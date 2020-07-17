 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 31 Denver)   If you have a 'condition' causing panic and anxiety when wearing a mask, don't go into a liquor store to pick up some beer   (kdvr.com) divider line
41
    More: Asinine, Social media, liquor store, Gesture, American Dream, Mask, Ruby Musso, Wear, Woman  
•       •       •

925 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jul 2020 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Nagel says he did offer to bring items out to Musso if she did not want to wear a mask, but she refused."

That's a great example of making a "reasonable accommodation" for the alleged medical condition of the customer. If all she wanted was the beer, there is no reason for her not to have accepted the offer.

She was in the store, refusing to wear a mask, making videos, and calling the staff members Nazis. This whole incident was set up by this anti-mask biatch on purpose.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: "Nagel says he did offer to bring items out to Musso if she did not want to wear a mask, but she refused."

That's a great example of making a "reasonable accommodation" for the alleged medical condition of the customer. If all she wanted was the beer, there is no reason for her not to have accepted the offer.

She was in the store, refusing to wear a mask, making videos, and calling the staff members Nazis. This whole incident was set up by this anti-mask biatch on purpose.


Pretty much.

I just wish that the "Mask-less Karen Challenge" Could have been replaced by the "Stay at Home Challenge." It's just a weird way to get attention.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like to go in and browse for my whiskey.  I talk to the guys at my store who know tons and set aside bottles for me.  But, I wear a mask whenever I'm out and about.

I just don't understand people who don't want to take basic precautions.  When frequenting hookers in Haiti I almost always wore a condom.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you had a legit condition, you'd find the curbside service a reasonable accommodation in the circumstances. If you are trying to make a batshiat political statement, this is what you get

Now there is another business trying to do the right thing for their employees and customers that will get harassed and boycotted by the freedummies
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: If you had a legit condition, you'd find the curbside service a reasonable accommodation in the circumstances. If you are trying to make a batshiat political statement, this is what you get

Now there is another business trying to do the right thing for their employees and customers that will get harassed and boycotted by the freedummies


If you had a legit condition, you'd probably call ahead and ask.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: "Nagel says he did offer to bring items out to Musso if she did not want to wear a mask, but she refused."

That's a great example of making a "reasonable accommodation" for the alleged medical condition of the customer. If all she wanted was the beer, there is no reason for her not to have accepted the offer.

She was in the store, refusing to wear a mask, making videos, and calling the staff members Nazis. This whole incident was set up by this anti-mask biatch on purpose.


These maskless videos are all performances in the MAGA Twitter Challenge.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: NotCodger: "Nagel says he did offer to bring items out to Musso if she did not want to wear a mask, but she refused."

That's a great example of making a "reasonable accommodation" for the alleged medical condition of the customer. If all she wanted was the beer, there is no reason for her not to have accepted the offer.

She was in the store, refusing to wear a mask, making videos, and calling the staff members Nazis. This whole incident was set up by this anti-mask biatch on purpose.

Pretty much.

I just wish that the "Mask-less Karen Challenge" Could have been replaced by the "Stay at Home Challenge." It's just a weird way to get attention.


Oh, beat me to it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Dead for Tax Reasons: If you had a legit condition, you'd find the curbside service a reasonable accommodation in the circumstances. If you are trying to make a batshiat political statement, this is what you get

Now there is another business trying to do the right thing for their employees and customers that will get harassed and boycotted by the freedummies

If you had a legit condition, you'd probably call ahead and ask.


I don't have any kind of condition and I call my local store and order a curbside pickup. No reason for me to endanger them doing their jobs, or vice versa.

fark this biatch. Liquor store employees are are second most valuable class of workers right now (brewer/distillers being first).
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The whole "I have a condition" nonsense over masks is akin to the idiots who refused to wear seat belts after they were mandatory because "what if I drive into the water and can't get it unclipped!?"

