NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Under the proposed law, if you feed a stray cat or other animal in mount union, you'll be held responsible for it."

There is more than one way to interpret the phrasing of the proposal. Does being "responsible" mean you would have liability it the cat did something wrong (crap in a flower bed, kill a bird, hold up a liquor store)? If not, does it mean you have taken on a legal responsibility to continue feeding the cat after feeding it the first time?

I think it probably means you would have some sort of legal liability just because you fed the stray cat. If so, it's very misguided. There are much better ways to coexist with ferals.
 
A Cave Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: "Under the proposed law, if you feed a stray cat or other animal in mount union, you'll be held responsible for it."

There is more than one way to interpret the phrasing of the proposal. Does being "responsible" mean you would have liability it the cat did something wrong (crap in a flower bed, kill a bird, hold up a liquor store)? If not, does it mean you have taken on a legal responsibility to continue feeding the cat after feeding it the first time?

I think it probably means you would have some sort of legal liability just because you fed the stray cat. If so, it's very misguided. There are much better ways to coexist with ferals.


We took one in.  It's kind of a symbiotic relationship.  He keeps the mice, rabbits and ground squirrels under control (thus protecting my garden) and I give him a warm bed (complete with heater) food, water, and shelter.  He's a very cuddly, happy cat.  It works well.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My feral Xena, yes she is a warrior
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Umm, has this not been the way of nature since, I dunno, ever? Cats are clever like that. Feed 'em once, s/he'll keep coming back for more, even if they have another place to hang.

Pro-tip: They like food.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Did someone say Kibble?!?!?!" (oblig... )
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Under the proposed law, if you feed a stray cat or other animal in mount union, you'll be held responsible for it.

I'm sure that if mount unionwere a place name, they would have capitalized it...  Is in mount unionlike in flagrante delicto ?  Is this a sex thing?
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jim32rr: My feral Xena, yes she is a warrior
[Fark user image 425x239]


OK... it's got to be asked, ow does her fat ass levitate like that?? Toast??

hilariousgifs.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When I see my indoor cat staring out the window with a smug haughty smirk at those filthy street ferals fighting and farking in the alley below I can imagine how the wealthy elite feel when spotting a 'poor' through their tinted limousine window.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You mean "you're its".
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We have a feral colony on my street.  I was flattered when I found out they sleep in my Jeep but dont pee in it.
 
millsapian87
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have three ferals right now.  I TNR'd 'em and set up a feeding station, with shelter boxes for the winter.  I can't pet them but they come out to hang with me when I sit on my screen porch.  They pretty much stay close to the house.
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: "Did someone say Kibble?!?!?!" (oblig... )
[Fark user image 850x850]


Do I have to groom them?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Umm, has this not been the way of nature since, I dunno, ever? Cats are clever like that. Feed 'em once, s/he'll keep coming back for more, even if they have another place to hang.

Pro-tip: They like food.


Feral cats are always frank and earnest with the neighborhood... at one house they're Frank, and down the block, they're Earnest.

media-amazon.com
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: "Did someone say Kibble?!?!?!" (oblig... )
[Fark user image 850x850]


Dude, incredibly talented man but that was some way beyond the New Wave hair. I never knew if I should be frightened of or impressed by it.

I usually went with frightened, because I always had this strange feeling it was going to fly off and attack some poor person at random.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"their pen ain't dirty"

Sigh...
 
fzumrk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you have a bird feeder in your yard, do you now own the birds?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fzumrk: If you have a bird feeder in your yard, do you now own the birds?


Whoa. That's like way deep, brah.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: jim32rr: My feral Xena, yes she is a warrior
[Fark user image 425x239]

OK... it's got to be asked, ow does her fat ass levitate like that?? Toast??

[hilariousgifs.com image 269x466]


Come on by, she probably hasn't eaten a human in awhile. Hold on .... that kid with the picture of his missing Grandmother is knocking on the door again.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NotCodger: "Under the proposed law, if you feed a stray cat or other animal in mount union, you'll be held responsible for it."

There is more than one way to interpret the phrasing of the proposal. Does being "responsible" mean you would have liability it the cat did something wrong (crap in a flower bed, kill a bird, hold up a liquor store)? If not, does it mean you have taken on a legal responsibility to continue feeding the cat after feeding it the first time?

I think it probably means you would have some sort of legal liability just because you fed the stray cat. If so, it's very misguided. There are much better ways to coexist with ferals.


Hopefully it means you should spay /neuter the cat and have it properly vaccinated.

I'm sure nearly every town has laws about vaccinating pets. I don't know about sterilizing, but there should be laws for that.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: fzumrk: If you have a bird feeder in your yard, do you now own the birds?

Whoa. That's like way deep, brah.


What about a bird bath?

Is that required once you start feeding them?
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Umm, has this not been the way of nature since, I dunno, ever? Cats are clever like that. Feed 'em once, s/he'll keep coming back for more, even if they have another place to hang.

Pro-tip: They like food.


It's not just cats.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A neighbor used to feed raccoons. The bill for trapping them when they got into his crawl space was his alone.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We have one feral that hangs out here.  My sister in law has invested enough time and food with it, so she can pet it just a bit, but it tells the rest of us FU when we appear.

CSB.  I was going to work very early a few mornings ago.  It's pitch black outside when I'm walking to my car.  I see a shadow near my feet as I go to open the door.  I assume it's one of our cats.  When the interior light comes on I see that it is an opossum looking at me.  I damn near spilled my coffee all over myself, and a couple of pens flew out of my pocket. Little guy didn't move until after I started the car and started to pull away.

Yes, I immediately thought of the "Stray Cat Found" flyer that is so popular around here.
 
