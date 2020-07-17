 Skip to content
(Phys Org2)   A shark pulled a 10-year-old from fishing boat in Australia. He's OK - his dad dove in and saved him. Officials say no one was drunk   (phys.org) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did they test the shark?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If ever there was a story where a little more detail would be helpful.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember 20+ years ago a family was swimming / fishing / boating somewhere in Australia and one of the boys was pulled under by a croc.
The father dove for them and after a while surfaces with the boy.
IIRC the boy was mostly alright, but the father lost a arm to the croc.
Both lived and that father should get a father of the year award every year for the rest of his life and beyond.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How?
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The boy should have just taken delivery of his candygram
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dad dove in and saved the shark? Good thinking dad, kid is probably filled with all sorts of toxins and poison. Plus, we taste nothing like a baby seal, tho a lot of are shaped like one.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: I remember 20+ years ago a family was swimming / fishing / boating somewhere in Australia and one of the boys was pulled under by a croc.
The father dove for them and after a while surfaces with the boy.
IIRC the boy was mostly alright, but the father lost a arm to the croc.
Both lived and that father should get a father of the year award every year for the rest of his life and beyond.


Did everyone clap afterward?
 
LesterB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one was drunk, but was anyone eaten?
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't believe this story.  No one was drunk?
 
mstang1988
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Huh?  Shark's don't just jump in boats and try and pull people in.  I fish offshore all the time and hook/catch sharks.  Not a single one has tried to come near the boat on purpose.  Something sounds fishy hear...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So someone going to tell me he thought the little girl was a seal?
 
Burra
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

edmo: If ever there was a story where a little more detail would be helpful.


https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-07-1​7​/boy-attacked-by-shark-in-north-west-t​asmania/12468048
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why is this on phys.org? Was the shark studying high density materials?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

edmo: If ever there was a story where a little more detail would be helpful.


No kidding.  I suppose it's possible that the shark was hooked and surprised the kid with how strong it was, or something got added to /subtracted from the story in the game of press release telephone.  Or, dad is covering for some less-than-safe thing they were doing that ended up with his son and this was what he came up with on the fly.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Kid was goofing off and hanging over the side of the boat, dangling his hands in the water, wasn't he?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm disappointed in Chris Parnell for just sitting there and ramble on instead of helping the father.
 
Burra
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

serfdood: I don't believe this story.  No one was drunk?


When we're taking our 10 year olds in to a known Great White Shark area, we try to cut back a little. Save half a slab for after we've chummed the water.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Trik: I remember 20+ years ago a family was swimming / fishing / boating somewhere in Australia and one of the boys was pulled under by a croc.
The father dove for them and after a while surfaces with the boy.
IIRC the boy was mostly alright, but the father lost a arm to the croc.
Both lived and that father should get a father of the year award every year for the rest of his life and beyond.


the croc story i can believe because that is mostly how crocs operate when prey is close to water. A shark on the other hand doesnt hunt like that. It has no concept of prey inside a boat. the boat would be the target. unless the kid had his arms or legs dangling in shark infested water. then theyre idiots
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Burra: edmo: If ever there was a story where a little more detail would be helpful.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-07-17​/boy-attacked-by-shark-in-north-west-t​asmania/12468048


FTFA: "All of sudden, the shark's leapt clean out of the water and it's grabbed the little boy and pulled him straight in," Mr Allen said.

Ah, Australia, the land of the adverb.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Burra: serfdood: I don't believe this story.  No one was drunk?

When we're taking our 10 year olds in to a known Great White Shark area, we try to cut back a little. Save half a slab for after we've chummed the water.


Well that's just Kooka!
 
chawco
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yoink!
 
Bandito King
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Trik: I remember 20+ years ago a family was swimming / fishing / boating somewhere in Australia and one of the boys was pulled under by a croc.
The father dove for them and after a while surfaces with the boy.
IIRC the boy was mostly alright, but the father lost a arm to the croc.
Both lived and that father should get a father of the year award every year for the rest of his life and beyond.

the croc story i can believe because that is mostly how crocs operate when prey is close to water. A shark on the other hand doesnt hunt like that. It has no concept of prey inside a boat. the boat would be the target. unless the kid had his arms or legs dangling in shark infested water. then theyre idiots


Great whites will pop above water at boats. Especially if you are cleaning fish and dumping guts.

"If they had been cleaning fish off the side of the boat, then clearly that's put entrails into the water that a passing shark will react to.
"It's in the DNA to investigate any source that could be food for them."
Mr Black described the incident as a "very rare occurrence".
"That shark, I can only stress again and again, was only doing what is natural to it."

You remind me of all the people who misremember Sam Jackson's death in Deep Blue Sea as being some bizarre impossible shark contortion instead of just a shark half-beaching itself and sliding back into the water with a mouthful.
 
