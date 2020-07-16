 Skip to content
 
(Buzzfeed News)   Rather than die for the economy, teachers are ready to quit   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A school district in Washington is hoping the 6 foot social distancing goes down to 3 feet so they can get more kids in classrooms, because that's how a virus works.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good luck finding substitutes at the rate that substitute teachers are currently paid.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't blame them. Unfortunately, this slides so neatly into the right wing's dream of ending the public education system.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We need a nationwide sick out.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: Good luck finding substitutes at the rate that substitute teachers are currently paid.


That's going to be so helpful in controlling the density of students to help prevent spread. 

This is not a trainwreck. This is not a tsunami. This is the sun has run out of fuel and is about to swallow us whole.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would anyone want to become a teacher in a state where its illegal for them to strike?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like people are unwilling to die for a thankless job with subpar wages.

Don't blame them one bit.

Though, of course, this is just another nail in the coffin for America's dropping educational achievement versus the rest of the world. Think we'll even be in the top 100 when the dust settles?
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: Good luck finding substitutes at the rate that substitute teachers are currently paid.


Substitutes won't be coming in under these conditions.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife catches every cold that comes through her classroom. There's no goddamn way she's going back to teaching in person any time soon, even if we have to be poor a while.

/florida
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservatives refuse to adapt to changing circumstances. Shocking, really.
 
Khell [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty much my situation...  My wife and I are fortunate to not "NEED" her job as a high school teacher, but it definitely helps pay some bills.  But if it comes down to putting our family at risk, or quitting?

NSFW

Half Baked - Fuck You!
Youtube hTOKJTRHMdw
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: Good luck finding substitutes at the rate that substitute teachers are currently paid.


The school district in my town was having trouble finding subs. Did they raise the pay rate to attract more people?  Nah. They just lowered the education required for subs from a bachelors degree to an associate degree.

/Problem solved!
 
Bob Vagene
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If are techers are a brick wall then they leave, why do you want my children homeless?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tudorgurl: We need a nationwide sick out.


3.5 million isn't enough?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly teachers, get in the meat grinder already, for the glory of MAGA.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: It's almost like people are unwilling to die for a thankless job with subpar wages.

Don't blame them one bit.

Though, of course, this is just another nail in the coffin for America's dropping educational achievement versus the rest of the world. Think we'll even be in the top 100 when the dust settles?


Are we even in the top 100 now? Have you checked the country's moron level on its stupid dipstick lately?

It's okay though. The chips they're implanting in our brains with the virus test swab can make us smarter with a little hotwiring.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/​w​hy-it-took-so-long-for-politicians-to-​treat-the-child-care-crisis-as-a-crisi​s/

TLDR version: poor working families have faced shiat like this for years, and now everyone else gets to see what happens when the schools won't take care of your kids for you.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tudorgurl: We need a nationwide sick out.


I'm not going back to my office office for the foreseeable future (if ever).

OF course, since my kids' youth sports are starting up again, it won't make much of a difference.

We are all doomed.

:/
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need your prayers for our children and our families

SPOILER ALERT - That's not going to help.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: We need your prayers for our children and our families

SPOILER ALERT - That's not going to help.


Of course not. You have to add the thoughts to it.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tudorgurl: We need a nationwide sick out.


We're going get one, and it won't be a lie.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a good reason for a teacher's strike.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is this treason? Time for a Trump Executive Order declaring all Teachers who refuse to work "enemy combatants"
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tudorgurl: We need a nationwide sick out.


The farking irony.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What? You don't want to die for the "Trump Economy" despite the garbage wages and zero benefits? Why not?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bob Vagene: If are techers are a brick wall then they leave, why do you want my children homeless?


Please tell me that you typed it that way on purpose.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've worked with several ex-teachers. They all spoke about feeling guilty for quitting, and they all gave reasons along the lines of "I have to think about my family."
 
mrparks
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I guess children dying really has become blasé in America.
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

King Something: [Fark user image 850x478]


That chart in the background ought to be a flatline.
 
Bob Vagene
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Bob Vagene: If are techers are a brick wall then they leave, why do you want my children homeless?

Please tell me that you typed it that way on purpose.


I agree, but if they leave the kids alone then they'll go down like the Hindenburg.
 
DoBeDoBeLurk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We are so close to realizing that heeey, poorer students get less access to education whether there's a pandemic or not, because they don't have their own computers and internet access.

Along with a lot of other stuff, like how families being unable to care for their children and make enough money to live is not sustainable, and how we don't give enough money to schools for what they do.

But admitting we have systemic problems will mean we need systemic solutions and we just cannot cope with that as a country. So we're not going to address any of it and we'll try to go along like normal when "normal" wasn't working even before the pandemic.

People were already being hurt. Now a lot more of them will be hurt, and some will die. It's not a matter of "if" but "when."
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Here in Iowa a teacher has pre-written his own obituary and is encouraging other teachers to do the same.

https://iowastartingline.com/2020/07/​1​6/iowa-teacher-preps-own-obituary-befo​re-school-reopening/
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I hope they put their collective feet down on this...There is NO, ZERO,NONE reason why people should
put themselves, their family and all the kids at risk..Teachers should just simply say..NO..We just aren't
doing it..It's either remote, or fark you..What they need are people to back them up..But the right wing
nut jobs are trying to wedge the issue pitting teachers against everyone else with threats of funding
holds and whatever..

