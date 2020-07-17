 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Let's see how things are going with the ongoing protests in Portland. Kidnappings, excessive violence, and mysterious groups arresting people. And that's just the government   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
orangehat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We need to vote these assholes out of office.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Uh...isn't this sort of situation literally why the Second Amendment exists?
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: Uh...isn't this sort of situation literally why the Second Amendment exists?


These protestors arent exercising it

Perhaps if they showed up with guns the feds would be a little bit more hands off
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It feels like it's going to take forever to get to Election Day.
 
sigdiamond2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Small government conservatives must be outraged over this!
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: It feels like it's going to take forever to get to Election Day.


He has to be elected AND inaugurated, so it's 6 months instead of 4.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: It feels like it's going to take forever to get to Election Day.


That was four forevers ago.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the administration is trying out the full blown dictatorship moves in Portland now?

Why does this not surprise me.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dream nightmare of the 90s is alive in Portland.
 
shpritz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orangehat: We need to vote these assholes out of office.


That's just for starters. Definitely not enough.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: NeedlesslyCanadian: Uh...isn't this sort of situation literally why the Second Amendment exists?

These protestors arent exercising it

Perhaps if they showed up with guns the feds would be a little bit more hands off


Okay a bunch of amateurs squaring off against trained pros.  Lets see how that turns out.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently "uniformed officials on the grounds of a federal facility they are defending" now qualify as "Donald Trump's secret police".  What a country!
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orangehat: We need to vote these assholes out of office.


lmao.

I'm sorry but "voting" gestapo jackbooted thugs out is just farking laughable. To them anyway.

I'm in too much pain to laugh, so will laugh on the inside at how ineffectual and pathetic that sounds.

Men are literally dragging people off the street, and you say "express your opinion in six months about this", basically. "Change things in six months, but let all the rapes and muggings and oppression and murders happen until then and do nothing to change it before then". It's the same thing you are saying but in one word.

"vote". I swear to god I am starting to hate the word itself It's an excuse for doing aboslutely nothing.

Here's an idea. When the gestapo at ICE do not set the children free by the end of the day today like a judge has ordered them to, why not enforce the farking law of the land?

or what use is a vote for if there is no law but brute force and nostalgia?
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pueblonative: cman: NeedlesslyCanadian: Uh...isn't this sort of situation literally why the Second Amendment exists?

These protestors arent exercising it

Perhaps if they showed up with guns the feds would be a little bit more hands off

Okay a bunch of amateurs squaring off against trained pros.  Lets see how that turns out.


Vietnam Afghanistan and Iraq would like a word
 
t3knomanser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shpritz: orangehat: We need to vote these assholes out of office.

That's just for starters. Definitely not enough.


Public trials, followed by equally public executions. I'm opposed to the death penalty, in general terms, but have specific exceptions for people who abuse positions of public trust.

The sad thing is, there will be no consequences. Assuming Trump continues to whiz away his election chances and Biden takes office, 100% chance is that Biden won't pursue any sort of criminal charges "for the good of the country".
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: Uh...isn't this sort of situation literally why the Second Amendment exists?


Yes.

These sort of situations are very close to many of the main grievances in the Declaration of Independence that were considered worth establishing a new government over.

I would prefer a nice peaceful election that ushers in radical change but increasingly I think it's going to be an ugly decade. Notice I didn't say "year."
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: Apparently "uniformed officials on the grounds of a federal facility they are defending" now qualify as "Donald Trump's secret police".  What a country!


Looking like Meal Team Six is not a uniform. Especially without any identification. Unless an unmarked white van looks like a law enforcement vehicle to you?
 
t3knomanser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pueblonative: Okay a bunch of amateurs squaring off against trained pros. Lets see how that turns out.


