 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Altoona Mirror)   Man is not impressed with the charges against him   (altoonamirror.com) divider line
7
    More: Dumbass, Police, state police, Bobby Jean Baker, Automobile, used car lot, people face charges, report of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Magisterial District Judge Ben Jones  
•       •       •

706 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jul 2020 at 10:05 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget it, Jake, it's Altoona...
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schroedinger's Glory Hole
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Considering the picture, I read that as Two face charged...
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That looks more like a sneer than a meh. See: Billy Idol

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Watch this watch this.  I can do the Elvis look.  Seriously. Check this out".

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size


"Wait, that ain't right.  Hang on. I got this.  Give me a second.  Really. I can do it."
 
Remnants of Santa [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm glad we've started charging people for being two-faced.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.