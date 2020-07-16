 Skip to content
(Politico)   Mayor of Atlanta leaves city's mask requirement in place, tells GA Gov. Big Brain Kemp to fark off with his "no laws against masks" rule   (politico.com) divider line
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark Kemp.

OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good for her!

Fark Kemp!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Kemp is pro virus.  Fark that guy.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So Kemp has a "no laws against masks" rule? So nobody can make a law against wearing masks?

And somehow that's the opposite of the Atlanta mayor requiring masks?

Is it just me or is this headline written wrong?
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She just got the VP job.
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also, this is exactly what I said they should do in that earlier thread. Mayor Bottoms should hold Kemp down while Stacey Abrams just gas pedals the sh*t outta him.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uncle Eazy: Mayor Bottoms


Bottoms truly are the nation's heroes.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Uncle Eazy: Mayor Bottoms

Bottoms truly are the nation's heroes.


Mayor Butts of Inglewood shredded a bunch of police records before the law opened them up to the public, just saying.
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The GOP just keeps giving a national platform to the VP candidates.  First Duckworth, now Bottoms.
 
phoenix352
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I wish we didn't have to completely ignore the rule of law and couled cooperate...  BUT if republicans keep doing whatever they want whenever they want ignoring all others, I'm glad to see Dems using the same playbook in the name of public safety.

It's a slippery slope, but in Calvin Ball you play with the current rules.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's time for Atlanta to secede from Georgia?
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
fark YOU BRIAN KEMP, YOU SELF-AWARE SPIROCHETE
 
Pincy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How is requiring a mask hurting business owners? If anything it is helping them by keeping their employees safer and allowing them to be open for business longer.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Maybe we're going about this all wrong. Maybe we should ban wearing masks. Then those dumb farkers will insist on wearing them bc "mah freedumbs!!!!!"
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: It's time for Atlanta to secede from Georgia?


It's been time for a while now.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Lessee, Atlanta generates 2/3rds of Georgia's entire GDP. Savannah generates a hunk from the ports.

Go ahead Gov. Mumbles, piss off the mayors of the two cities that make you look good economically.  What's the worst that could happen???
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I would love for the Fulton County DA to order an arrest warrant on Governor Kemp for trespassing a business while refusing to wear a mask.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Brosephus: Lessee, Atlanta generates 2/3rds of Georgia's entire GDP. Savannah generates a hunk from the ports.

Go ahead Gov. Mumbles, piss off the mayors of the two cities that make you look good economically.  What's the worst that could happen???


He didn't even go after Savannah.

People have been commenting how coincidental the timing was. Considering it was a day after Mayor Bottoms called out Trump for not wearing a mask when he was at Hartsfield-Jackson earlier this week.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i bet more business than not prefer that their customers wear masks.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Brosephus: Lessee, Atlanta generates 2/3rds of Georgia's entire GDP. Savannah generates a hunk from the ports.

Go ahead Gov. Mumbles, piss off the mayors of the two cities that make you look good economically.  What's the worst that could happen???

He didn't even go after Savannah.

People have been commenting how coincidental the timing was. Considering it was a day after Mayor Bottoms called out Trump for not wearing a mask when he was at Hartsfield-Jackson earlier this week.


Yeah, he ignored Savannah, Athens, and many others. He singled out Atlanta because Mayor Bottoms hurt his feelz.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I am convinced that the Republican policies regarding the virus and shutdowns and mask usage are all coming from Moscow to Trump and then from Trump down to the regional Republicans. 

They stole an election, and now they've waged war against the American people. They're interested in causing us misery and economic hardship because it's good for their ultimate goals pf greater power and control.

This is no longer incompetence and this is no longer ignorance. This is intentional.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: i bet more business than not prefer that their customers wear masks.


Especially in Atlanta.

Won't be able to shop at Kroger and Publix without wearing a mask next week. The mask requirement doesn't seem too burdensome for them.
 
cefm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Even if it won't hold up legally it's still the right thing to do to show the right message. Cover your face for darks sake!
I do it all day, it's easy.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: So Kemp has a "no laws against masks" rule? So nobody can make a law against wearing masks?

And somehow that's the opposite of the Atlanta mayor requiring masks?

Is it just me or is this headline written wrong?


I read it the same way. I was hoping somebody else would take care of the pedantry for me. Thanks.

