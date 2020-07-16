 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   If you want to arrest a guy in a wheel chair, it takes five cops and a beatdown   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Police claim he punched a police officer in the face prior to the video

He must have really long arms.

And they found a gun. Some times the cops are very worried about people with guns and sometimes not. It's a mystery as to why.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: Police claim he punched a police officer in the face prior to the video

He must have really long arms.

And they found a gun. Some times the cops are very worried about people with guns and sometimes not. It's a mystery as to why.


In his backpack.

And if you punch a cop in the face in a wheelchair, it is a safe bet the pig was already in your face.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Look at those big strong brave police officers.

/spit
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Probably trynna stick him with vehicular assault charges also.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Police claim he punched a police officer in the face prior to the video

He must have really long arms.


Photo of the officer brutally assaulted by the violent thug in all-terrain death machine:

halloweenof2012.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John Callahan cartoon and book:  "He won't get far on foot."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: edmo: Police claim he punched a police officer in the face prior to the video

He must have really long arms.

Photo of the officer brutally assaulted by the violent thug in all-terrain death machine:

[halloweenof2012.files.wordpress.com image 267x391]


Photo shows a:
a) cop
b) stripper
c) both
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's unclear how many officers responded to the scene but LAPD said there were 50 demonstrators and the protesters said they were outnumbered

"There were like...50 demonstrators there, man!"
"There were like...a thousand cops there, man!"
 
