogging Molly - The Worst Day Since Yesterday
Youtube sDSud7vAH_0

The theme of this year.....again
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: *Yawn*

Get back to us when you've rectified the problem of labs sending out "blanket positives".


We're sure your blanket is positive for a lot of things.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: *Yawn*

Get back to us when you've rectified the problem of labs sending out "blanket positives".


I'm not caught up on my Desperation News.  What's the back story on this and how does it magically make the problem go away?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: *Yawn*

Get back to us when you've rectified the problem of labs sending out "blanket positives".


Oh, cool, a shiny new talking point.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Numbers are a difficult data set for most to understand.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you look at the dashboard for each state, just about every state in the US is reporting Covid Deaths.  If you look at the United States as a whole, they are reporting zero new deaths.  Seems that Trump is trying to hide the number of dead.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I'm just glad nobody is asking the president to resign before he can set the 100k record. Bill Clinton and the Blowie, that was some intolerable stuff right there.


I read that at "Clinton and Bowie", and for a moment thought about how spectacularly awesome it would be to have David Bowie as president.
This is what happens when I spend the evening drinking and only sleep four hours.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: PapermonkeyExpress: eiger: PapermonkeyExpress: So were any of the increases in areas that mass protests were organized/encouraged?

Asking for a friend.

/covid doesn't care what you believe in.

There's a growing consensus that outdoor protests doesn't spread the disease much. There's lots of reporting on this. Google is your friend.

[Fark user image 425x326][Fark user image 425x266]

Really?  Who says?

What evidence do you have that the protests spread the virus? The areas with the biggest protests aren't the areas that are experiencing outbreaks, so show your work.


Hard to validate when contact tracers cant ask if you participated in protests;

https://www.thecity.nyc/platform/amp/​c​oronavirus/2020/6/14/21290963/nyc-covi​d-19-trackers-skipping-floyd-protest-q​uestions-even-amid-fears-of-new-wave

This isn't about politics, it's about science. The more we think our side is invulnerable and it's only the other side is bad, the less likely it becomes that we'll get a handle on it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: AdmirableSnackbar: PapermonkeyExpress: eiger: PapermonkeyExpress: So were any of the increases in areas that mass protests were organized/encouraged?

Asking for a friend.

/covid doesn't care what you believe in.

There's a growing consensus that outdoor protests doesn't spread the disease much. There's lots of reporting on this. Google is your friend.

[Fark user image 425x326][Fark user image 425x266]

Really?  Who says?

What evidence do you have that the protests spread the virus? The areas with the biggest protests aren't the areas that are experiencing outbreaks, so show your work.

Hard to validate when contact tracers cant ask if you participated in protests;

https://www.thecity.nyc/platform/amp/c​oronavirus/2020/6/14/21290963/nyc-covi​d-19-trackers-skipping-floyd-protest-q​uestions-even-amid-fears-of-new-wave

This isn't about politics, it's about science. The more we think our side is invulnerable and it's only the other side is bad, the less likely it becomes that we'll get a handle on it.


Ironic.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: [Fark user image 850x747]


It's hard as hell to put down that phone when it's worse every hour though.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: HAMMERTOE: *Yawn*

Get back to us when you've rectified the problem of labs sending out "blanket positives".

I'm not caught up on my Desperation News.  What's the back story on this and how does it magically make the problem go away?


The conservatives are all claiming that they went to go get tested.  The line was too long, so they never got the test, but then they got a notice that they tested positive.  You can find a bunch of conservatives either claiming it happened to them, or it happened to a friend of theirs, on social media.  There stories always fall apart when you start asking them if they have any symptoms, they always claim they don't, so why did they get tested?  They respond it was for work/school.  Can you show the specific policy that requires you to get tested for work or school?  They can't, but the liberals are just making them anyways.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: AdmirableSnackbar: PapermonkeyExpress: eiger: PapermonkeyExpress: So were any of the increases in areas that mass protests were organized/encouraged?

Asking for a friend.

/covid doesn't care what you believe in.

There's a growing consensus that outdoor protests doesn't spread the disease much. There's lots of reporting on this. Google is your friend.

[Fark user image 425x326][Fark user image 425x266]

Really?  Who says?

What evidence do you have that the protests spread the virus? The areas with the biggest protests aren't the areas that are experiencing outbreaks, so show your work.

Hard to validate when contact tracers cant ask if you participated in protests;

https://www.thecity.nyc/platform/amp/c​oronavirus/2020/6/14/21290963/nyc-covi​d-19-trackers-skipping-floyd-protest-q​uestions-even-amid-fears-of-new-wave

This isn't about politics, it's about science. The more we think our side is invulnerable and it's only the other side is bad, the less likely it becomes that we'll get a handle on it.


No one's saying the protesters are invulnerable. The science is saying that those who protested responsibly - with masks and as socially distant as possible given the numbers - are not experiencing breakouts the same way as areas where people are going about their lives maskless like farking morons.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
PapermonkeyExpress

This isn't about politics, it's about science.

Yet somehow every single day it becomes about politics.
 
