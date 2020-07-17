 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Meeting for idiots gets cancelled because idiots show up   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Utah, Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County, Utah, NBC, public meeting, Utah County Commissioner Tanner Ainge, mask policy, exact opposite  
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yes, that's Danny Ainge's son.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's like that episode of Parks and Rec where all the idiots at the town hall meeting caught an infectious disease and died.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
77k...yesterday

We are so farked I am having a tough time wrapping my head around it.
 
Pert
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"This is the exact opposite of what we need to be doing," a county commissioner said to boos.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So basically a bunch of people just showed up so they could air their idiot conspiracy theories and junk "science" to  cement their reputations as utter turnip heads.
 
Pincy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They wear magic underwear under their clothes 24/7 but have a problem wearing masks when out in public?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"We are perpetuating a lie," one woman who said she has five grandchildren said. "COVID is a hoax. It's a lie. It's a political stunt,"
"Coronavirus is manmade. It's a weaponized virus," said Denna Robertson, one of the rally's organizers, according to KSL.


Bloody Judean People's Front, splitters!
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is why we're doomed.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: 77k...yesterday

We are so farked I am having a tough time wrapping my head around it.


Yes, so much testing. More testing for the Jiiina virus that anybody else. Bigly testing. Such a success. Obama never could have tested that many people. Total disaster. So hard for you to wrap your head around that much winning if you're not a very stable genius.
 
Samsonite Swan [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This continues to demonstrate that we (as a civilization) are not mature enough for social media.
 
Spartacus Finch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sigh.
 
jso2897
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So - it's a hoax that is no worse than the flu, and totally fabricated - but the belief that a cloth mask will suffocate you is valid data.
How do these people choose? Do they go by the thing that has the least support in the scientific world?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The really sad thing is that I recognize some of the things that they are saying because a family member has been sending me this articles. There's a lot of determined derp from the anti-vaxer crowd. They keep claiming that you just have to boost your own immune system with VitC and VitD. And organic food, and probiotics, gluten-free foods. And if we just went back to normal the virus would sweep the globe in 6 weeks and then we would all be immune for life. And at the same time, it's a government conspiracy to kill off the old people, and it was designed by Bill Gates because he wants to destroy the meat processing industry so he can sell artificial meat grown in the lab. All at the same time. Oh, and Fauci is in on it all and he also was part of the whole HIV conspiracy. (that then can go off in 3 directions).
 
1funguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wademh:

"We are perpetuating a lie," one woman who said she has five grandchildren said. "COVID is a hoax. It's a lie. It's a political stunt,"
"Coronavirus is manmade. It's a weaponized virus," said Denna Robertson, one of the rally's organizers, according to KSL.


Bloody Judean People's Front, splitters!


Hope they don't run into each other in the sewers...
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Another parent of two children, ages 10 and 3, said she is concerned that wearing a mask would teach her older child to fear the world and that both of her kids would not learn proper socialization if their faces were covered, the Tribune reported.
"It's going to rewire their brains," the mother said. "I'm especially not going to send my son back to have his mind broken."


you've already done more damage to their minds than masks ever could
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Another parent of two children, ages 10 and 3, said she is concerned that wearing a mask would teach her older child to fear the world and that both of her kids would not learn proper socialization if their faces were covered, the Tribune reported.
"It's going to rewire their brains," the mother said. "I'm especially not going to send my son back to have his mind broken."

Lady, I got news for you. If your kids have had access to modern electronics, their brains are already wired differently.
 
Northern
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pincy: They wear magic underwear under their clothes 24/7 but have a problem wearing masks when out in public?


They looked in a top hat and saw that African Americans are evil.  It's not too much of a stretch to think that masks are what coastal elites want Americans to do to enact sharia law and socialism.
And yeah, America's biggest welfare queens are in Utah, and yes they are white.
 
mactheknife [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's not a popular sentiment, but I literally want people like this to die.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Let's check back in 30 days to see if that is a self-correcting problem.
 
G. Tarrant [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wademh: "We are perpetuating a lie," one woman who said she has five grandchildren said. "COVID is a hoax. It's a lie. It's a political stunt,"
"Coronavirus is manmade. It's a weaponized virus," said Denna Robertson, one of the rally's organizers, according to KSL.

Bloody Judean People's Front, splitters!


Here's what I don't get about the second woman. Even if what she says is true, and it's a virus created as a weapon, wouldn't that JUSTIFY mask use? That's like saying a "Someone's shooting a gun at me! I don't need any body armor, because those guns were MADE to shoot at me."
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Do these people want surgeons to be unmasked?  You would think that surgeons would be dropping dead daily based on the things these people say.

Also nobody ever thinks of the immunocomprimised....it's always "hey go roll around in shiat and let your body take care of it"

Chuck woolery should be a crazy outlier not the norm...
 
Cuthbert Allgood
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There's a mental health problem in the white community
 
XPat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wademh: "We are perpetuating a lie," one woman who said she has five grandchildren said. "COVID is a hoax. It's a lie. It's a political stunt,"
"Coronavirus is manmade. It's a weaponized virus," said Denna Robertson, one of the rally's organizers, according to KSL.

Bloody Judean People's Front, splitters!


OK, I'll bite: it IS manmade, it IS a weaponized virus .... and therefore masks are bad? There's a logic gap here which needs filling.

