(Bloomberg)   Despite government reporting, the data suggests that Covid-19 infections in kids and teens is on the rise. Hopefully, there's no activity in their future which puts them together in close indoor quarters   (bloomberg.com) divider line
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
*Yeah, but even if kids get infected they're SUPER low-risk of getting sick or dying.

*Even if they can spread it to other kids they're at super-low risk of spreading it to their parents who NEED to be back at work.

Treating these assumptions as true allows me to ignore the risk of creating large super-spreader events every day at school, and smaller ones every night at home.

Remember when I decided a) if you got the virus you were immune and b) immunity lasts FOREVER? Well... if you treat it as fact instead of just made-up hopeful bullshiat it makes Sweden's idea brilliant.

Are we all up-to-speed on the logic? Good. Because you're gonna see a lot of it below!

weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
IF it turns out COVID can cause male sterility maybe these aholes will finally treat it seriously if they think their precious Braxton wont be able to carry on the family line
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If only there was a device on which one could bring up a remote view of an educator and interact with said educator in a meaningful manner.....
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hope this is what you wanted.
Hope this is what you had in mind.
'Cuz this is what you're getting.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: If only there was a device on which one could bring up a remote view of an educator and interact with said educator in a meaningful manner.....


i'm a huge advocate for starting the year remote, but unfortunately kids around 3rd grade and younger get nothing from remote education.  They need to be in school, socialize, and learn from other's faces (most schools won't require masks under 3rd grade) how to speak words, letters, etc.

There isn't a great answer.  High school can definitely do remote learning.  Elementary school gets almost zero from it - and if the parents don't care the kid will fall WAY behind (already happens when kids go to school every day)
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sacrifice your child to Trump!

fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Trump doesn't want teachers to be paid to do distance learning. He wants them to strike and/or walk off the job instead of returning to the classroom and forego unemployment benefits. Considering public schools are typically the largest employer in most states that's a whole lot of federal school subsidies ripe for the grifting.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Back To School will be an acceleration event.  They'll discuss it in history classes right after they finish with the Trail Of Tears or the Holocaust.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Back To School will be an acceleration event.  They'll discuss it in history classes right after they finish with the Trail Of Tears or the Holocaust.


So only in passing or never then?
 
