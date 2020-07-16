 Skip to content
(Billings Gazette)   Oh look everyone it's a bear, he's coming right up to me and he's cute AAARGH
WyDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inaccurate headline, subby.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WyDave: Inaccurate headline, subby.


We have found Werner Herzog's Fark name
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WyDave: Inaccurate headline, subby.


When I camped at Yellowstone in '82, all my food and dishes, pots, etc. were locked in the car. The only thing in the tent was me and my 357 magnum. Not even my toothbrush. Lo and behold, in the middle of the night, I awoke to the sounds of a bear padding past my tent and giving me a sniff. The idiots in the neighboring campsite left food out, garbage in bags, etc. The bear ravaged their campsite. Fortunately, they were in a camper, but their dog was going nuts. He left after a while. Had he broken into their camper, it would have been their fault, and the bear might have gotten put down because of their stupidity.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Me and the Mrs. went out yesterday to practice with our bear deterrents.  It's always a fun time to play with all those toys.
/OC spray and grenades, Rubber buck & slug, Lead Slug
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Of course they killed the black bear. Meanwhile, the polar bear got a golden parachute and a big tax cut.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bear please stop (full video)
Youtube B3qhEIZBlX8
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: [YouTube video: Bear please stop (full video)]


I was rooting for the bear.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: [YouTube video: Bear please stop (full video)]


JFC what an unprepared idiot.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/B3qhEIZB​lX8]


I have tears running down my face. LMAO that is funny shiat.
 