There's like 1 person in a hundred million out there where that's actually relevant, yet, amazingly, thousands of people are using it as an excuse.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
hmm maybe the alcohol is giving you anxiety, lady
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
aphex twin buys beer
Youtube hqega6a2g6A
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Stand your ground, shopkeep!  Pepper spray anyone in the face that comes in without a mask.  Let it be known that your store will not tolerate bioterrorists.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I hope they share her picture and this biatch ends up having to stay sober for the rest of her life.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yep. Pepper spray. They're a direct threat to you.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Funny story.  My wife does Catholic yoga at a local seminary.  It must be like regular yoga, except you pull out just before reaching enlightenment.  Some doctor was mentioned in her group, a husband or boss whatever, show said that quinine was beneficial for malaria, and corona virus.    After my wife told me that, and we stopped laughing, we made a trip to a local liquor store, wearing masks (this was February I think) and snagged some sugar-free Quinine Water.   We knew big grocery store next door would be super crowded, with people being told to wait outside.  It was the beginning of a shutdown.

There was one other customer in the store, instead of the crowds next door.  She was wearing a mask, too, and was terrified of being within 10 feet.  We hadn't been in a liquor store in decades, but I believe the other customer was reacting to current news.

So, my only experience in a liquor store in about three or four decades, has been to realize that customers must be especially jealous of their health.  Most likely they may want to choose what kills them.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: I hope they share her picture and this biatch ends up having to stay sober for the rest of her life.


You know, I'm really on the edge of "cruel and unusual punishment" here, but it's not the government imposing it so sure!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If you are so medically fragile that you can't wear a mask, you probably shouldn't be drinking alcohol.

Even if masks are a bit of security theater, attacking people who have nothing to do with the rules but are simply enforcing them in order to keep their jobs isn't helpful.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NotCodger: "Nagel says he did offer to bring items out to Musso if she did not want to wear a mask, but she refused."

That's a great example of making a "reasonable accommodation" for the alleged medical condition of the customer. If all she wanted was the beer, there is no reason for her not to have accepted the offer.

She was in the store, refusing to wear a mask, making videos, and calling the staff members Nazis. This whole incident was set up by this anti-mask biatch on purpose.


What's sad is the store, even after offering that reasonable accommodation, is being harassed by anti-mask zealots.
 
Guairdean
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

skozlaw: The whole "I have a condition" nonsense over masks is akin to the idiots who refused to wear seat belts after they were mandatory because "what if I drive into the water and can't get it unclipped!?"

There's like 1 person in a hundred million out there where that's actually relevant, yet, amazingly, thousands of people are using it as an excuse.


No seat belts?
Fark user imageView Full Size


If you can't wear a mask, try this. My wife goes into a full panic attack with a mask, but a shield causes no problems at all, and may provide better protection.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: If you are so medically fragile that you can't wear a mask, you probably shouldn't be drinking alcohol.

Even if masks are a bit of security theater, attacking people who have nothing to do with the rules but are simply enforcing them in order to keep their jobs isn't helpful.


I think most of the masks people are wearing are the equivalent of security theater. That being said, it's not like harassing a minimum wage worker is going to restore your freedumbs.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's not wearing a mask that causes me panic and anxiety, it's why I'm wearing one that causes panic and anxiety. Global pandemics, it turns out, are one of my triggers.

Being constantly reminded that I'm surrounded by malicious idiots is also not good for my mental or emotional well-being.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark your feelings.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Man, it'd be a real shame if people started looking Ruby Musso up on LinkedIn and constantly calling her place of employment to scream at the people who work there. I mean, they are essentially funding this walking WMD.
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: It's not wearing a mask that causes me panic and anxiety, it's why I'm wearing one that causes panic and anxiety. Global pandemics, it turns out, are one of my triggers.

Being constantly reminded that I'm surrounded by malicious idiots is also not good for my mental or emotional well-being.


I have a medical condition that causes me panic and anxiety and spontaneous punching movements when I see some god damn idiot not wearing a mask in a public place during a deadly pandemic.
 
baxterdog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Funny story.  My wife does Catholic yoga at a local seminary.  It must be like regular yoga, except you pull out just before reaching enlightenment.  Some doctor was mentioned in her group, a husband or boss whatever, show said that quinine was beneficial for malaria, and corona virus.    After my wife told me that, and we stopped laughing, we made a trip to a local liquor store, wearing masks (this was February I think) and snagged some sugar-free Quinine Water.   We knew big grocery store next door would be super crowded, with people being told to wait outside.  It was the beginning of a shutdown.