/ Judean Popular People's Front FTW
 
XPat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: wademh: "We are perpetuating a lie," one woman who said she has five grandchildren said. "COVID is a hoax. It's a lie. It's a political stunt,"
"Coronavirus is manmade. It's a weaponized virus," said Denna Robertson, one of the rally's organizers, according to KSL.

Bloody Judean People's Front, splitters!

Here's what I don't get about the second woman. Even if what she says is true, and it's a virus created as a weapon, wouldn't that JUSTIFY mask use? That's like saying a "Someone's shooting a gun at me! I don't need any body armor, because those guns were MADE to shoot at me."


* shakes tiny, slow typing, fist *
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: 77k...yesterday

We are so farked I am having a tough time wrapping my head around it.


Just pretend it is a liberal hoax, seems to work great for some people.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Please track these people and determine how many cases and deaths arise from this anti-mask protest.  The ones still alive won't believe the data of course, but it will still be fun to point and laugh.
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wademh:

"We are perpetuating a lie," one woman who said she has five grandchildren said. "COVID is a hoax. It's a lie. It's a political stunt,"
"Coronavirus is manmade. It's a weaponized virus," said Denna Robertson, one of the rally's organizers, according to KSL.


Bloody Judean People's Front, splitters!


So it's a hoax and its nothing to be worried about and it's an Uber deadly man made virus at the same time?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: wademh: "We are perpetuating a lie," one woman who said she has five grandchildren said. "COVID is a hoax. It's a lie. It's a political stunt,"
"Coronavirus is manmade. It's a weaponized virus," said Denna Robertson, one of the rally's organizers, according to KSL.

Bloody Judean People's Front, splitters!

Here's what I don't get about the second woman. Even if what she says is true, and it's a virus created as a weapon, wouldn't that JUSTIFY mask use? That's like saying a "Someone's shooting a gun at me! I don't need any body armor, because those guns were MADE to shoot at me."


You probably already know the answer. The answer is that these people are like angry children. They know that they are mad, and when you are mad you strike out, at somebody, at anybody, because it has to be somebody else's fault when you've been made angry.

Many a parent will recognize a toddler who gets angry at a parent when something goes wrong and the parent asks "what did I do?"

Now where the real tick comes in is to ask why, when they turn their anger at authorities, they aren't looking at Trump. Well the magic man has managed to miss all responsibility because he seems to be one of them, someone who is confused and angry too. Some of them voted for him out of this shared sense of anger at THINGS out there that scare them. So they focus on people who shut down schools, or tell them to change their lives by avoiding church service, or wearing masks, or anything.

The stuff about a hoax or a bioweapon are all backfill conveniently grasped to justify the primary TRUTH --- they are angry and somebody is at fault and they want to express their anger at THEM.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: wademh: "We are perpetuating a lie," one woman who said she has five grandchildren said. "COVID is a hoax. It's a lie. It's a political stunt,"
"Coronavirus is manmade. It's a weaponized virus," said Denna Robertson, one of the rally's organizers, according to KSL.

Bloody Judean People's Front, splitters!

Here's what I don't get about the second woman. Even if what she says is true, and it's a virus created as a weapon, wouldn't that JUSTIFY mask use? That's like saying a "Someone's shooting a gun at me! I don't need any body armor, because those guns were MADE to shoot at me."


These are not smart people.
 
Blahbbs [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Do other countries have the same proportions of idiots as we do?

Do you want your kids to go to school?  Wear a damn mask now.

Want to go to a restaurant?  Wear a damn mask now.

Want to go to church?  Wear a damn mask now.

Want to go on a cruise?  You get the picture.
 
funmonger
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mactheknife: It's not a popular sentiment, but I literally want people like this to die.


It's not?
 
G. Tarrant [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

nemobeamo: wademh: "We are perpetuating a lie," one woman who said she has five grandchildren said. "COVID is a hoax. It's a lie. It's a political stunt,"
"Coronavirus is manmade. It's a weaponized virus," said Denna Robertson, one of the rally's organizers, according to KSL.

Bloody Judean People's Front, splitters!

So it's a hoax and its nothing to be worried about and it's an Uber deadly man made virus at the same time?


To be fair I believe those two sentences are about two different people. What it does show is that every anti-mask covidiot has THEIR OWN version of what the reality of the virus is (or isn't), and they are all allied ONLY in the fact that they're anti-mask.

It's sorta like what happened back during the Obama birther stuff. If you dig deep (and I did, as it was a hobby of mine) you find that every single birther had a different story. Some said he was born in Kenya. Some said he was born in Hawaii but illegally. Some said the parents on his birth certificate weren't his real parents. The only significant common thread was that they all HATED Obama and all had their own version of the conspiracy.
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"I see dead people."
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Unobtanium: Another parent of two children, ages 10 and 3, said she is concerned that wearing a mask would teach her older child to fear the world and that both of her kids would not learn proper socialization if their faces were covered, the Tribune reported.
"It's going to rewire their brains," the mother said. "I'm especially not going to send my son back to have his mind broken."

Lady, I got news for you. If your kids have had access to modern electronics, their brains are already wired differently.


Worse - if her kids are exposed to her idiocy, their brains are already farked up. Hopefully not beyond repair, but derpers tend to spawn more derpers unless reality intervenes somewhere along the way.
 
