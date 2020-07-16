 Skip to content
(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   12 employees at state emergency response center test positive for COVID-19. Dumbass tag already in ICU   (tampabay.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
By not doing anything useful on the federal level to make sure there is enough PPE for health care workers means as things get worse from covid-19 there will be less health care workers to help. There was a shortage of qualified ICU RNs before this started. There is some equipment that works way better if someone qualified is monitoring it.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If it's closed then they won't be able to have any emergencies. That sounds like a good thing to me. Why would you want an emergency on top of everything else that's going on these days?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, that State.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Blow the bridges and overpasses, don't let a single one out.
Quarantine Florida Now!
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We're all fine here....
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is that bad?
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Every time I see a pic of DeSantis' dumb, clueless face, I remind myself his opponent was a literal crackhead and we wouldn't currently be any worse off if he'd won.
 
