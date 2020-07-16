 Skip to content
(Orlando Sentinel)   Florida man gets into a fight with his brother during a gender reveal party for his future niece or nephew so when things get violent he punches the pregnant girlfriend instead of his brother. The aristocrat   (orlandosentinel.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Global Warming, please reclaim Florida to the sea.  Nothing good is there.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Gender Reveal done wrong, Florida style.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Florida man is the anti-hero?
 
morg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Was she smoking or just mad that he was telling her friends not to smoke around the kids?

During the party, Richardson told people to stop smoking near children at the party, records show.
"The victim became upset and called the defendant names," the police report said. "Per the victim, the defendant got into a fight with his brother. While the two were being separated, the victim again called him names

Not to blame the victim here but we all know a girl that loves to talk shiat and let her boyfriend do the fighting.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well at least nobody got shot so there's that
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pregnant girlfriend gets punched in the face because she was giving Florida Man hell for telling people not to smoke around the kids.  Florida Man tries to do the right thing and he still runs straight into a ditch.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I dated a semi-insane woman who would get plastered then pick fights for me while we were out. I apologized a lot until I finally had enough.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I understand the notion that if you're going to get yourself into a fight be prepared to fight even if you are a girl. However, if you're pregnant and a guy knows you're pregnant then you really ought to be able to talk as much shiat as you want without getting punched in the face. When you're pregnant you really do have a pass.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Florida, not even once.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Knows some boys that pull the exact same shiat.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Knows some boys that pull the exact same shiat.


Gay,or their ladies do the physical fighting for them?
 
TheLopper
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A Florida gender reveal party without at least 2 pregnant women getting punched and an alligator getting sexually assaulted is considered a dull affair.
 
