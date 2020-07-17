 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Obvious: You can add "wild surf" to the long list of things that can kill you in Australia: Scary: By eroding the land your seaside home is standing on   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Weather, Tide, Storm, Coast, Storm surge, Huge waves, State of the Climate report, beach suburbs  
Cagey B
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Coastal erosion is not something that only happens in Australia.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're anxious and and frightened and vulnerable and quite frankly, angry, we've come to this situation," one resident, Margaret Bryce, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Then why the fark did you build or buy a house on a cliff edge that gets pounded by ocean waves all year long?!?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/hitler came from australia
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. I'm sure the taxpayers will be happy to pick up the tab.
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stayathomemum.com.auView Full Size

RIP, Bodhi.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hoodoo Gurus - Stomp The Tumbarumba - CD - 1992 - 14
Youtube x5O14nIlwZc
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You knew the risks. You decided to ignore them. Bad decisions have consequences. Learn to swim.
 
uncleacid
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The smaller Australia gets the better.
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: You knew the risks. You decided to ignore them. Bad decisions have consequences. Learn to swim.


Learn to swim in Australia? Are you crazy? The giant venomous croctopus spiders would get you!
 
NobleHam
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: "We're anxious and and frightened and vulnerable and quite frankly, angry, we've come to this situation," one resident, Margaret Bryce, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Then why the fark did you build or buy a house on a cliff edge that gets pounded by ocean waves all year long?!?


But hey, they asked for public money to be spent on a barrier to prevent this! It's not their fault the peasants weren't willing to pay to preserve their private docks and beaches.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Mr.Hawk: "We're anxious and and frightened and vulnerable and quite frankly, angry, we've come to this situation," one resident, Margaret Bryce, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Then why the fark did you build or buy a house on a cliff edge that gets pounded by ocean waves all year long?!?

But hey, they asked for public money to be spent on a barrier to prevent this! It's not their fault the peasants weren't willing to pay to preserve their private docks and beaches.


Dirty peasants: Beaches? We don' need no stinkin' beaches!
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Mr.Hawk: "We're anxious and and frightened and vulnerable and quite frankly, angry, we've come to this situation," one resident, Margaret Bryce, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Then why the fark did you build or buy a house on a cliff edge that gets pounded by ocean waves all year long?!?

But hey, they asked for public money to be spent on a barrier to prevent this! It's not their fault the peasants weren't willing to pay to preserve their private docks and beaches.


I know here you are now allowed to put up a breakwater even if your house is in danger.
 
K3rberos
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cagey B: Coastal erosion is not something that only happens in Australia.


Yeah, the ocean is one of the more tame and normal things trying to kill you in Australia.
 
phishrace
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Pacific Ocean has been ironically eating homes in the town of Pacifica Cal for decades. Not far down the coast is where the Mavericks surf tournament is held, where waves sometimes get up to 50' tall.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's why I built my house on a solid superslab of Precambrian bedrock, high above the water table, here in boring ol' Nothinghappensville, Minnesota.

*TORNADO SIREN*
 