There was one other customer in the store, instead of the crowds next door.  She was wearing a mask, too, and was terrified of being within 10 feet.  We hadn't been in a liquor store in decades, but I believe the other customer was reacting to current news.

So, my only experience in a liquor store in about three or four decades, has been to realize that customers must be especially jealous of their health.  Most likely they may want to choose what kills them.


I need to admit that I have no idea what any of that meant but I enjoyed reading it. Keep wearing a mask in public people.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NotCodger: "Nagel says he did offer to bring items out to Musso if she did not want to wear a mask, but she refused."

That's a great example of making a "reasonable accommodation" for the alleged medical condition of the customer. If all she wanted was the beer, there is no reason for her not to have accepted the offer.

She was in the store, refusing to wear a mask, making videos, and calling the staff members Nazis. This whole incident was set up by this anti-mask biatch on purpose.


Also FTA:

The video shows a woman forcefully push her cart toward Musso before making an obscene hand gesture.

"I would never do that to somebody who is wearing a mask. I would never do that to somebody in any circumstance," said Musso.

Its almost as if the anti-mask crowd is upset that they're all being lumped together in one stereotype.  Not judged on the content of their individual character, but based on the actions of other anti-maskers.  And they don't like the prejudice they're getting based on an external, visible indicator.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The anti-maskers should start boycotting these stores! Win-Win
 
fsbilly
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: NotCodger: "Nagel says he did offer to bring items out to Musso if she did not want to wear a mask, but she refused."

That's a great example of making a "reasonable accommodation" for the alleged medical condition of the customer. If all she wanted was the beer, there is no reason for her not to have accepted the offer.

She was in the store, refusing to wear a mask, making videos, and calling the staff members Nazis. This whole incident was set up by this anti-mask biatch on purpose.

Also FTA:

The video shows a woman forcefully push her cart toward Musso before making an obscene hand gesture.

"I would never do that to somebody who is wearing a mask. I would never do that to somebody in any circumstance," said Musso.

Its almost as if the anti-mask crowd is upset that they're all being lumped together in one stereotype.  Not judged on the content of their individual character, but based on the actions of other anti-maskers.  And they don't like the prejudice they're getting based on an external, visible indicator.


Yeah, and just like the blue lives knuckleheads, they fail to consider they can stop being the thing they're being judged for whenever they want.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Xanlexian

Stand your ground, shopkeep! Pepper spray anyone in the face that comes in without a mask. Let it be known that your store will not tolerate bioterrorists.

Because assault is the well rounded responsible way to handle the situation.

Bio-terrorists? Really... get a grip
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Health Department here in Nashville issued an order requiring masks to be worn in public. However, one of the provisions in it says, "No person declining to wear a Face Covering because of a medical condition shall be required to produce verifying medical documentation."

The anti-mask people don't even need to show one of the fake exemption cards. It's better to have the order than not have it, but this is a loophole they could drive a truck through.
 
Keith Dudemeister
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've think seen exactly one mask confrontation (coincidentally in a liquor store). A dude without a mask was wandering around and an employee said (directly but politely) "Hey, you need to wear a mask to be in here." The guy said "Oh shiat, I totally forgot," and went out to his car and got a mask. That's it -- no drama or histrionics.

Overall I would say mask compliance is extremely high in Denver - like on the verge of 100%.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Xanlexian

Stand your ground, shopkeep! Pepper spray anyone in the face that comes in without a mask. Let it be known that your store will not tolerate bioterrorists.

Because assault is the well rounded responsible way to handle the situation.

Bio-terrorists? Really... get a grip


It's essentially a food product.
 
powhound
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Guairdean: skozlaw: The whole "I have a condition" nonsense over masks is akin to the idiots who refused to wear seat belts after they were mandatory because "what if I drive into the water and can't get it unclipped!?"

