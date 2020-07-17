 Skip to content
 
(MLive.com)   Two grown men get into a fight over leeks... and then it gets weird   (mlive.com) divider line
snowballinhell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ramps. Not leeks.
 
sourballs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowballinhell: Ramps. Not leeks.


Trump seen cowering nearby
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got banned from the farmers market for taking a leek.

And creatin' a nuisance.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A woman who lives at the residence with Crandall and Shafer sprayed the men with a hose to break up the fight, police said. "

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poodebunker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing causes me to raise my eyebrows in wtf? anymore.
The stranger the thing is the more I just shrug and think, "well it IS the year 2020 after all"
I do laugh more than I used to, so there's that and it's good. 🤪
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's been a very long time since I've had leek soup, anyone has a good easy recipe for someone who does not like to cook?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I doubt any one of these guys show up to domestic violence court to testify on each other. If one of them do, people in the court house will assume they're lovers.
 
crinz83
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A woman who lives at the residence with Crandall and Shafer sprayed the men with a hose to break up the fight, police said.

at which point the two men resumed rubbing lotion on their skin.
 
chawco
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Disgusting behavior. Eating leeks.
 
deniable_increlidibity [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

talkertopc: It's been a very long time since I've had leek soup, anyone has a good easy recipe for someone who does not like to cook?


1: shower
2: shave
3: put on something nice
4: date chef
5: ask chef to cook you leek soup.

These were also mostly the instructions I got from a Turkish supermarket guy in Amsterdam when I asked him how to cook couscous, which is more of a Moroccan dish.  In the end he asked a Moroccan gentleman ( in Arabic ). That gentleman didn't cook, so he went to ask his wife. Still have the recipe somewhere I think.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I thought this would be a story about two men with good taste in food fighting over a healthy and delicious vegetable, but no, it's just a garden-variety payment dispute.
 
Pert
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Of course leek is a positively disgusting word...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
