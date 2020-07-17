 Skip to content
 
(Business Insider)   We still don't know if COVID-19 can be chronic and we may not know for months if not longer   (businessinsider.com) divider line
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Long term effect studies take a long time for results eh?
Odd
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Roll up a blunt of it and have Snoop Dogg will tell you if its chronic or not.

/don't do that
 
Skwishmitten
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's what really bothers me about this whole situation (especially here in Sweden). People have and are making policy and projections based on the best possible scenario, when they should be erring on the side of extreme caution.

No matter what anyone says, they do not know anything about how this virus works in the long term.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's almost as if understanding complex phenomena takes time.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My father's college roommate's wife died last month. They had a no-mask funeral (Arizona) and memorial. Every person in the family got Covid-19. They're Mormon, so it's like 500 people. Nobody's been hospitalized, but for the love of Vishnu, wear a mask!
 
Bob Vagene
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Roll up a blunt of it and have Snoop Dogg will tell you if its chronic or not.

/don't do that


𝅘𝅥𝅯 man, I feel like a King
smokin' that Covid-19𝅘𝅥𝅯
 
Felgraf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Skwishmitten: That's what really bothers me about this whole situation (especially here in Sweden). People have and are making policy and projections based on the best possible scenario, when they should be erring on the side of extreme caution.

No matter what anyone says, they do not know anything about how this virus works in the long term.


Yeah I admit I won't lie, as an American living in Finland I was kind of looking at Sweden going "WTF ARE YOU DOING?!"

/I've been really pleased with how Sanna Marin has handled her more-or-less trial by fire, though. It blows my mind she's younger than I am.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Going to get an abdominal MRI next week. Getting a kick...
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The cost of being careful is low compared to the cost of getting the disease. A rational capitalist should understand not getting sick is worth the inconvenience.

/Do we have any capitalists in this country anymore? It used to be a thing.
 
