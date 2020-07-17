 Skip to content
(The Drive)   PLAAF: "We have 50 stealth fighters." USAF: "We are Legion"   (thedrive.com) divider line
17
    More: Spiffy, United States Air Force, Fighter aircraft, F-15 Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor, AIM-9X Sidewinder air, tracking pod, AIM-120 AMRAAM  
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This system needs to work with "beyong visual range" missiles on platforms like the F-22 and F35. By the time an enemy "steath" aircraft is in range of the aim-9 he may already have fired his missiles (esp at mildly stealthy F-15s and F-16s).
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The AIM-9 is 64 years old this year.  I hope it hums that Beatles tune when it's shooting down an aircraft.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The AIM-9 is 64 years old this year.  I hope it hums that Beatles tune when it's shooting down an aircraft.


Supposedly it'll be 100 years old before it has any chance of being decommissioned.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: Marcus Aurelius: The AIM-9 is 64 years old this year.  I hope it hums that Beatles tune when it's shooting down an aircraft.

Supposedly it'll be 100 years old before it has any chance of being decommissioned.


We're not talking about The B-52s here.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The J-20 isn't designed to get anywhere near Sidewinder or IR detection range, and certainly not to dogfight.  It doesn't even carry a cannon.  Its purpose is to kill  AWACS and tanker aircraft from very long range- its missiles have ranges well in excess of 100 miles.  Without those US forces are basically helpless- blind and with a choice to either bring a carrier close in (where it gets killed by a variety of anti-ship missiles) or keep it too far away to be an effective threat.

This is a neat toy, but it really misses the point of how the Chinese think.  They aren't interested in close up combat
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The AIM-9 is 64 years old this year.  I hope it hums that Beatles tune when it's shooting down an aircraft.


I am the Walrus?
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But are they Bob?
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: The J-20 isn't designed to get anywhere near Sidewinder or IR detection range, and certainly not to dogfight.  It doesn't even carry a cannon.  Its purpose is to kill  AWACS and tanker aircraft from very long range- its missiles have ranges well in excess of 100 miles.  Without those US forces are basically helpless- blind and with a choice to either bring a carrier close in (where it gets killed by a variety of anti-ship missiles) or keep it too far away to be an effective threat.

This is a neat toy, but it really misses the point of how the Chinese think.  They aren't interested in close up combat


Why would they want to do line of sight? US owns that. Over the horizon? No idea. It's the problem with an aircraft carrier based Navy. They sit at sea level (obviously).

This means that you need recon planes and/ or satellites. I don't think China would be foolish enough to frag our satellites. That would spam enough debris to make near Earth space unusable. James Bond style satellites that latch onto and disable/ hack opponent satellites? Maybe. Russia got caught testing one.

Recon planes? They have to return to the carriers. All very tricky.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But is the new Sidewinder STEALTHY? OMG if it's not stealthy, seriously, what good is it?
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: But is the new Sidewinder STEALTHY? OMG if it's not stealthy, seriously, what good is it?


Not important. If the missile gets a lock it doesn't need to be stealthy. It just needs to be fast.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: But is the new Sidewinder STEALTHY? OMG if it's not stealthy, seriously, what good is it?


They have a pretty good record of hitting things.  Stealthy or not.  I have no clue on number of misses.  They don't report those often.
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Marcus Aurelius: The AIM-9 is 64 years old this year.  I hope it hums that Beatles tune when it's shooting down an aircraft.

I am the Walrus?


Shut the fark up donny
 
oopsboom [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
the J-20 is china's attempt to make what the F-35 should have been.  something designed to:
1. go fast and far and reach out toward incoming threats
2. talk to other target acquisition platforms (or be the thing talking to them if it ends up being out front)
3. dump a full load of modern 100km+ air to air missiles at everything that looks unfriendly
4. be stealthy enough that after that it can turn around and run home to get more missiles and repeat

how well does it do that?  well, who knows, its made by china...
but if the US had made THAT PRODUCT instead of the F-35 shiat show our air force would be in such a better place it would be unimaginable right now.
 
Jts853
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ideas:
1. Send in the drones (sing it)
2. Ocean surface based infrared tracking nodes to tell drones where to go
 
oopsboom [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BlueBox: Pointy Tail of Satan: But is the new Sidewinder STEALTHY? OMG if it's not stealthy, seriously, what good is it?

They have a pretty good record of hitting things.  Stealthy or not.  I have no clue on number of misses.  They don't report those often.


the mechanism by which air to air missiles affect the stealth of their carrier aircraft is highly misunderstood.
many people will pull out diagrams and documents listing radar reflectivity and absorption for missile bodies and mounting points and all sorts of nonsense.
any fighter pilot will tell you that the #1 way that air to air missiles affect the stealthiness of your aircraft is this...

if you fire enough of them at the other guy for the next few seconds hes not looking at a single farking thing your aircraft is doing.  you're basically invisible.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: The J-20 isn't designed to get anywhere near Sidewinder or IR detection range, and certainly not to dogfight.  It doesn't even carry a cannon.  Its purpose is to kill  AWACS and tanker aircraft from very long range- its missiles have ranges well in excess of 100 miles.  Without those US forces are basically helpless- blind and with a choice to either bring a carrier close in (where it gets killed by a variety of anti-ship missiles) or keep it too far away to be an effective threat.

This is a neat toy, but it really misses the point of how the Chinese think.  They aren't interested in close up combat


Did you miss the entire point of the F22/F35 pairing? They don't need AWACs for targeting, they'll take it when they can get it as yet another input into the battle field view, but if they're all shot down it's not going to cripple their effectiveness.

That said, does anyone know if the F18E/F has an upcoming block to integrate as missile boats for the 5th gen fighters like the F15x does? I'm assuming they're looking at it since I'm sure the Navy wants to have the same kind of high/low capability like the AF is developing.
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: But are they Bob?


Good series, highly recommend it.
 