I'm not certain who the "trained pros" are in this scenario. Are you suggesting the protesters hire mercs? Or are you suggesting that cops have been trained to face armed resistance, because if so... have you met cops? DHS cops aren't any different. Cops are super tough against unarmed protestors, but their tiny balls tend to shrivel up even smaller when faced with any meaningful threat.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 425x425]


They have BEEN doing it to brown people.

now they are doing it to white people.

and they have until the end of the day TODAY by order of a judge to release the thousands of children the govt is still holding prisoner.

I say call up the National Guard to get ICE out of there and have them take over babysitting duties until the children can be reunited with their families so their nightmare of abuse will end.

There are NO inspections allowed in those places. There is one right in the city itself that has children. ALL of this shiat...all of this is to make sure those kids stay caged and they are not thought of.

So more than caring about the white people being arrested now....care and speak up for the kids that have been ordered set free today.

because THAT is what this is really all about.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What it's like to be a Black officer policing Portland protests | Raw interview
Youtube ha-7SETmJD4
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

t3knomanser: shpritz: orangehat: We need to vote these assholes out of office.

That's just for starters. Definitely not enough.

Public trials, followed by equally public executions. I'm opposed to the death penalty, in general terms, but have specific exceptions for people who abuse positions of public trust.

The sad thing is, there will be no consequences. Assuming Trump continues to whiz away his election chances and Biden takes office, 100% chance is that Biden won't pursue any sort of criminal charges "for the good of the country".


Once we find out exactly how horrific the abuse of men, women, and children immigrants has been...

we really do need human rights abuses/crimes against humanity trials, yes. And automatic immediate amnesty for EVERY single godamn victim, INCLUDING those already deported.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: NeedlesslyCanadian: Uh...isn't this sort of situation literally why the Second Amendment exists?

These protestors arent exercising it

Perhaps if they showed up with guns the feds would be a little bit more hands off


True. Pigs only understand force.
 
numinous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

t3knomanser: shpritz: orangehat: We need to vote these assholes out of office.

That's just for starters. Definitely not enough.

Public trials, followed by equally public executions. I'm opposed to the death penalty, in general terms, but have specific exceptions for people who abuse positions of public trust.

The sad thing is, there will be no consequences. Assuming Trump continues to whiz away his election chances and Biden takes office, 100% chance is that Biden won't pursue any sort of criminal charges "for the good of the country".


I assure you this country has no 'good' people in power anymore.

They purged them all at the beginning of the year. It is cowards, fascists, and the water holders of the fascists.

It's so funny we have, what, 30 million so called 'strong' 'brave' veterans who will take a paycheck to go bomb rando brown people from afar in the middle east but no one that will lift a finger to protect their country as it burns to the ground from within.

What a sad, worthless excuse for a culture we developed.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat this statement with Obama instead of Trump and you have the same unhinged conspiracy BS we were seeing 4 years ago just on the other side.  Let's see if Farkers respond the same way.

I'll wait.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: pueblonative: cman: NeedlesslyCanadian: Uh...isn't this sort of situation literally why the Second Amendment exists?

These protestors arent exercising it

Perhaps if they showed up with guns the feds would be a little bit more hands off

Okay a bunch of amateurs squaring off against trained pros.  Lets see how that turns out.

Vietnam Afghanistan and Iraq would like a word


Yes because the United States is exactly like societies that have been in armed conflict for years and are hotbeds for insurgent and terrorist groups.
 
numbers17
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a little astounded and perturbed that the major news networks and even putting out a peep about this. Yes, coronavirus is dangerous, but you know what else is? Secret police kidnapping civilians without and notification of law enforcement.

This is fascism at our doorstep. Right now. Right here and right now.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any of the people that are participating in these acts as Federal Employees should be
summarily fired. ANYONE that does this stuff in the, "I was just following orders" defense, is
just as complicit as any extermination camp guard or terrorist actor who would do anything they
are told without regard.. Their first and only loyalty should be to the Constitution of the United States
and the laws of this counrty..Not to a person or party..If they can't do that, they can't be employed
by this government and should never again hold a job where loyalty to the country or law is required..
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, antifa is the problem...right don?

