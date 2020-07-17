 Skip to content
(Reuters)   That's SIR Captain Tom, to you. Or is it Captain Sir Tom? In any case, salute, sir   (reuters.com) divider line
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They should also make him an honorary Major.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm a sentimental person.   I think this is a very nice honour for him.   And to meet the Queen. In the future, his tombstone will say Sir Tom Moore.   It probably means a great deal to him.   When he turned 99, I bet he had no idea that some of the most fun stuff was yet to come.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: I'm a sentimental person.   I think this is a very nice honour for him.   And to meet the Queen. In the future, his tombstone will say Sir Tom Moore.   It probably means a great deal to him.   When he turned 99, I bet he had no idea that some of the most fun stuff was yet to come.


The Queen agreed to make him an honorary Colonel as well, so he's entitled to Colonel Sir Thomas Moore, OBE [I presume].  What a way to celebrate turning 100.  I'm proud for him.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The people whining that they have to wear masks couldn't carry this man's jock strap.
(Mostly 'cuz it's too heavy for them.)
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't confuse Major Major.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Queen to knight 100

Stopped reading there, they obviously don't understand chess.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: Queen to knight 100

Stopped reading there, they obviously don't understand chess.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I hope she's not very heavy-handed with the sword," Moore quipped when the knighthood was announced.

And a quick wit as well.
 
rcain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Next up, a plinth next to Lord Admiral Nelson on Trafalgar Square
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No matter which way is proper, it is wrong because Monarchy is wrong.
 
craig234
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hope it goes better than Major Tom.
 
valenumr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Don't confuse Major Major.


That's a catch 22.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She should let him hit it.
/barf
 