There's like 1 person in a hundred million out there where that's actually relevant, yet, amazingly, thousands of people are using it as an excuse.

No seat belts?
[Fark user image image 278x181]

If you can't wear a mask, try this. My wife goes into a full panic attack with a mask, but a shield causes no problems at all, and may provide better protection.
[Fark user image image 225x225]


Unfortunately some studies have been done showing the face shield is less effective in preventing viral transmission than masks, if choosing between the two options. There was actually a thread on this yesterday.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NotCodger: She was in the store, refusing to wear a mask, making videos, and calling the staff members Nazis. This whole incident was set up by this anti-mask biatch on purpose.


Exactly this. It's like these people CRAVE public humiliation.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LewDux: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/hqega6a2​g6A?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Every time I see that video I think to myself 'I bet that dude probably drove to the store'.  Or even worse he was a passenger and just happen to be the least shiatfaced in the car.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Xanlexian

Stand your ground, shopkeep! Pepper spray anyone in the face that comes in without a mask. Let it be known that your store will not tolerate bioterrorists.

Because assault is the well rounded responsible way to handle the situation.

Bio-terrorists? Really... get a grip


You make a solid point.  2nd Amendment solution it is, then.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, now that the whole state has a mask requirement; if she tried that again, she would be the one in trouble because the following would (or should) happen:

Store worker: please wear a mask in this store.
Dumbass: No.
Store worker: We're calling the police, then.
Dumbass: *runs out of store with nothing*
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

powhound: Guairdean: skozlaw: The whole "I have a condition" nonsense over masks is akin to the idiots who refused to wear seat belts after they were mandatory because "what if I drive into the water and can't get it unclipped!?"

There's like 1 person in a hundred million out there where that's actually relevant, yet, amazingly, thousands of people are using it as an excuse.

No seat belts?
[Fark user image image 278x181]

If you can't wear a mask, try this. My wife goes into a full panic attack with a mask, but a shield causes no problems at all, and may provide better protection.
[Fark user image image 225x225]

Unfortunately some studies have been done showing the face shield is less effective in preventing viral transmission than masks, if choosing between the two options. There was actually a thread on this yesterday.


^^^THIS^^^

Face shields do not prevent transmission of coronavirus. Here's a recent study: https://www.thelocal.ch/202007​15/only-​those-with-plastic-visors-were-infecte​d-swiss-government-warns-against-face-​shields?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=ref​erral&utm_campaign=im&utm_tracker=1722​735x84899

Guairdean- Try to get your wife acclimated to a mask. Here's an article with some suggestions:https://www.psychologytod​ay.com/us/blo​g/erasing-stigma/202006/how-combat-mas​k-anxiety
 
OldJames
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In fascist NY we can't buy beer in a liquor store
 
StillInFayettestan [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

baxterdog: BitwiseShift: Funny story.  My wife does Catholic yoga at a local seminary.  It must be like regular yoga, except you pull out just before reaching enlightenment.  Some doctor was mentioned in her group, a husband or boss whatever, show said that quinine was beneficial for malaria, and corona virus.    After my wife told me that, and we stopped laughing, we made a trip to a local liquor store, wearing masks (this was February I think) and snagged some sugar-free Quinine Water.   We knew big grocery store next door would be super crowded, with people being told to wait outside.  It was the beginning of a shutdown.

There was one other customer in the store, instead of the crowds next door.  She was wearing a mask, too, and was terrified of being within 10 feet.  We hadn't been in a liquor store in decades, but I believe the other customer was reacting to current news.

So, my only experience in a liquor store in about three or four decades, has been to realize that customers must be especially jealous of their health.  Most likely they may want to choose what kills them.

I need to admit that I have no idea what any of that meant but I enjoyed reading it. Keep wearing a mask in public people.


Me too.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 minute ago  
when i get panic attacks and anxiety the only way i can control it according to my doctor who will remain nameless is to do what is commonly called d a k or do a karen.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.