/pedant
//but you already know that
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Uncle Eazy: Also, this is exactly what I said they should do in that earlier thread. Mayor Bottoms should hold Kemp down while Stacey Abrams just gas pedals the sh*t outta him.


needs more funny votes.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Maybe we're going about this all wrong. Maybe we should ban wearing masks. Then those dumb farkers will insist on wearing them bc "mah freedumbs!!!!!"


I don't think that would work. I believe they would be declaring their sweet victory with gleeful, COVID laden demonstrations in the streets.
 
MightyMerkin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The judge hearing the case should require masks in their courtroom.
And the judge could expel anyone (Kem's)for not complying.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

king of vegas: I am convinced that the Republican policies regarding the virus and shutdowns and mask usage are all coming from Moscow to Trump and then from Trump down to the regional Republicans. 

They stole an election, and now they've waged war against the American people. They're interested in causing us misery and economic hardship because it's good for their ultimate goals pf greater power and control.

This is no longer incompetence and this is no longer ignorance. This is intentional.


Interesting hypothesis. It's entirely plausible.

Anything is possible within the realm of probabilities, and given an infinite amount of time, is a certainty.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cefm: Even if it won't hold up legally it's still the right thing to do to show the right message. Cover your face for darks sake!
I do it all day, it's easy.


KonaDude
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Kemp:"I refuse to sit back and watch as disastrous policies threaten the lives and livelihoods of our citizens.
We will fight to stop these reckless actions and put people over pandemic politics."

What??? O.o  How does wearing a mask threaten lives and livelihoods? Isn't it the opposite? Astonishing.
 
valenumr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Kemp is pro virus.  Fark that guy.


What the fark is wrong with people! It's not that hard. I'll out myself and say I tend to lean conservative, but fark these people. I'm totally socially distancing from these assholes. There are only two countries in the world that I personally believe have reliable data and low numbers: Japan and South Korea. You know what? Probably everyone is wearing masks.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Mayor of Atlanta leaves city's mask requirement in place, tells GA Gov. Big Brain Kemp to fark off with his "no laws against masks" rule

Well, no laws against masks sounds good?  Eh?
 
valenumr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Maybe we're going about this all wrong. Maybe we should ban wearing masks. Then those dumb farkers will insist on wearing them bc "mah freedumbs!!!!!"


I actually wouldn't be surprised.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

king of vegas: I am convinced that the Republican policies regarding the virus and shutdowns and mask usage are all coming from Moscow to Trump and then from Trump down to the regional Republicans.


Even if Russia was involved, you got the path all wrong.
Trump does what Republican leadership (mostly Congressional) tells him to do, period. In return, they let him tweet angry tweets at Rosie O'Donnell and grab porn stars or whatever.
That Republican leadership does what their donators pay them to do.
Maybe some local yokel Republicans take action based on what Trump says, but the Governor of Georgia doesn't give 2 shiats what Trump says, he does what his Party and $$$ tell him to do.
 
valenumr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: JudgeSmails: i bet more business than not prefer that their customers wear masks.

Especially in Atlanta.

Won't be able to shop at Kroger and Publix without wearing a mask next week. The mask requirement doesn't seem too burdensome for them.


Yep, more leadership from Walmart than the Trumpster fire.
 
valenumr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Begoggle: king of vegas: I am convinced that the Republican policies regarding the virus and shutdowns and mask usage are all coming from Moscow to Trump and then from Trump down to the regional Republicans.

Even if Russia was involved, you got the path all wrong.
Trump does what Republican leadership (mostly Congressional) tells him to do, period. In return, they let him tweet angry tweets at Rosie O'Donnell and grab porn stars or whatever.
That Republican leadership does what their donators pay them to do.
Maybe some local yokel Republicans take action based on what Trump says, but the Governor of Georgia doesn't give 2 shiats what Trump says, he does what his Party and $$$ tell him to do.


Nice bubble you're living in. Nobody tells a two year old throwing a tantrum what to do. That's where we are.
 
groupthink
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They should compromise and let people wear white sheets.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Trocadero: koder: Uncle Eazy: Mayor Bottoms

Bottoms truly are the nation's heroes.

Mayor Butts of Inglewood shredded a bunch of police records before the law opened them up to the public, just saying.


Mayor Lance Bottoms is my gay pron name.
 
