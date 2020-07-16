 Skip to content
(Vice)   It's not just you, other former conspiracy theorists have spilled their brains about what changed their minds   (vice.com)
mjjt
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake_lex
I really don't know how much further these conspiracy theories go.  Schizophrenics I see on the bus are more coherent than most QANon believers at this point.
 
buster_v
Why the fark should I care if someone wallows in conspiracy theory bullshiat?

/fark you.
//Drown in it
///Third slashie for the Rothclilds
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
Cellphone cameras.
 
little big man
"...and listening to Alex Jones's live streams"

Wow, he hit the hard stuff right away.  No wonder he went full whackadoo.
 
jake_lex
little big man: "...and listening to Alex Jones's live streams"

Wow, he hit the hard stuff right away.  No wonder he went full whackadoo.


I don't think Alex Jones is the "hard stuff" anymore.  He's practically mainstream at this point.
 
waxbeans
buster_v: Why the fark should I care if someone wallows in conspiracy theory bullshiat?

/fark you.
//Drown in it
///Third slashie for the Rothclilds


Reminds me

Kinda CSB/relevant
Sitting at bus stop. Guy starts rambling on about conspiracies. Waiting for the bus is boring so I play along and entertain him and don't actually try to debunk anything you says.


He says something about they government controlling the weather.
And I snap.
Why the f++k would you let your self believe that?
I went off and freaked him out.

But seriously.
some of these conspiracies are so insane that I don't understand why you would choose to believe them considering the ramifications would be horrendous.
like the weather one, if the government is controlling the weather that means they're actively killing people.
Yeah I'm not going to let my self believe that. That would make life pointless.
 
Fano
Aglets
 
fusillade762
a feeling of "euphoria" at laying claim to supposed insider information hidden from the mainstream

I feel like this is the biggest hook.  People feel special when they think they have "secret knowledge" that most other people don't.
 
Fano
waxbeans: buster_v: Why the fark should I care if someone wallows in conspiracy theory bullshiat?

/fark you.
//Drown in it
///Third slashie for the Rothclilds

Reminds me

Kinda CSB/relevant
Sitting at bus stop. Guy starts rambling on about conspiracies. Waiting for the bus is boring so I play along and entertain him and don't actually try to debunk anything you says.


He says something about they government controlling the weather.
And I snap.
Why the f++k would you let your self believe that?
I went off and freaked him out.

But seriously.
some of these conspiracies are so insane that I don't understand why you would choose to believe them considering the ramifications would be horrendous.
like the weather one, if the government is controlling the weather that means they're actively killing people.
Yeah I'm not going to let my self believe that. That would make life pointless.


*in almost all conspiracies the government or some group is killing people
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
Fano: Aglets


Muffler Bearings
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
fusillade762: a feeling of "euphoria" at laying claim to supposed insider information hidden from the mainstream

I feel like this is the biggest hook.  People feel special when they think they have "secret knowledge" that most other people don't.


They Live brand chewing gum.
 
Enigmamf
fusillade762: a feeling of "euphoria" at laying claim to supposed insider information hidden from the mainstream

I feel like this is the biggest hook.  People feel special when they think they have "secret knowledge" that most other people don't.


I get that feeling by debunking conspiracy theories.
 
waxbeans
Fano: waxbeans: buster_v: Why the fark should I care if someone wallows in conspiracy theory bullshiat?

/fark you.
//Drown in it
///Third slashie for the Rothclilds

Reminds me

Kinda CSB/relevant
Sitting at bus stop. Guy starts rambling on about conspiracies. Waiting for the bus is boring so I play along and entertain him and don't actually try to debunk anything you says.


He says something about they government controlling the weather.
And I snap.
Why the f++k would you let your self believe that?
I went off and freaked him out.

But seriously.
some of these conspiracies are so insane that I don't understand why you would choose to believe them considering the ramifications would be horrendous.
like the weather one, if the government is controlling the weather that means they're actively killing people.
Yeah I'm not going to let my self believe that. That would make life pointless.

*in almost all conspiracies the government or some group is killing people


What the weather would be a really large scale amount of killing

That's more killing than carpet bombing some villages in Cambodia
 
caiaphas BoT
Fano: Aglets


Their true purpose is sinister
 
waxbeans
Enigmamf: fusillade762: a feeling of "euphoria" at laying claim to supposed insider information hidden from the mainstream

I feel like this is the biggest hook.  People feel special when they think they have "secret knowledge" that most other people don't.

I get that feeling by debunking conspiracy theories.


Debunk conspiracy of silence
 
40 degree day
mjjt: [Fark user image image 850x712]


I see the Egg Council has gotten to you too.
 
Richard Saunders
fusillade762: a feeling of "euphoria" at laying claim to supposed insider information hidden from the mainstream

I feel like this is the biggest hook.  People feel special when they think they have "secret knowledge" that most other people don't.


That's what they want you to think.
 
