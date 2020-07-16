 Skip to content
(Times of San Diego)   Those of us hoping to flee the country are going to have to wait until August 31   (timesofsandiego.com) divider line
    More: Sick, United States, Canada, U.S. land borders, San Ysidro, Passenger crossings, North America, passenger traffic, current border measures  
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
21st, subby.

21st
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, and the way things are going, it'll probably be August 31st, 2021 before we'll be able to leave the US.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My non-essential land isn't going anywhere, thank you very much.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
towatchoverme [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
America is exceptional all right.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Face it sub. You'll never leave mommies basement.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
mortality rate:
Canada 7.2%
Mexico 11.4%
US 3.9%

Feel free to leave
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Good you're not supposed to be going anywhere in the first place
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They are banning non essential travel.  Why is anybody who isn't essential not welded into their home?  And why are essential people out trying to do non essential things?

We need martial law.  We need the military to lock down this country hard.  Start nuking the skinjob hives and eliminating the non mask wearing skinjobs with every asset we have that can take them down.  Hell, let's get the stockpile of chemical weapons and start mustard gassing the unmasked.  In their final moments let them really understand what is is to not be able to breath as they cough their lungs up.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I imagine this will keep getting extended until the pandemic is under control
 
rcain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Well, that's the moderate view, now let's get a quote from a hard core fascist murder junkie
 
