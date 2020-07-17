 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Thinking an SUV is the same as an actual 4WD then hitting the mud flats with road tyres is a good way to get some exercise hiking 60kms to civilisation   (abc.net.au) divider line
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lachlan Marie, 23, was travelling alone through Cape Arid, ... when his Jeep Cherokee got stuck in a mudflat on Sunday.

Cape Arid mudflats. Nice that the guy who named Greenland is still getting work
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As an American, there are so many things wrong with that headline.
 
Greymalkin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Uncle Eazy: As an American, there are so many things wrong with that headline.



As an Australian, this pleases me.

Also as an Australian, we are embarrassed by the idiot in the article.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"It's a Jeep thing"
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: "It's a Jeep thing"


That's a jeep in name only. The Wrangler is the last hold out of an actual jeep and it's still debatable of the newer ones are or not.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So much for the killing, murderous Australian flora and fauna. It can't even kill this guy.
 
cyberkine
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
4WD is so you can get more stuck further from help.
 
Pert
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"I figured most of the mudflats were going to be dry, solid ground," Mr Marie said.

[Narrator's voice: "He was wrong."]

I drove round Australia 15 years ago in a battered very old Mitsubishi L300 4x4 with a 1.6 litre engine. Had over 50 litres of water on the roof and enough food for a week + fuel and two spare wheels. Got bogged once..... let the tyres down and drove out (although to be fair that was sand, not mud).

I'm English. If I know the basics, why doesn't this twat?
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
After being dropped in town, Mr Marie went straight to the local pub...

After that, he went to hospital.


Ah, Australia.  Never change.
 