I ESPECIALLY don't give a crap about some kids chances of getting a scholarship because football or volleyball is cancelled this year or for farking ever..I just don't... If the money exists, give the damn scholarship ANYWAY..For whatever reason you want..
 
lolmao500
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

rcain: What is this treason? Time for a Trump Executive Order declaring all Teachers who refuse to work "enemy combatants"


Pull a reagan, fire them all and replace them with soldiers... or cheap immigrants or something.
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bob Vagene: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Bob Vagene: If are techers are a brick wall then they leave, why do you want my children homeless?

Please tell me that you typed it that way on purpose.

I agree, but if they leave the kids alone then they'll go down like the Hindenburg.


You mean "like Anne Frank"?
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Teachers should strike. In fact everyone should stop listening to Trump and stop giving a flying fornication what that fat orange turd wants.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DrunkenGator: King Something: [Fark user image 850x478]

That chart in the background ought to be a flatline.


But then it would be "not helth"
 
darkmythology [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
America has spoken. If you are an educator who has given their time, money, and self toward teaching the next generation because we already refuse to fund schools properly, then good news. You get to die so people don't actually have to spend time and effort caring for their kids. Don't you feel great about the extra money and semesters of 1/4 the regular value classes you took to become a teacher now that's it's clear that you were volunteering for a death sentence?

/Parents want me to start substitute teaching.
//Considering telling them I want them to die just as much as they want me to.
///Threes
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Virtual grade school is useless.  Do you really think a 5 year old can learn anything from a zoom meeting?  I have no clue how to homeschool my kid.

Then there are special needs kids, some of which will lose the window available to help them the most.

Are we just going to lose a generation of kids?
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Virtual grade school is useless.  Do you really think a 5 year old can learn anything from a zoom meeting?  I have no clue how to homeschool my kid.

Then there are special needs kids, some of which will lose the window available to help them the most.

Are we just going to lose a generation of kids?


Yes, probably. And you can thank donald trump and it's death cultists for that. January and February was the time to get this shiat under control. It has reached critical mass at this point - there's no more fixing it. That ship done sailed.

My old guild cleric way back when I played WoW was right. You can't heal stupid.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

/who are you gonna believe, Trump or your own lying eyes?
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Virtual grade school is useless.  Do you really think a 5 year old can learn anything from a zoom meeting?  I have no clue how to homeschool my kid.

Then there are special needs kids, some of which will lose the window available to help them the most.

Are we just going to lose a generation of kids?


The educational deficits that will accrue are permanent and irreversible. They will lead to reduced life expectancy. The choices available at this point are 'kill a few children off now' and 'reduce the life expectancy of many children'. Depending on how you weight things leans that equation different directions. There are no good choices, only bad ones and worse ones. That's life sometimes.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Face it, DT.  Not enough people are going to die for your sick fantasy. You called a it a hoax and lie and now you get to SUCK IT.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Virtual grade school is useless.  Do you really think a 5 year old can learn anything from a zoom meeting?  I have no clue how to homeschool my kid.

Then there are special needs kids, some of which will lose the window available to help them the most.

Are we just going to lose a generation of kids?


One way or another, sure.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Good luck finding substitutes at the rate that substitute teachers are currently paid.


My wife is a certified teacher who subs because we foster three girls in addition to our three.  Our school district is not doing enough on COVID.  She's not teaching this year and we are putting all but one of ours in online only classes.  We may overrule the high schooler and opt for online for her too.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I got a jury summons in the mail a few weeks ago, meant to be for next week. 
My first thought was "are they farking nuts?"
My second was, well I'll postpone it until January. By then we'll either all be dead, or the
election rioters will have burned down all the courthouses.

With my luck, my next-week jury group won't even be called, and I'll have to serve
in the middle of winter stepping over bodies piled up next to the metal detector.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you want to know who John Galt is, ask -- who is "Atlas, the giant who holds the world on his shoulders, if you saw that he stood, blood running down his chest, his knees buckling, his arms trembling but still trying to hold the world aloft with the last of his strength, and the greater his effort the heavier the world bore down upon his shoulders-what would you tell him to do?"

"I . . . don't know. What . . . could he do? What would you tell him?"

"To shrug."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Atlas / John Galt is the army of teachers responsible for bringing up the next generation of STEM grads who grow GDP. And arts/literature grads who write the scripts for the next billion-dollar Hollywood blockbuster that spreads American culture and American values around the world.

And the Aristocracy of Pull basically looks like this except it's deVos and Some Orange Dude LARPing the engine that has fueled the US economy ever since the Russians lobbed Sputnik into orbit 60-odd years ago. And there are probably some grapefruit involved instead of broken fireplace mantels, but this is a PG-rated website, so we'll stop there.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Daer21: The educational deficits that will accrue are permanent and irreversible


In a civilized country, maybe. In a country where Texas writes all the schoolbooks?

We might actually be better off.
 
