(Science Alert)   Face-masks ranked
snowjack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Am I the only one getting this ad?
I feel like they're mocking me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And last but not least.....Lone Ranger masks. OK. They are least.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was a pretty solid face mask

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wear these. Stole them from work.
sciencealert.comView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article is nothing but lies. The Republicans/Trumpers on Facebook told me masks don't work at all, complete waste of time and wearing a mask makes baby Jesus cry.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My gimp mask didn't make the list.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last week I didn't have one and had to put rubber bands on each side of a sanitary pad

nobody said anything
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

litheandnubile: Last week I didn't have one and had to put rubber bands on each side of a sanitary pad

nobody said anything


B/c nobody wants to fark w/ somebody crazy enough to strap a used maxi pad to their face?
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: litheandnubile: Last week I didn't have one and had to put rubber bands on each side of a sanitary pad

nobody said anything

B/c nobody wants to fark w/ somebody crazy enough to strap a used maxi pad to their face?


IT WAS NOT USED YET YOUR DIRTY BOY
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I wear these. Stole them from work.
[sciencealert.com image 700x356]


I have those too but work gave me two cotton fabric masks in company colors. Because what's more important than branding? Am I going to a company pep rally or trying to stay safe during a pandemic? farking lip service.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3M half face mask respirator and p100s!  The exhaust port redirects your exhaled air downwards away from people, I've also rigged my exhaust port with a facemask cloth inside to further reduce droplets.

/EMT
//Purposely around COVID pts as a career
///Yay?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are other materials the article doesn't mention.

Polypropylene is a rather important one, since N95 masks are made of it. Some 3-ply disposable masks use it, and reusable ones can easily be found online. I've even seen instructions on how to make masks out of a a reusable polypropylene shopping bag - but with those things, you might not know what you're getting.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What about an organic mask?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: What about an organic mask?

[Fark user image image 850x850]


Like cotton? Silk?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Pointy Tail of Satan: What about an organic mask?

[Fark user image image 850x850]

Like cotton? Silk?


Tanned no mask wearing dumbfark skin.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I wonder how effective the vacuum cleaner bag would be inside the mask that accepts a slide in filter,
 
pup.socket
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The best face mask is the properly placed one. If you have your N99+ mask on your chin, and your nose is sticking out, you're not helping yourself at all.

Also, all the masks that have valves protect you from getting the virus, but don't protect those close to you from the 'rona that you're spreading.
 
Your_Huckleberry [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: This was a pretty solid face mask

[media0.giphy.com image 534x297]


Damn, it sure was.

Going by that list, I guess I'm in the "it's better than nothing" range most of the time.
 