DEEP STATE DON AND BILLY BARR, the new Stasi.
 
numbers17
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pueblonative: kindms: pueblonative: cman: NeedlesslyCanadian: Uh...isn't this sort of situation literally why the Second Amendment exists?

These protestors arent exercising it

Perhaps if they showed up with guns the feds would be a little bit more hands off

Okay a bunch of amateurs squaring off against trained pros.  Lets see how that turns out.

Vietnam Afghanistan and Iraq would like a word

Yes because the United States is exactly like societies that have been in armed conflict for years and are hotbeds for insurgent and terrorist groups.


Well we also are assuming the fact that federal troops are showing up and just grabbing people. I'm not trying to be one of those conspiracy loons, but that downright terrifying.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Twitter thread for y'all.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Froman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: pueblonative: cman: NeedlesslyCanadian: Uh...isn't this sort of situation literally why the Second Amendment exists?

These protestors arent exercising it

Perhaps if they showed up with guns the feds would be a little bit more hands off

Okay a bunch of amateurs squaring off against trained pros.  Lets see how that turns out.

Vietnam Afghanistan and Iraq would like a word


The death ratio of Viet Cong, Afghan and Iraqi militants to U.S. forces would like a word as well. In the Battle of Mogadishu(Black Hawk Down) it was probably close to 100 to 1.

But hey if we're willing to sacrifice a few hundred thousand young people to overthrow our government who am I to argue?
 
dababler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

RonWyden: A peaceful protester in Portland was shot in the head by one of Donald Trump's secret police. Now Trump and Chad Wolf are weaponizing the DHS as their own occupying army to provoke violence on the streets of my hometown because they think it plays well with right-wing media.


Don't read the replies you'll be sad
 
forgotmydamnusername
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: pueblonative: cman: NeedlesslyCanadian: Uh...isn't this sort of situation literally why the Second Amendment exists?

These protestors arent exercising it

Perhaps if they showed up with guns the feds would be a little bit more hands off

Okay a bunch of amateurs squaring off against trained pros.  Lets see how that turns out.

Vietnam Afghanistan and Iraq would like a word


They sustained insane numbers of casualties, and waited for the American public to lose interest, and the enormous expense of maintaining troops abroad in combat to blow a hole in the Federal budget. That would be too inconvenient for American insurgents to cope with, and prosecuting a war against them would be far less inconvenient for the Vaterland Security apparatus.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

numbers17: pueblonative: kindms: pueblonative: cman: NeedlesslyCanadian: Uh...isn't this sort of situation literally why the Second Amendment exists?

These protestors arent exercising it

Perhaps if they showed up with guns the feds would be a little bit more hands off

Okay a bunch of amateurs squaring off against trained pros.  Lets see how that turns out.

Vietnam Afghanistan and Iraq would like a word

Yes because the United States is exactly like societies that have been in armed conflict for years and are hotbeds for insurgent and terrorist groups.

Well we also are assuming the fact that federal troops are showing up and just grabbing people. I'm not trying to be one of those conspiracy loons, but that downright terrifying.


I'm not sure that the alternative is not equally terrifying, though.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like, imagine if I came into these threads all like "Fark deleted my post where I posted a photoshop of Ivanka trump holding a bad dragon dildo. This stifling of my free speech is just as bad as what's going on in Portland, and you're all hypocrites for not condemning it!"
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right wingers are the enemies of America. Hell, they're the enemies of humanity at this point, working for the virus.
But I'm the one that gets called a crank for wanting to drive the inhuman plague rats away with torches.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pueblonative: cman: NeedlesslyCanadian: Uh...isn't this sort of situation literally why the Second Amendment exists?

These protestors arent exercising it

Perhaps if they showed up with guns the feds would be a little bit more hands off

Okay a bunch of amateurs squaring off against trained pros.  Lets see how that turns out.


I am not saying they should use the firearms. Look at the Teabaggers and how they bring firepower to many protests.

Look at what happened when the Black Panthers a few weeks ago did their march with weapons to that Confederate memorial. No police stopped them even tho the park was closed that day.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orangehat: We need to vote these assholes out of office.


Because if there's one thing facists really respect, it's voting.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: Dork Gently: Apparently "uniformed officials on the grounds of a federal facility they are defending" now qualify as "Donald Trump's secret police".  What a country!

Looking like Meal Team Six is not a uniform. Especially without any identification. Unless an unmarked white van looks like a law enforcement vehicle to you?


I'm sorry that you don't understand what uniforms look like.  Or that you think that federal agents protecting a federal facility from vandalism, rioting, looting, and arson -- that is encouraged by the local government -- need to cooperate in doxxing.  I'm also sorry that you seem to have confused a 16-floor federal courthouse with an unmarked white van.  You may want to seek help.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protesting is one thing, but advocating violence against the police and the gov't? Not sure anyone should be banging out that bopper; voting from the rooftops is the kind of ditty an idiot would sing.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: Uh...isn't this sort of situation literally why the Second Amendment exists?


No, the 2nd Amendment explicity is there so people can protect the government from insurrection. Look up the the purpose of "militia" in the Constitution.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orangehat: We need to vote these assholes out of office.


I fear just voting these wastes of skin out of office won't be enough. His cancerous base is already out for blood because of peaceful protests over the murders of unarmed African Americans by police and having to wear a mask. How will they react if they lose in November?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: thatboyoverthere: Dork Gently: Apparently "uniformed officials on the grounds of a federal facility they are defending" now qualify as "Donald Trump's secret police".  What a country!

Looking like Meal Team Six is not a uniform. Especially without any identification. Unless an unmarked white van looks like a law enforcement vehicle to you?

I'm sorry that you don't understand what uniforms look like.  Or that you think that federal agents protecting a federal facility from vandalism, rioting, looting, and arson -- that is encouraged by the local government -- need to cooperate in doxxing.  I'm also sorry that you seem to have confused a 16-floor federal courthouse with an unmarked white van.  You may want to seek help.


That's a nice whatabouting fantasy you have there. Did you wipe up afterwards. Did Marine Todd make an appearance?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dababler: Original: Original Tweet:

RonWyden: A peaceful protester in Portland was shot in the head by one of Donald Trump's secret police. Now Trump and Chad Wolf are weaponizing the DHS as their own occupying army to provoke violence on the streets of my hometown because they think it plays well with right-wing media.


Don't read the replies you'll be sad


Another twitter thread for y'all.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Y'all, we're living in some legit scary times.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: thatboyoverthere: Dork Gently: Apparently "uniformed officials on the grounds of a federal facility they are defending" now qualify as "Donald Trump's secret police".  What a country!

Looking like Meal Team Six is not a uniform. Especially without any identification. Unless an unmarked white van looks like a law enforcement vehicle to you?

I'm sorry that you don't understand what uniforms look like.  Or that you think that federal agents protecting a federal facility from vandalism, rioting, looting, and arson -- that is encouraged by the local government -- need to cooperate in doxxing.  I'm also sorry that you seem to have confused a 16-floor federal courthouse with an unmarked white van.  You may want to seek help.


So how do I know that the people throwing people into unmarked white vans at gun point are Law Enforcemetn if they don't have ID?
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

pueblonative: cman: NeedlesslyCanadian: Uh...isn't this sort of situation literally why the Second Amendment exists?

These protestors arent exercising it

Perhaps if they showed up with guns the feds would be a little bit more hands off

Okay a bunch of amateurs squaring off against trained pros.  Lets see how that turns out.


Pretty good.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
t3knomanser
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Or that you think that federal agents protecting a federal facility from vandalism, rioting, looting, and arson -- that is encouraged by the local government -- need to cooperate in doxxing


"Prove you're acting with legitimate authority as an agent of the state making a lawful arrest" == "doxxing". Good to know.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Could the criminals be hiding in plain sight as Fox journalists?
 
